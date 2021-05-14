IOWA GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: East's Kaia Downs, West's Holly Duax hold No. 1 seeds in state track meet

SIOUX CITY — When the Iowa girls state track and field meet starts on Thursday in Des Moines, the metro should feel good about potentially bringing home some hardware.
The five Iowa metro schools have five top-2 seedings going into the meet held at Drake Stadium.
Four of those five are No. 1 seedings.
For starters, East High School junior Kaia Downs holds the No. 1 seed in the 800-meter run. Downs won Thursday’s meet with a time of 2 minutes, 17.04 seconds in that race, tying a state-qualifying meet record.
That time was good enough to earn Downs the No. 1 seed, but the competition isn’t too far behind her.
West Des Moines Valley senior Lauren Schultze finished right behind Downs Thursday night at Council Bluffs, and Schultze’s time of 2:17.29 placed her second in the Class 4A field.
West junior Holly Duax, meanwhile, has two No. 1 seeds.
The Wolverines sprinter is No. 1 in the 100 come Thursday night (12.25) and she also claims the top time in the 200 (25.06).
Norwalk sophomore Claire Farrell is seeded second in both races.
Bishop Heelan has a No. 1 seed in Class 3A, and that belongs to junior Taylor Jochum in the high jump.
Jochum cleared the 5-foot-5 mark on Thursday, making it the top mark in Iowa. She’s an inch ahead of Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes and West Burlington Notre Dame’s Josie Bentz.
Here’s a look at the other Class 4A and Class 3A qualifiers in the state. See Sunday’s edition of The Journal for Class 1A and Class 2A qualifiers.
Class 4A
100: West junior Lily Juhnke is 10th in the field, running a time of 12.87 on Thursday.
200: Juhnke also qualified here, running a time of 26.27. East senior Lineya Wells earned a wild-card spot, and is seeded 19th in 26.56.
1,500: Downs is also seeded third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:48.36. She’s less than a second behind state leader Emily Naughton of Indianola (4.47.64).
3,000: Downs qualified for her third spot, making it into the seventh slot with a time of 10:29.08.
Shuttle hurdle relay: East made it with a time of 1:13.13, good for 23rd among the 24-team field.
4x100: West is ranked No. 6 in the field, with a time of 49.95. East is also in theirs field at 20th (51.20).
4x200: East is seeded 13th at 1:47.58.
Sprint medley relay: West is seeded 14th at 1:52.48.
High jump: There are two East juniors — Kyley Vondrak (11th, 5-0) and Baling Tang (T-14th, 4-10) — in this event.
Long jump: Wells is seeded 14th in 16-9.
Discus: North has two seniors competing here: Caitlyn Miller (11th, 117-1) and Courtney Johnson (20th, 105-1).
Shot put: Johnson is seeded eighth at 36-3.
DMR: North has the No. 19 seed at 4:29.69.
Class 3A
100: Spencer sophomore Jada Piercy leads a group of five area sprinters. Piercy is seeded fifth at 12.73 seconds.
There are two area ladies seeded right behind Piercy. MOC-Floyd Valley freshman Tierney Huss is sixth (12.82) and Le Mars freshman Stella Hector is seeded seventh (12.91).
Carolynn Meines of MOC-FV is 11th (13.02) and Tigers junior Jaelyn Johnson is 20th at 13.29,
200: Piercy also leads a group of local sprongers. Deanna Trucksess of Spirit Lake Park is 15th and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Emma Salker is seeded 16th at 26.91.
400: Heelan’s Brooklyn Stanley is seeded ninth at 1:01.56. BHRV’s Kyler Bomgaars is 13th (62.59), Kenley Meis of Heelan is 16th (62.91) and Storm Lake’s Nyalang Yak is 22nd at 63.59.
800: Yak and SB-L sophomore Sophia Karras have the 23rd and 24th seeds, respectively.
1,500: MOC-FV junior Emily Haverdink is 18th at 5:09.47; Spencer’s Brenna Fisher is 21st (5:15.26).
3,000: Haverdink has the No. 10 seed (11:09.86); teammate Emma Haley is 16th (11:23.57).
100 hurdles: Nighthawks senior Emma Zoet is fifth at 15.81; Lilly McNaughton of Le Mars is eighth at 16.05; Maddie Morony of Spencer is 12th at 16.34. Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller is seeded 23rd at 16.78.
400 hurdles: Zoet and Merchant have the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, both with times of 1:06.
SHR: Spencer’s time of 68.05 is good for fourth in the field. The Nighthawks, Monarchs, Bulldogs and Dutch also made the cut.
4x100: Spencer holds the top area seed at fifth at 50.20. The Dutch have the sixth fastest seed time at 50.44 and Sioux Center is 19th (51.55). Le Mars is also 23rd (51.82).
4x200: Spencer is fourth at 1:45.65. SLP, Le Mars, MOC-FV and Sioux Center also made the cut.
4x400: Bishop Heelan has the No. 2 seed at 4:05.99, ahead of SLP (4:08.03) at sixth. The Tigers (15th, 4:13.53), SB-L Warriors (18th, 4:14.97) and SC Warriors (22nd, 4:16.03) also made it.
4x800: Both Warriors teams made it here, too, with Sioux Center having the edge at 14th (10:14.98). SB-L’s seed time is 17th (10:18.19).
SMR: SLP holds the high seed in the area at seventh (1:52.05), ahead of Spencer (9th, 1:52.49) and MOC-FV (12th, 1:53.49).
High jump: Avery Nelson is seeded 13th at 5-1. Sioux Center’s Hacie Jacie Vander Waal also is at 5-1, while May Yanga of Storm Lake and SB-L’s Addy Mosier are at 5-0.
Long jump: Meis leads the local field with a mark of 16-11,50, good for eighth. McNaughton (13th, 16-7) and Mosier (17th, 16-3) are also in the field.
Discus: SB-L senior Tessa Smith is seeded 17th (116-4). Fran Travis of SLP, Makenna Walhof of Sioux Center and Vanessa VandeVegte are also in the field.
Shot put: Jori Harskamp of Sioux Center leads the local pack with a ninth-place seed at 28-5.75.