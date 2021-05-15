IOWA BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Unity Christian's Tanner Schouten among No. 1 seeds in Class 2A

1,600: Sheldon’s Brendan Cain is seeded eighth at 4:38.49. Central Lyon’s Saniel Schriever is seeded 17th at 4:44.37.

3,200: Cain and West Sioux’s Deven Henry are seeded 21st and 22nd, respectively.

110 hurdles: Indians junior Jack Latham is seeded second at 15.02. Ridge View senior Jacob Brinkman is seeded ninth (15.66) and Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central’s Kole Reis is 14th at 15.87. Caleb Postma of Western Christian is 19th (15.94) and Central Lyon’s Gable Van Beek is 22nd at 17.26.

400 hurdles: Sioux Center sophomore Greg Peterson is seeded sixth at 56.38, while Mason Carver of Cherokee is seeded 11th at 56.77.

Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Beau Jenness is seeded 23rd (58.43).

4x100: Each of the top-4 seeds are local: Unity is No. 1 (42.79), Spirit Lake second (42.89), OABCIG third (43.43) and KPWC fourth (43.64).

West Sioux, Ridge View and West Lyon are also in the race.

4x200: Unity Christian is seeded No. 1 with a time of 1:31.02. KPWC is 17th (1:33.78) while West Sioux is 19th at 1:33.84. The Falcons are also 23rd at 1:34.43.