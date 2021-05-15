IOWA BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Unity Christian's Tanner Schouten among No. 1 seeds in Class 2A

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its state-qualifiers for this week's state track and field meet.
Here's a look at the Class 2A and 1A Siouxland qualifiers in each event:
Class 2A
100: There will be six other runners chasing No. 1-seeded Cooper DeJean of oabcig in this race: Ridge View’s Jesse Coleman (7th, 11.29); OABCIG’s Kolton Knop (11th, 11.37); Ridge View’s Brody Deitering (11th, 11.40), Greg Peterson of Sioux Central (13th, 11.43); and Spirit Lake’s Dillon Fine (11.76) and Ethan Backhaus (11.82).
200: DeJean has the No. 1 seed here, too, at 21.92 seconds. Unity Christian’s Logan Franken is seeded third (22.19) and Spirit Lake’s Qai Hussey is seeded sixth (22.51). Jesse Coleman is seeded 19th for Ridge View at 23.45.
400: Tanner Schouten is seeded first for Unity Christian, as his time is at 48.80. Hussey is right behind him at 49.18.
Spirit Lake’s Vance Katzfey is seeded sixth at 51.00; Western Christian’s Ethan Spronk is seeded 11th (52.15) and Hinton senior Tristan Lundy 15th (52.83).
800: There are three runners here: Carson Elbers (22nd, 2:07.63); Unity’s Caleb Schrock (23rd, 2:08.83) and Sioux Central’s Jacob Kueny (2:08.87).
1,600: Sheldon’s Brendan Cain is seeded eighth at 4:38.49. Central Lyon’s Saniel Schriever is seeded 17th at 4:44.37.
3,200: Cain and West Sioux’s Deven Henry are seeded 21st and 22nd, respectively.
110 hurdles: Indians junior Jack Latham is seeded second at 15.02. Ridge View senior Jacob Brinkman is seeded ninth (15.66) and Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central’s Kole Reis is 14th at 15.87. Caleb Postma of Western Christian is 19th (15.94) and Central Lyon’s Gable Van Beek is 22nd at 17.26.
400 hurdles: Sioux Center sophomore Greg Peterson is seeded sixth at 56.38, while Mason Carver of Cherokee is seeded 11th at 56.77.
Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Beau Jenness is seeded 23rd (58.43).
4x100: Each of the top-4 seeds are local: Unity is No. 1 (42.79), Spirit Lake second (42.89), OABCIG third (43.43) and KPWC fourth (43.64).
West Sioux, Ridge View and West Lyon are also in the race.
4x200: Unity Christian is seeded No. 1 with a time of 1:31.02. KPWC is 17th (1:33.78) while West Sioux is 19th at 1:33.84. The Falcons are also 23rd at 1:34.43.
4x400: Unity Christian is seeded fifth at 3:29.80. The Wolfpack are seventh (3:30.79), West Lyon 14th (3:32.63), KPWC 15th (3:32.73) and Spirit Lake 20th at 3:33.86.
4x800: Western Christian is seeded seventh at 8:26 while Central Lyon is 10th (8:28.70). Sioux Central is 19th (8:36.72) and Ridge View 24th (8:41.29).
Distance medley: Sheldon is seeded third at 3:41.98. West Sioux is seeded 18th at 3:46.91.
High jump: Wolfpack junior Wyatt Gulker is eighth at 6-3, MVAOCOU’s Will Forbes is 14th at 6-2; Beckett DeJean is 18th (6-1) and Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Doughie Noonester is 21st (6-0).
Long jump: Wolfpack junior Jenner Johnson is 11th (21-5); Ridge View’s Earnie Clayton 12th (21-4); Noonkesterer 13th (21-3.75); Unity’s Cody Feikema is 19th at 20-9. Cooper DeJean is the No. 1 seed.
Discus: Okoboji’s William Alexander is third at 154-9; West Lyon’s Gabe Ter Wee is sixth at 147-0; Hinton senior Caden Sussex is 11th at 141-8. Western Christian’s Kyson Van Vugt is 21st at 134-6. Shane Habben, a Wolfpack sophomore, is seeded 15th at 46-10.
Jordan Ver Meer is seeded 20th at 45-10.
Shot put: Alexander is seeded 10th at 48 feet, 9 inches. Western Christian's Shane Habben is 15th at 46-10. Ver Meer is 20th, a foot back of Habben.
Class 1A
100: Gehlen Catholic senior Derek Von Arb is seeded 19th at 11.60 seconds.
200: Jays sophomore Keaten Bonderson is seeded 11th at 23.11. Wset Monona’s Brad Bellis is 16th (23.25).
400: Harris-Lake Park senior Carson Hellinga is seeded 11th at 51.88 seconds. Chance Kallsen falls in the 21st spot at 53.65, Westwood sophomore Jackson Dewald is right behind Kallsen (53.98).
800: Alta-Aurelia’s Trey Engelmann is seeded fifth at 2:02.94. Owen Alesch of MMCRU is seeded 15th at 2:05.44. Jeff Augustine is seeded 16th at 2:05.79.
1,600: George-Little Rock senior Ben Anderson is seeded 18th at 4:49.15, while Englemann is right behind him in the seed list (4:50.19).
3,200: Siouxland Christian’s Eric Brannon is 23rd at 10:41.60.
110 hurdles: Bellis has the No. 3 seed at 15.43. MMCRU’s Brenin Stodden is 24th (17.37).
400 hurdles: West Monona sophomore Micah Farrens has the No. 12 ranking at 57.77. Teagan Meyer of Alta-Aurelia has the 16th seed (58.50).
Jayden Hodgell of H-LP and Westwood’s Brennan Eby are also state qualifiers.
4x100: Gehlen has the No. 4 seed at 44.60. Lawton-Bronson holds the No. 13 seed (4.528).
4x200: The Jays own the top seed in the field at 91.90.
4x400: Gehlen is seeded sixth at 3:32.68; West Monona 11th (3:33.57); the Warriors are 12th (3:33.59); Newell-Fonda 16th (3:34.76); George-Little Rock has the 20th seed (3:35.54).
4x800: Gehlen is eighth at 8:33.74. MMCRu is ninth (8:33.99).
Distance medley: Lawton-Bronson is seeded seventh at 3:45.29. A-A is eighth (3:45.85); Newell-Fonda is 10th (3:46.24); MMCRU is 20th at 3:49.43.
High jump: Trinity Christian’s Dustin Hoksbergen is 15th, with a mark of 5-10.
Long jump: Gehlen’s Zach Kraft is 10th at 20-6.5 while Mustangs sophomore Carter Sievers is 11th at 20-6.25.
Discus: L-B’s Zach Verzani is second at 153-10; Justin Olson is fourth at 152-0; Ian Blowe is eighth at 142-1; Newell-Fonda senior Alex Spangler is 11th (137-10).
Shot put: Verzani is seeded fourth at 53-9.50; Akron-Westfield freshman Ian Blowe is 15th (46-10.5); Spangler is 22nd (44-9).
Shuttle hurdle relay: South O’Brien is seeded 24th at 68.86.
SMR: L-B is seeded seventh at 96.93 while Gehlen is eighth, just .03 behind the Eagles.