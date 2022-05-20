IOWA GIRLS TRACK NOTEBOOK: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central win first Class 2A 4x200 title in school history

DES MOINES — Aubree Bell couldn’t stop laughing.

She, along with MaKenna Bowman, Erika Kuntz and McKenzie Goodwin, celebrated a Class 2A 4x200-meter relay championship on Friday at the state track meet in Drake Stadium.

The quartet from the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op ran the race in 1 minute, 44.36 seconds, avenging a disappointing finish to that race last season.

It’s the first 4x200 title in program history.

“We just knew we had to work harder,” Goodwin said. “We knew what it felt like last year, and we knew we had to go for it. Last year, we did our best, but this year, we knew we could do so much more.”

The KPWC team ran a similar time last May on the blue oval, but it finished third behind Dike-New Hartford and Williamsburg.

That stuck in the minds of those four runners, and it motivated the foursome to work hard on and off the track.

“We really wanted this,” Kuntz said. “We talked about it a lot. We were ready for this. I mean, we tried not to put pressure on ourselves, but we all knew it.”

The running order went Bowman, Kuntz, Goodwin and Bell, while the two alternates were Allison Reinking and freshman Brooklyn Beelner.

“All the hard work we put it, we got it,” Bell said. “I knew we were in front at the end, and I just had to run as fast as I could.”

Among the four who ran, Bowman is the lone underclassman as a junior.

Ter Wee wins discus

West Lyon’s Jana Ter Wee had a tough season as a freshman, and she attributed it to just inexperience and immaturity.

She didn’t throw the way she wanted to, especially when it mattered the most.

“There was a lot of pressure as a freshman,” Ter Wee said. “I wanted to do well, and you walk into one of those big rings, and I was just too new to it.”

Ter Wee took that into account in the offseason and the decision to mature helped Ter Wee clinch the 2A girls discus title.

Ter Wee won the gold medal Friday by throwing the disc 131 feet even.

The Wildcats sophomore got it on her final throw.

“To come back through that, it felt great,” Ter Wee said. “I got over the freshman nerves. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be a newbie to this.’ I got mature, and I'll contribute to this season too. When I got in those bigger meets, I wanted to learn from last year. I calmed down and just threw the discus. I became at peace.”

Just like Thursday in the 2A shot put, there were three ladies from the area who medaled.

KPWC’s Allie Schweitzberger placed second at 125-7, and Hinton’s Lauren Kounkel placed fourth in 125-2.

“It’s awesome, because I started off with a bad start to my season, but I got my form down, and it took off,” Schweitzberger said. “I learned a lot. My coach Scott Phelps, he has taught me a lot. I am so thankful that he had the time to help us out. I focused on form and stuff.”

Olson stays consistent

For the second straight year, Sheldon’s Maddie Olson is a high jump champion. She also had the crowd’s full attention this year, too, receiving a slow clap from the north stands.

Olson repeated as the Class 2A high jump winner, clearing the bar at 5-foot-8.

She cleared that mark on her final attempt.

Once she clinched that, the Orabs standout tried at 5-11 1/4. She missed on all three tries, but she still had a smile on her face after the event.

“I wanted to come win it two times in a row really badly,” Olson said. “Being able to get that done was really exciting. It’s special to me. It’s an honor to show people what I can do.”

