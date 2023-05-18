DES MOINES -- Blake Hogancamp is happy with how he did during the discus competion at the Iowa Class 4A state track and field meet, but he's got his attention on doing better in the shot put.

“Overall, I was pretty happy with the throws I had,” the Sioux City East senior said after taking eighth in the discus with a best throw of 149 feet, 11 inches. “It was pretty consistent with what I’ve been doing the last few weeks. (The second throw) just felt effortless. My first and third throw, I felt like I had to kind of muscle it out there, but the second one was effortless.

“In the shot put, I’m going in it to win and try to PR as well. For me, not only is it good to represent East High, but also western Iowa, we sort of feel like we get underrepresented in 4A.”

Hogancamp enters the shot put competition seeded fourth and will be going for a top spot when he's back at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.

East junior Elliana Harris qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200. She enters the 100 as the top seed after running the fastest time of the preliminary round with a time of 12.35 seconds.

Harris ran the second fastest time of the prelims in the 200 at 25.12. Teammate Grace Erick is 14th (25.99).

“It was hard to get up (and race),” Erick said. “Ellie’s an early riser, I had to sleep for like 15 more minutes.”

“I was happy to have someone in this event with me this year and have her here,” Harris said.

While Harris qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200, she’s primarily concerned about winning with teammates.

“Win the 4x100 (relay),” Harris said of her goals for the state meet.

“We run for the person ahead of us,” Erick added. “The relay, that’s amazing.”

Sioux City North junior Natnael Kifle took ninth in the boys' 3,200 with a time of 9:29.27. Teammate Gabe Nash, a senior committed to the University of Nebraska, was 13th in a time of (9:38.95).

Sioux City West’s Robert Johnson cleared 6 feet, 1 inches to place 10th in the boys’ high jump. Sophomore Kenya Harris cleared 5 feet to place 13th for the West girls’ team.

West senior Kellesse Heard took 16th in the 100 with a time of 12.97.

East junior Luke Sayonkon finished 15th in the boys' 100 with a time of 11.50. Black Raiders senior Mike Manuel qualified in the high jump but did not register a height.