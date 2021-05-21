IOWA GIRLS TRACK NOTEBOOK: OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd among local runner-up trio in 400-meter hurdles

DES MOINES -- Anna Winterrowd had no shame placing in second Friday during the 400-meter race in Class 2A.
Winterrowd, an OABCIG High School senior, placed second behind Northeast Goose Lake’s Ellie Rickertsen with a time of 63.90. Rickertsen’s time was 63.45.
Winterrowd tried to keep up with Rickertsen for most of the race, and she did for about the first 250 meters.
Rickertsen pulled away from the crowd as the runners were coming down the homestretch, and Winterrowd was the first runner to finish behind the Rebels junior.
Even though Winterrowd didn’t win, there were good things to come out of the race.
The main factor was that the Falcons senior -- who will run at Northern Iowa in the fall -- cut off her personal best by three seconds.
“It was a good day,” Winterrowd said. “I didn’t feel (Rickertsen) until the last curve. I knew I had to get out hard, because I knew she was going to be coming up behind me. I had to keep going. I had to think about what I could do.”
During that same race, Unity Christian sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven placed fourth (65.55).
Zoet places second
The Class 3A 400-hurdles race also saw a Siouxland athlete take the silver medal. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Emma Zoet placed second with a time of 65.62, behind Winterset’s Darci Wiseman.
Wiseman’s winning time was 63.91.
Zoet also set a personal best, and like Winterrowd, she, too, was happy with her performance.
“It was a pleasure to be down here and running,” Zoet said. “I have to give credit to those girls who helped me run that race. They’re amazing. It’s thrilling, but it’s also kind of awful. You have to have the mentality that you believe you can make it through the whole race.”
Demers also gets 2nd in hurdles
Storm Lake St. Mary’s junior Danika Demers followed the trend that Winterrowd and Zoet set, as she placed second in the Class 1A 400-meter hurdles.
Her time was 65.81. She lost to North Cedar’s Kelly Proesch, who ran it in 64.87.
Demers had the lead late, but she sensed that Proesch was on her tail in the lane next to her.
Proesch passed Demers with a few meters left, and there wasn’t enough room for Demers to counter with a move of her own.
Demers was shooting to cross the finish line in around 64 seconds, but like her two fellow Siouxland peers, Demers also turned in a PR.
“I got a good start, and I had a good finish,” Demers said. “I was obviously shooting for a championship.”
Demers was here two years ago, but she took that experience as to learn as much as she could.
She used those lessons to take the No. 2 spot on Friday.
Other Friday highlights
Newell-Fonda and West Monona each placed in the top-10 in the distance medley relay race, while Lawton-Bronson won its heat in the same event.
The Mustangs placed third with a time of 4:16.76, while the Spartans were eighth in 4:21.67.
The Eagles got 13th at 4:26.59.
While Sheldon’s Maddie Olson won the Class 2A high jump, Hinton’s Anna Coffee placed sixth with a result of 5-foot-2.
Wolverines’ Warnke places second in long jump Thursday
South O’Brien’s Karlee Warnke wanted to prove herself on Thursday.
She wasn’t seeded very high in the Class 1A long jump, but she didn’t care.
Warnke turned in a runner-up finish in the rain, as her best jump was 16 feet, 4.25 inches, behind Molly Johnson of Bishop Garrigan (17-5).
“I am glad that I hit my PR today, and I am excited to continue to get better,” Warnke said. “I didn’t have any expectations. I was just proud to be here.”