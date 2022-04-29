Holly Duax fights through the elements to win Drake Relays 100-meter dash

DES MOINES — West High School senior Holly Duax certainly gave it everything she got on Friday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, and she walked out of Drake Stadium with a white flag.

Duax won the 100-meter dash after competing in the long jump on a wet, gloomy day. She won the championship race in 12.42 seconds, and she won the race by .16 of a second.

Norwalk’s Claire Farrell was second.

“She knows what she can do,” Wolverines head coach Mitch Gullickson said. “She’s out there to do it for herself and goes out to win for her. She’s not out there to make anyone else happy, and she wants to prove that she can do what she said she can do.”

Not only did Duax have to deal with the elements, she also had to battle through a lingering injury.

Duax has dealt with a hip flexor, and that came into play on Friday.

According to Gullickson, it had been bothering her over the last week or so.

Duax placed second in the long jump on Friday, jumping a span of 17 feet, 10 3/4 inches. She got that on her second-to-last jump in the finals, and after five attempts, the Wolverines senior had the lead.

However, Carlisle’s Isabelle Noring got 18 feet, 1 1/2 on her final jump, and that gave her the win over Duax.

Duax was 3-for-6 on jump attempts, as she went 16-10 on her second jump and 15-11 1/2 on her third jump.

Duax didn’t want to scratch out of the 100 finals, and she battled through to get the championship.

According to Gullickson, she’ll have that same mindset Saturday. She’s listed as one of the four main runners in the 4x100 relay, and she isn’t scratching herself from that race either.

“If we told her she needed to scratch, she would probably fight one of us,” Gullickson said.

Latham makes it big

Earlier this month, Spirit Lake coach Brad Travis said that no stage is big for senior Jack Latham.

Latham proved that to be true on Friday.

The Iowa State recruit won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.99 seconds. He won the race by .61 of a second ahead of Lisbon senior Kole Becker.

“He’s worked very hard to get there,” Travis said. “You look at Jack, and you’ll tell stories about him for years. He’s put in the commitment to the sport. He doesn’t let the big things affect him.”

It’s not his fastest time of the season, which is 13.96, which he got at the Sioux City Relays a couple weeks ago.

VanderSluis gets silver

Le Mars senior Brandon VanderSluis placed second in the shot put, throwing the shot 55 feet, 11 1/4 inches on Friday. He placed second behind South Hamilton's Austin Busch at 60-5 3/4.

The USD signee finished third in the discus on Thursday.

Other highlights

North junior Gabe Nash earned the bronze medal in the boys’ 800-meter run in 1:54.69. Will Lohr was sixth at 1:56.03, and Yemane Kifle was eighth at 1:57.39.

Spirit Lake senior Qai Hussey was the runner-up in the boys’ 400, running the one-lap race in 48.56 seconds. Ankeny senior Tyrese Miller won in 47.91 seconds.

KPWC’s sprint medley relay team earned 14th with a time of 1:50.21. East and West’s teams finished back-to-back at 21st and 22nd, both at 1:52. Spencer was 23rd (1:52.86).

KPWC also plaed 11th in the 4x200, turning in a time of 1.46.77.

Erika Kuntz of KPWC placed 10th in the 400 finals, getting a time of 57.75.

Spirit Lake’s distance medley team placed 23rd at 3:44.61.

Ridge View senior Katie Pickhinke placed 11th in the discus at 119 feet even. Hinton’s Lauren Kounkel placed 20th at 110-7.

The Special Olympics 4x100 race had three local teams in it, led by the Sioux City Knights in fifth place in 1:23.75. Spencer had two teams, as the purple squad was sixth while the gold team was seventh.

Le Mars junior Sione Fifita was tied for 17th in the high jump at 6-foot-1.

East senior Kaia Downs placed 13th in the 800 at 2:18.42.

