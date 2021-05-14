IOWA GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: East's Kaia Downs, West's Holly Duax hold No. 1 seeds in state track meet

SIOUX CITY — When the Iowa girls state track and field meet starts on Thursday in Des Moines, the metro should feel good about potentially bringing home some hardware.

The five Iowa metro schools have five top-2 seedings going into the meet held at Drake Stadium.

Four of those five are No. 1 seedings.

For starters, East High School junior Kaia Downs holds the No. 1 seed in the 800-meter run. Downs won Thursday’s meet with a time of 2 minutes, 17.04 seconds in that race, tying a state-qualifying meet record.

That time was good enough to earn Downs the No. 1 seed, but the competition isn’t too far behind her.

West Des Moines Valley senior Lauren Schultze finished right behind Downs Thursday night at Council Bluffs, and Schultze’s time of 2:17.29 placed her second in the Class 4A field.

West junior Holly Duax, meanwhile, has two No. 1 seeds.

The Wolverines sprinter is No. 1 in the 100 come Thursday night (12.25) and she also claims the top time in the 200 (25.06).

Norwalk sophomore Claire Farrell is seeded second in both races.