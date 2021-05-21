IOWA GIRLS TRACK NOTEBOOK: OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd among local runner-up trio in 400-meter hurdles

DES MOINES -- Anna Winterrowd had no shame placing in second Friday during the 400-meter race in Class 2A.

Winterrowd, an OABCIG High School senior, placed second behind Northeast Goose Lake’s Ellie Rickertsen with a time of 63.90. Rickertsen’s time was 63.45.

Winterrowd tried to keep up with Rickertsen for most of the race, and she did for about the first 250 meters.

Rickertsen pulled away from the crowd as the runners were coming down the homestretch, and Winterrowd was the first runner to finish behind the Rebels junior.

Even though Winterrowd didn’t win, there were good things to come out of the race.

The main factor was that the Falcons senior -- who will run at Northern Iowa in the fall -- cut off her personal best by three seconds.

“It was a good day,” Winterrowd said. “I didn’t feel (Rickertsen) until the last curve. I knew I had to get out hard, because I knew she was going to be coming up behind me. I had to keep going. I had to think about what I could do.”

During that same race, Unity Christian sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven placed fourth (65.55).

Zoet places second