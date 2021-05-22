IOWA GIRLS TRACK: KPWC wins two relay championships

At the beginning of the season, the Generals coaching staff thought Brouwer would be successful with how long her stride would be.

They proved to be right.

“It brought me to running it,” Brouwer said. “After my second meet, I started seeing some success, and this might be my race. Each meet, I’ve kept progressing. That was exciting to see.”

West Monona shines late

Rain or shine, the West Monona 4x400 team wears sunglasses.

It was a decision that was made early in the season, and the sunglasses -- white with the lenses having an orange tint -- serve as sunblock when it’s sunny out or it keeps the rain out of their eyes.

Both elements came out during the meet on Saturday, but when the Spartans took to the blue oval, the sun was barely peeking through a cloudy sky.

The Spartans shined during the Class 1A 4x400 finals, winning with a school-record time of 4:08.30.

“We knew we were supposed to get first, and we wanted to show everybody what we could do,” Meilla Struble said. “We wanted to make each other proud.”