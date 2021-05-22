IOWA GIRLS TRACK: KPWC wins two relay championships

DES MOINES -- Erika Kuntz crossed the finish line, and she instantly looked up at the clock on the south end of Drake Stadium. She couldn’t believe what it read.
The scoreboard read 1 minute, 47 seconds, indicating that the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central sprint medley relay team had won the Class 2A girls championship.
KPWC won with runners Aubree Bell, McKenzie Goodwin, Paige Kuchel and Kuntz.
Kuntz figured that her team had won, but she hadn’t realized they recorded a personal best at that time.
As Kuntz put it, the KPWC quartet skipped right over the 1:48 mark and went right to 1:47.
It’s the second straight meet where KPWC has won the sprint medley relay.
In 2019, KPWC had finished second in the race, but a disqualification after the race allowed the co-op team to take over first place.
There was no controversy early Saturday morning. Just a good old-fashioned, well-deserved win for KPWC.
Kuntz was the anchor runner for KPWC during the race, which involves two 100s, a 200 and a 400 by the runners.
Kuntz was running the 400, and she knew she had to get it in gear right away. And, she did.
Kuntz sped right past West Lyon’s group to take the title and claim a new personal record for the quartet.
KPWC wasn’t done there.
Later in the afternoon, KPWC won the 4x400 race in Class 2A.
Kuchel, Goodwin and Kuntz also ran that race, but MaKenna Bowman was the No. 1 runner instead of Bell for that race.
KPWC ran that race with a time of 3:59.53. It beat Van Meter by nearly two seconds.
Just like in the morning, Kuntz ended the race strong to bring home a second gold medal for her team.
Those four girls cut down their PR in the preliminaries by seven seconds earlier in the week.
“Both wins were amazing,” Goodwin said.
Brouwer wins 800
Before the season, Madison Brouwer hadn’t run in the 800-meter race. Granted, she wasn’t in high school the last time a high school state meet was held, but she came into this year with no experience in the mid-distance race.
Perhaps ignorance is bliss.
Brouwer ended her season with a state championship in the Class 2A 800, winning with a time of 2:13.18.
She defeated Mid-Prairie’s Mitzi Evans by three-plus seconds, and she beamed a smile once she crossed the finish line.
It was well before Saturday, however, that Brouwer realized she might have something going in the 800.
At the beginning of the season, the Generals coaching staff thought Brouwer would be successful with how long her stride would be.
They proved to be right.
“It brought me to running it,” Brouwer said. “After my second meet, I started seeing some success, and this might be my race. Each meet, I’ve kept progressing. That was exciting to see.”
West Monona shines late
Rain or shine, the West Monona 4x400 team wears sunglasses.
It was a decision that was made early in the season, and the sunglasses -- white with the lenses having an orange tint -- serve as sunblock when it’s sunny out or it keeps the rain out of their eyes.
Both elements came out during the meet on Saturday, but when the Spartans took to the blue oval, the sun was barely peeking through a cloudy sky.
The Spartans shined during the Class 1A 4x400 finals, winning with a school-record time of 4:08.30.
“We knew we were supposed to get first, and we wanted to show everybody what we could do,” Meilla Struble said. “We wanted to make each other proud.”
After Spartans senior Mallory McCall crossed the finish line with the baton, the West Monona quartet huddled around to wait on what their time was going to be.
They had hoped for a 4:09, but when the Ron Olson Videoboard flashed 4:08 for the Spartans, all four runners screamed, jumped up and down, then huddled once again for a group hug.
They were thrilled to be a part of school history.
The other three runners who ran the race were Tayah Struble, Kacy Miller and Meilla Struble.
“That’s our old record, so it’s nice to see how far we’ve improved,” Tayah Struble said.
The Spartans had to work a little extra harder to even make it to the finals. The Spartans weren’t in the fast heat during the preliminaries, but they were able to win that heat and turn themselves into the new No. 1 heading into Saturday.
“Our coaches reassured us, and that was huge, too,” Tayah Struble said.