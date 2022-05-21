IOWA BOYS TRACK NOTEBOOK: Spirit Lake wins Class 2A boys track and field title

DES MOINES — While Spirit Lake High School senior Jack Latham won three events on Saturday at the Iowa high school boys track meet, he didn’t score all 92 1/2 points for the Indians.

That’s the amount of points that the Indians scored this week to clinch their first state boys track and field title since 1992.

Des Moines Christian was second with 65 points.

The day got started for the Indians by winning the sprint medley relay. The quartet of Jack Wajda, Jake Cornwall, Ethan Stecker and Qai Hussey won the race with a time of 1 minute, 33.22 seconds. They edged Pella Christian by .76 seconds.

In the shuttle hurdle relay, Latham was the anchor runner with Drew Stecker, Cornwall and Jake Alger.

The Indians were behind when Latham was permitted to run his route, and Latham blazed by Central Decatur with about 45 meters to go to clinch the title for Spirit Lake. When Latham crossed the finish line, the Indians’ time was 60.50.

Latham won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.81 seconds, just .07 slower than his all-time-breaking result on Friday.

Latham and Hussey then competed in the 100-meter dash where the two Indian seniors went first (10.61) and third (10.94) in the race.

Those two Indians seniors went 1-2 in the 200, as Latham turned in a time of 21.81, while Hussey’s time was 22.01.

“My coaches have trained me for this moment,” Latham said. “To have the endurance, you just have to keep stretched out and drink a lot of water. Just do the things that you need to avoid getting hurt.”

Hussey beat Latham for just the second time this season in the 400. Hussey’s winning time was 47.83.

“It’s a great push for me and for him to compete daily,” Hussey said. “It’s great for us to become the best that we both can be. Best of luck to him at Iowa State.”

Ryder Sundall gave the Indians six points with a third-place finish in the 800 at 1:58.22.

Bonderson wins 200

Gehlen Catholic junior Keaten Bonderson wasn’t happy with how he ran the 100-meter dash in Class 2A.

The Jays junior placed second at 10.89 in the 100, and he wanted that state title. The Jays coaching staff told Bonderson to take a deep breath and not worry about what had happened.

“I had to calm down,” Bonderson said. “I relaxed and took a deep breath, got out of the box and I went.”

He needed to focus forward on the 200, knowing he had a chance to win in that. And, he did.

Bonderson closed out his junior season with the 200-meter championship with a time of 22.05 seconds, which was a personal best.

Bonderson raised his arms up in the air, realizing he had negated the disappointment of losing the 100.

“It feels so good,” Bonderson said. “All season, my work has paid off. All that work with coach (Jeremy) Schinder has paid off.”

Lawton-Bronson breaks record

The Lawton-Bronson sprint medley relay team became the first among the boys’ champions on Saturday, and they broke a record doing it.

The Eagles quartet of Leighton Olesen, Caleb Garnand, Louden Grimsley and Theo Moseman broke the state record by running the race in 1:33.15, breaking the old record of 1:33.57.

