IOWA GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: West Monona's 4x400 among No. 1 seeds

Unity Christian has the fourth seed (1:47.59) while the Wildcats are 11th (1:49.76) and the Wolfpack 19th (1:50.68).

4x400: KPWC holds the top seed, with a time of 4:07. Unity has the No. 7 seed at 4:13.01. The Wolfpack are ninth (4:14.26) while the Generals and Lions qualified in this race.

4x800: Sibley-Ocheyedan has the No. 2 seed at 9:55.59. The Generals are one of two teams with a seed time sub-10 minute. Hinton has the No. 4 seed at 10:01.26; Cherokee seventh (10:08.18); Western Christian 10th (10:09.85); Central Lyon 11th (10:10.89).

Ridge View has the 23rd seed at 10:33.79 while Sioux Central has No. 24 (10:48.12).

Sprint medley relay: KPWC got the No. 1 seed at 1:49,30. The Wildcats were fifth at 1:50.92 while the Knights were seventh at 1:51.83.

High jump: Sheldon’s Maddie Olson claimed the top seed in this event, with a seed mark of 5-foot-8. Coffee has the No. 2 seed at 5-6.

Unity sophomore Molly Zylstra has the No.3 seed at 5-4. Aubrey De Groot also qualified at 5-1 for the Knights.