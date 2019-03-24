BROOKINGS, S.D. | East High senior Ardell Inlay took part in three first-place finishes, including two meet records during Saturday’s Ruth Marske Invitational indoor track and field meet hosted by South Dakota State University.
Inlay was named the most valuable performer at the meet. Inlay anchored East to a record-time of 43.45 in the 4x100 relay, a foursome which also included Kayden Jones, Gabe Wagner and Ethan Breyfogle.
Last year’s Class 4A state runner-up in the 100, Inlay also established a meet record in that event, clocked in 10.69. Inlay also cleared 20 feet while winning the long jump and finished second in the 400 (51.35).
Defending Class 3A state high jump champion Madison Harms of Sergeant Bluff-Luton established a new meet record while winning the high jump (5-7). Harms will continue her track and field career at the University of South Dakota, where she will also compete in volleyball.
West High freshman Holly Duax set a new meet record with her 12.39 clocking in the 100. Duax leads the state with that time.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s boys posted three victories, two which came in relays. Zach Shultz led off the first-place 4x400, combining with Sam DeMoss, Easton Ritz and Josh Stangel for a 3:31.70 time.
Ritz also ran the third leg of the 4x800, teaming up with Payden Hofer, Nick Muller and Gabe Hannemann for a first-place 8:31.41.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jorma Schwedler was clocked in 50.25 while winning the 400 and took second in the 200 (23.11).
North’s Jaysen Bouwer was first in the 3,200 (10:13.97). The Stars’ Kaia Downs finished second in the 3,200 (11:57.23).
Bishop Heelan’s Madison Jochum was clocked in 59.37 while winning the 400.
Jayde Barto took part in a pair of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central victories. Individually, she won the 200 (27.66). She also anchored the victorious 4x400, teaming up with Erika Kuntz, Madison Goodwin and Paige Kuchel for a winning time of 4:13.21.