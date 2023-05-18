DES MOINES -- Ian Blowe won one Class 1A state title on Thursday to get him halfway to where he intends to be by the end of the Iowa high school state track and field meet.

The Akron-Westfield junior entered as the top seed in both the shot put and the discus. With goals to win gold in both events, Blowe ended atop the field in the shot put on Thursday with a throw of 55 feet, 11 ½ inches at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

It doubled as a new school record at Akron-Westfield.

“I knew I had a chance to win,” Blowe said. “There was a huge amount of pressure (living up to being the favorite). I knew it was going to be tough with the competition here. I was glad that I dropped down to third for a while because that took some pressure off me.

“It’s half done. We still have tomorrow and want to win again. Today, I just wanted to win and get the school record, and I did that.”

Blowe will compete in the 1A discus on Friday.

In the boys’ 400, Northwest Iowa produced two top-three finishers in Theo Moseman, a senior from Lawton-Bronson, and Isaiah Johnson, a George-Little Rock junior.

Moseman was runner-up and edged Johson by one-hundredth of a second with a time of 48.87 seconds. Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds ran a 48.21 to beat them and set a new 1A state meet record.

Johnson also ran in the 100 and 200 preliminaries. He ran the second-fastest time in the 200 (22.02) and fourth-fastest in the 100 (11.24) to qualify for the finals on Saturday in both events.

On the girls’ side, the Remsen St. Mary’s girls’ shuttle hurdle relay of Halle Galles, Mya Bunkers, Whitney Jensen and Claire Schroeder made it back after winning the race last season. The group ran a time of 1:08.58 to win their heat and qualify for Saturday’s finals. It was third-fastest overall time.

“We wanted to get back and win again this year,” Schroeder said.

In the boys’ shuttle hurdle relay, Lawton-Bronson qualified for the finals with the sixth-best time. Kurtus Palsma, Caler Garnand, Cowan Jaminet and Leighton Olesen combined to run a time of 1:02.50.

In the girls’ 3,200, sophomore Nora Peterson finished third (10:34.95), and teammate Taylor Robertson was 23rd (12:05.43).

“It started out fast,” Robertson said.

“We just tried to keep our pace up,” said Peterson, who took fifth in the race last season at state. “We just tried to meet those. We all just wanted to move up the ladder and do better than we did last year.”

Newell-Fonda senior sisters Mia and Mary Walker both qualified for the 1A finals in the 200. Mia ran the second fastest time at 25.67. Mary was seventh (26.52). Mia also qualified for the 100 finals by running a 12.89 in the prelims, which was the second-fastest time.

“There’s nothing else we’d rather be doing than be here together,” Mary Walker said. “We push each other to be better and it’s just a good time to be together.”