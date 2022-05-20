IOWA GIRLS TRACK NOTEBOOK: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central wins Class 2A 4x200 race

Aubree Bell of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central crosses the finish line in the girls 2A 4x200 meter relay during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maddie Olson of Sheldon competes in the girls 2A high jump during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker, right, hands the baton to Macy Sievers in the girls 1A distance medley during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Lawton-Bronson's Willow Fluent hands the baton to Jolee Mesz in the girls 1A distance medley during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Claire Schroeder of Remsen St. Mary's competes in the girls 1A 100 meter hurdles during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Lawton-Bronson's Azaiah Ashley, right, hands the baton to Louden Grimsley in the boys 1A 4x200 meter relay during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Newell-Fonda Mia Walker, front, takes the baton from Macy Sievers in the girls 1A 4x200 meter relay during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Allie Schweitzberger of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central competes in the girls 2A discus throw during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Lynsey Countryman of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central competes in the girls 2A discus throw during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Bishop Heelan's Aidan Kuehl, front, takes the baton from Liam Cleary in the boys 3A 4x200 meter relay during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Sean Schaefer of Bishop Heelan crosses the finish line in the boys 3A 4x200 meter relay during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
MaKenna Bowman of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central competes in the girls 2A 4x200 meter relay during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Erika Kuntz hands the baton to McKenzie Goodwin, front, in the girls 2A 4x200 meter relay during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 20, 2022.
“We really wanted this,” Kuntz said. “We talked about it a lot. We were ready for this. I mean, we tried not to put pressure on ourselves, but we all knew it.”
The running order went Bowman, Kuntz, Goodwin and Bell, while the two alternates were Allison Reinking and freshman Brooklyn Beelner.
“All the hard work we put it, we got it,” Bell said. “I knew we were in front at the end, and I just had to run as fast as I could.”
Among the four who ran, Bowman is the lone underclassman as a junior.
Ter Wee wins discus
West Lyon’s Jana Ter Wee had a tough season as a freshman, and she attributed it to just inexperience and immaturity.
She didn’t throw the way she wanted to, especially when it mattered the most.
“There was a lot of pressure as a freshman,” Ter Wee said. “I wanted to do well, and you walk into one of those big rings, and I was just too new to it.”
Ter Wee took that into account in the offseason and the decision to mature helped Ter Wee clinch the 2A girls discus title.
Ter Wee won the gold medal Friday by throwing the disc 131 feet even.
The Wildcats sophomore got it on her final throw.
“To come back through that, it felt great,” Ter Wee said. “I got over the freshman nerves. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be a newbie to this.’ I got mature, and I'll contribute to this season too. When I got in those bigger meets, I wanted to learn from last year. I calmed down and just threw the discus. I became at peace.”
Just like Thursday in the 2A shot put, there were three ladies from the area who medaled.
KPWC’s Allie Schweitzberger placed second at 125-7, and Hinton’s Lauren Kounkel placed fourth in 125-2.
“It’s awesome, because I started off with a bad start to my season, but I got my form down, and it took off,” Schweitzberger said. “I learned a lot. My coach Scott Phelps, he has taught me a lot. I am so thankful that he had the time to help us out. I focused on form and stuff.”
Olson stays consistent
For the second straight year, Sheldon’s Maddie Olson is a high jump champion. She also had the crowd’s full attention this year, too, receiving a slow clap from the north stands.
Olson repeated as the Class 2A high jump winner, clearing the bar at 5-foot-8.
She cleared that mark on her final attempt.
Once she clinched that, the Orabs standout tried at 5-11 1/4. She missed on all three tries, but she still had a smile on her face after the event.
“I wanted to come win it two times in a row really badly,” Olson said. “Being able to get that done was really exciting. It’s special to me. It’s an honor to show people what I can do.”
The North High School 4x800-meter relay team put all its eggs in one basket. Heading into the state track and field meet on Thursday in Des Moines, the Stars changed up their lineup to best suit their needs. Elsewhere, Three Stars runners earned personal bests.
South Sioux sent two boys to complete in individual events, while five girls will compete in the Class B meet. Four of those five will run in the 4x100-meter relay on Thursday afternoon. The four runners are Khyah Vaughn, Ashlynn Garcia, Jordan Kriens and Emily Penne.
Three Northwest Iowa girls made each other better in the shot put and that competition allowed West Lyon’s Jana Ter Wee, Hinton’s Lauren Kounkel and Sheldon’s Katelyn Grady to earn medals on Thursday at the Class 2A state girls track and field meet.
The West High School senior knows she’s a No. 1 seed in three different events, but using that experience on the Drake Stadium oval will do wonders this weekend as she prepares to finish her track and field tenure on a high note.
