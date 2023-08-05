SIBLEY, Iowa — Few student-athletes did more for the programs they participated in than Madison Brouwer at Sibley-Ocheyedan High School.

And Brouwer has the receipts.

In cross country and basketball, the Generals got as close to state titles behind Brouwer's leadership since the late 1990s. In track and field, the senior went out by winning two gold medals on the final day she donned the Generals’ black and orange at the Class 2A state meet.

"Crossing the finish line as a state champion and hearing the crowd there (at Drake Stadium), it gives me chills thinking about it," she said.

She was also part of a third-place distance medley relay at state running with Alayna Wingate, Olivia Hensch and Zoe Ackerman.

“Cross country and track seem individualized,” Brouwer said. “But the friendships and bonds I’ve shared with my teammates are indescribable.”

For her accomplishment, the senior is honored today as the Journal's 2023 Siouxland Female Athlete of the Year.

Finding opportunity during imperfect times

The daughter of Jerrad and Tracee Brouwer, Madison was a three-time state gold medalist between the 800 and 1,500-meter runs for her career (which includes the canceled 2020 season) and a two-time top-three finisher at the Drake Relays.

While many saw the decision to call off spring sports in 2020 due to the COVID outbreak as a chance to take time off, Brouwer used the time to improve herself.

“Running became more popular during COVID,” she said. “And I saw some workouts on social media and tried some of them out by myself. That really made me like going out by myself and doing different things. I think that's when my passion for running really grew.

“So once we did have a season again, I realized how much I enjoyed running and the competition."

She ran final times of 2 minutes, 13.67 seconds to win the 800 and 4:36.75 in the 2A 1,500 for first. Brouwer holds individual school records in the 800 and 1,500, plus was part of a pair of school record-setting relays in the distance medley and 4x400, which took 11th at state with the same group as the distance medley team, only with Bria Wasmund running for Hensch.

“There's a drive you have to have within yourself to succeed in the running sports,” Brouwer said.

Success on the hardwood

The Sibley-Ocheyedan basketball team went 1-21 the season prior to Brouwer’s arrival as a freshman. She made an immediate impact as she was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder as a freshman at 15.2 points per game and 9.9 boards.

The Generals improved by seven wins upon her arrival before going a combined 40-10 over Brouwer’s final two seasons, culminating in a 2A state semifinal loss to eventual state champion Dike-New Hartford, a 61-56 final that proved to be the closest game of the season for the champs outside of the Wolverines’ one loss.

Brouwer finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocked shots and four steals in the semifinal loss. In the Generals' 60-39 quarterfinal win over Iowa City Regina in the quarterfinals, she contributed 28 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

“Knowing what we were going into high school and finishing with a trip to state just showed how much work we put into basketball and how badly we wanted it,” Brouwer said. “I hope that we kind of changed the culture. But we wanted to play for each other. It’s about being a humble athlete and using your God-given abilities.”

She's the school’s all-time leading rebounder and holds the single-game record with 20. Brouwer scored over 1,600 career points on over 50% shooting, grabbed over 920 rebounds and added 738 more combined steals, assists and blocks. She was twice named first-team all-state in and was named to the 2A all-state tournament as a senior.

Next stop: University of South Dakota

If Brouwer’s linear improvement keeps going, it’ll benefit the University of South Dakota, where she’ll be running cross country and track for the Coyotes.

"We are thrilled to have Madison join our program in the fall at USD,” Coyotes head cross county coach Nolan Fife said. “Our goal is to find the best athletes and competitors, and Madison fits that perfectly.

“She has shown incredible range on the track, has excelled in cross country, and has helped carry her basketball team deep into the state tournament. Her competitiveness, eagerness to learn and team-first mentality will make her a great addition to our program at South Dakota and help us continue to raise the bar.”

Though it ended with her landing in the right spot, the recruiting process wasn’t easy for Brouwer.

“It was a little overwhelming at first, and I was a little nervous,” she said. “It was a big decision, but once I visited USD, I realized that their mindset was similar to mine, and that’s where I wanted to be.”

No outside motivation needed

Brouwer relished the team dynamic of basketball, but the self-driven two-time runner-up in cross country is best suited on the course and track.

“I thought about maybe (pursuing a college basketball career) more as a freshman and sophomore,’ she said, “but I realized my true passion was geared a little more toward running. I just have a deeper love for cross country and track. I was sad to see my basketball career end but excited to focus on my running at USD.”

Over her four years as a cross country runner at Sibley-Ocheyedan, the Generals went from an afterthought at the state level to eighth as a team in Class 2A in 2020 to seventh in 2A in 2021 to third in 1A last fall.

Brouwer’s climb up the ranks started with an 87th-place finish in which she ran a 5K time of 21:41.80. She cut over a minute off as a sophomore and took 15th before finishing second to a pair of the state’s premier distance runners regardless of class in Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler and Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines as a junior and senior.

Her four times at the state cross country race got better every season. Between her time that placed 87th in 2019 to her final state meet, Brouwer was running faster times by nearly three minutes.

'She treats everyone like a friend'

Guided by her faith and self-determination, she remains active with the youth group at First Reformed Church and is a National Honor Society member.

"Madison led by example on a daily basis by how she treated others. Madi includes everyone, takes time to talk to everyone, and shows kindness to everyone. I have so much respect for her character and how she treats everyone like a friend," said Brouwer's basketball coach Zach Wessels.

However, Brouwer’s impact around the community has been felt as much -- if not more -- than the one she’s left on the athletics department.

“Madison is very special to us here at S-O. We love her, are so thankful for the time together and memories made, and are proud of the young lady she has become,” Wiersma said.

"Madison is willing to put in the extra time to become elite," said Sibley-Ocheyedan activities director Amie Elser. "Her determination drives her mindset. She is so kind, humble and excels at anything she puts her mind to. This could be working at the pool, community involvement, academics and athletics.

"She's a natural leader."

