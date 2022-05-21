IOWA BOYS TRACK NOTEBOOK: George-Little Rock's Justin Olson places first in Class 1A discus

DES MOINES — Justin Olson can’t count the amount of days he spent as a George-Little Rock High School thrower, dreaming of the chance of being a champion in the discus.

Olson made that dream come true on Friday.

The Mustangs senior threw the disc 166 feet, 5 inches on Friday in the finals, clinching the title for himself.

Olson did it on his fifth throw.

After he saw New London’s Carter Allen come up short on his final throw (154-5), the celebration — albeit a humble one — began.

He hugged family members as well as throws coach Scott Phelps, who helped a bunch of Siouxland throwers, including Olson.

“I got lots of coaches around me to help, and I couldn’t have done this without them,” Olson said. “I got lots of people and hard work. God blessed me with a good throw. I was really nervous.

“Lots of practice helped so I wasn’t so jittery,” Olson added. “I threw it hard. Scott helped me figure out what I needed to and I did it. I’m so happy he helped me. When he came up on Sundays, we’d go throw for hours. A bunch of other people were there, too. I’m just so grateful he went out of his way to help us.”

Olson wasn’t the only discus thrower from the area who walked away with a medal.

In fact, there were two.

Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe ended up third with a throw of 152-6, which was a personal best.

“I wish I would have gotten to put out a 60 and gotten second, but I’m so happy for Justin,” Blowe said. “We’ve been buddies since last year. He deserves it. He put in the work. It’s amazing, and he’s like a brother.”

Harris-Lake Park’s Tyler Jurva was seventh at 140-8.

Latham breaks all-time record

Even though it was the preliminaries, Spirit Lake’s Jack Latham couldn’t help but celebrate.

The Indians senior had just accomplished a big feat in the 110-meter hurdles. He broke the all-time Iowa record with a time of 13.74, breaking the previous 13.85 record.

He did not hit a single hurdle as he sprinted down the backstretch of the track.

He felt like he ran fast, and when he looked up at the south scoreboard at the stadium, it confirmed it.

“I knew I was going to get it at the beginning of the season,” Latham said. “I knew I was going to get that mark, but I didn’t know when. To do it here, to get it at state in my final high school track meet, it makes me feel good for me and my family. What they’ve spent for me in time and money for travel, I’m truly blessed for this.”

Latham instantly threw up his arms in the air, and received high-fives from the other seven athletes who ran in the same heat.

Hussey wins title Thursday

Qai Hussey replayed the 2021 Class 2A 400-meter dash in his mind several times leading up to the 2022 final on Thursday.

Hussey placed fourth in last year’s one-lap race at Drake Stadium, and the Spirit Lake High School senior knew there were things he could improve upon.

He noticed that there were several runners in last season’s final who ran under 50 seconds, and there were three runners who ran under 49 seconds.

Hussey’s time was 49.53 last season, and he knew he could shave some tenths of a second off.

He saw how quickly Underwood’s Brayden Wollan ran last year (47.73) and wanted to break that. He did.

“I wanted to replicate that, and a lot of thanks to him for pushing me,” Hussey said.

On Thursday, Hussey edged Pella Christian’s Levi Schelhaas by 1.11 seconds, as Hussey crossed the finish line in 47.83 seconds.

“State meet, some people just fall short of becoming champions, and Levi ran a great race,” Hussey said. “It motivated me a lot. It was crazy, last season’s race. The 2A race had a lot of sub-50, sub-49 runners. It pushed me to get that sub-48 this year. I replayed last year’s race a lot.”

DeRocher fights through hammy injuries

Hinton’s Beau DeRocher didn’t have the ideal season he wanted.

The Blackhawks junior fought through hamstring injuries on both legs, all season.

He spent the first half of the season on the sidelines, and he admitted it was hard.

“I just focused on the positive side of things instead of the negative,” the Blackhawks junior said. “There were times where I didn’t think I was going to run, but it all worked out. It was very hard staying positive. Sometimes I went back to square one. I felt 100 percent in every jump I had this season.”

DeRocher overcame his valleys by winning the Class 2A long jump on Thursday, taking the title with a leap of 22 feet, 4 3/4 inches.

This was DeRocher’s first shot at becoming a state competitor. As a freshman, nobody competed because of the pandemic and last year, he was hurt toward the end of the season.

“This was my first opportunity and I made the most of it,” DeRocher said. “That’s amazing to me and it was a dream come true.”

