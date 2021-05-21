Iowa High School State Track results: Day 2

The Iowa high school state track and field meet continued on Friday, with the state's Class 2A and 3A teams competing in the morning session, and the 1A and 4A programs competing in the afternoon.
The following are the results from the meet's Friday morning and afternoon sessions. For full results, go to siouxcityjournal.com.
CLASS 2A
Girls
DMR -- 1. Mid-Prairie 4:10.42; 3. Western Christian 4:16.64; 5. Central Lyon 4:20.91; 12. Hinton 4:26.56; 13. Okoboji 4:26.87.
100M hurdles (prelims)--1. Ellie Rickertsen (NE Goose Lake), 14.91q; 16. Berkeley Johannsen (Sioux Central), 16.90; 19. Makenna Kleinhesselink (Sheldon), 17.12; 14. Tatum Sheperd (Ridge View). 18.31
4x200--1. Dike-New Hartford, 1:44.21; 3. KPWC, 1:44.95; 5. Unity Christian, 1:47.70; 7. West Lyon, 1:48.46; 9. Western Christian, 1:48.87
400m hurdles--1. Ellie Rickertsen (NE Goose Lake), 1:03.43; 2. Anna Winterrowd (OABCIG), 1:03.90; 4. Gracie Schoonhoven (Unity Christian), 1:05.05; 15. Makenna Kleinhesselink (Sheldon), 1:09.26; 18. Bria Wasmund (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 1:10.15; 21. Jenessa VanVeldhuizen (West Lyon), 1:10.79; 23. Hanna Rogers (KPWC), 1:11.44
4x100m (prelims)--1. Northeast, Goose Lake, 49.53q; 5. West Lyon, 51.36tq; 6. OABCIG, 51.36q; 11. Ridge View, 51.71; 12. Cherokee, 51.77; 15. Okoboji, 52.03; 17. Western Christian, 52.15;
4x400 (prelims)--1. KPWC, 4:00.16q; 8. Unity Christian, 4:10.00q; 9. Western Christian, 4:11.62; 10. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4:12.26; 15. Central Lyon (4:14.05)
Discus--1. Abigayle Angell (Central Springs), 133-10; 2. Katie Pickhinke (Ridge View); 130-10; 14. Payton Lode (Sheldon), 114-09; 20. Lauren Kounkel (Hinton), 103-00
High Jump--1. Maddie Olson (Sheldon), 5-09.00; 5. Molly Zylstra (Unity Christian), 5-02.00; 6. Anna Coffee (Hinton), 5-02.00; 10. Aubrey De Groot (Unity Christian), 5-00.00
BOYS
110 hurdles (prelims) -- 1. Sid Schaaf (Treynor) 14.93q; 2. Jack Latham (Spirit Lake), 14.98q; 4. Caleb Postma (Okoboji) 15.54q; 9. Kole Reis (KPWC) 15.72; 15. Gable Van Beek 15.90.
4x200--1. Unity Christian, 1:28.58; 8. KPWC, 1:32.00; 9. West Sioux, 1:32.19; 15. West Lyon, 1:33.20; 19. OABCIG, 1:34.31
400m hurdles--1. Sid Schaaf (Treynor), 54.30; 6. Mason Carver (Cherokee), 55.59; 9. Greg Peterson (Sioux Central), 56.20; 20. Beau Jenness (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 58.30
DMR--1. Bellevue, 3:36.00; 5. Sheldon, 3:39.92; 14. West Sioux, 3:44.74
4x100 (prelims)--1. OABCIG, 42.80q; 2. Unity Christian, 43.07; 4. KPWC, 43.70q; 12. West Sioux, 44.62; 15. Ridge View, 44.67; 21. West Lyon, 45.42
4x400 (prelims)--1. Underwood, 3:25.64q; 4. Western Christian, 3:28.65q; 11. West Lyon, 3:32.27; 16. KPWC, 3:32.86; 21. Unity Christian, 3:34.51
High jump--1. Isaac Jones (Clarinda), 6-06.00; 14. Wyatt Gulker (Western Christian), 5-11.00; 17. Beckett DeJean (OABCIG), 5-11.00; 22. Dougie Noonkester (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 5-09.00
Discus--1. Carson Lienau (Jesup), 165-05; 2. William Alexander (Okoboji), 153-08; 7. Caden Sussex (Hinton), 139-06; 12. Gabe Ter Wee (West Lyon), 133-11; 17. Kyson Van Vugt (Western Christian), 130-10
CLASS 3A
GIRLS
DMR -- 1. Solon 4:05.77; 9. Rowan Jensen (Ridge View), 16.19; 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4:21.93; 17. MOC-Floyd Valley 4:27.33; 21. Spirit Lake Park 4:30.40.
100m hurdles (prelims)--1. Kendall Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar), 15.32q; 4. Emma Zoet (Boyden-Hull), 15.85q; 10. Maddie Morony (Spencer), 16.37; 13. Lilly McNaughton (Le Mars), 16.59
4x200--1. Wahlert Catholic, 1:43.91; 2. Spencer, 1:44.64; 6. Sioux Center, 1:46.34; 9. Le Mars, 1:46.80;
400m hurdles--1. Darci Wiseman (Winterset), 1:03.91; 2. Emma Zoet (Boyden-Hull), 1:05.62; 3. Jerra Merchant (Spencer), 1:06.11
4x100 (prelims)--1. Wahlert Catholic, 49.15q; 6. Spencer, 50.13q; 7. MOC-Floyd Valley, 50.16q; 17. Sioux Center, 51.40
4x400 (prelims)--1. Solon, 3:58.56q; 7. Bishop Heelan, 4:07.97; 12. Spencer, 4:12.13; 17. SBL, 4:13.76; 21. Sioux Center, 4:16.87
Shot Put--1. Jadan Brumbaugh (Mount Pleasant), 44-09.00; 13. Jori Harskamp (Sioux Center), 36-07.00; 15. Olivia Huckflet (Spencer), 36-02.75; 21. Vanessa Vande Vegte (MOC-Floyd Valley), 33-06.75;
Long jump--1. Isabelle Norning (Carlisle), 17-11.25; 8. Kenley Meis (Bishop Heelan), 16-11.00; 10. Lilly McNaughton (Le Mars), 16-10.00; 14. Addy Mosier (SBL), 16-01.00;
Boys
110M hurdles--1. Logan Brosius (Epworth), 15.15q; 21. Aiden DeJager (Sioux Center), 16.65; 24. Josiah Bundt (MOC-Floyd Valley), 17.35
4x200--1. Carlisle, 1:30.56; 6. Spencer, 1:31.41; 13. Sioux Center, 1:32.29
400m hurdles-1. Tegan Brock (Boone), 53.38; 16. Lane Kamerman (Sioux Center), 58.18; 18. Collin Boehmer (Le Mars), 58.67; 21. Emmet Dirksen (SBL), 59.48
DMR--1. Humboldt, 3:30.11; 8. Boyden-Hull, 3:36.57; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley, 3:36.72; 18. Bishop Heelan, 3:44.62
4x100 (prelims)-1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 42.81q; 4. Spencer, 43.57q; 15. Boyden-Hull, 44.50
Long jump--1. Ian Collins (Charles City), 23-00.75; 2. Aiden Keuhl (Bishop Heelan), 21-04.25; 8. Keyontre Clark (Bishop Heelan), 20-05.50; 12. Matthew Bomgaars (Sioux Center), 19-10.75
Shot Put--1. Kody Huisman (Pella), 59-04.75; 3. Brandon VanderSluis (Le Mars), 56-04.50; 6. Ethan Heiter (Spencer), 52-02.50; 9. Brogan Seier (Spencer), 51-02.75
Class 1A
Girls
DMR--1. Tri-Center, 4:16.00; 3. Newell-Fonda, 4:16.76; 8. West Monona, 4:21.67; 13. Lawton-Bronson, 4:26.59; 13. Lawton-Bronson, 4:26.59; 24. Gehlen Catholic, 4:38.09
100m hurdles (prelims)--1. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar), 15.00q; 6. Tiffany Woerdehoff (Gehlen Catholic), 16.31q; Claire Schroeder (Remsen St. Mary's), 16.33q; 11. Danika Demers (Storm Lake St. Mary's), 16.91
4x200--1. Madrid, 1:44.82; 7. Newell-Fonda; 1:49.73; 18. West Monona, 1:52.74
400m hurdles--1. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar), 1:04.97; 2. Danika Demers (Storm Lake St. Mary's), 10:05.81; 17. Sophie Ruden (Gehlen Catholic), 1:11.93; 18. Shea Peterson (Alta-Aurelia), 1:12.50; 21. Emma Erickson (Newell-Fonda), 1:13.77
Discus Throw--1. Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan), 130-11; 18. Miyah Whitehead (Gehlen Catholic), 101-08
Boys
110m hurdles--1. Beau York (HLV), 15.20q; 3. Brad Bellis (West Monona), 15.51q; 24. Brenin Stodden (MMCRU), 17.66
4x200--1. Gehlen Catholic, 1:31.31; 13. Hartley-Melving-Sanborn; 1:33.64
400m hurdles--1. Kole Becker (Lisbon), 54.90; 9. Micah Farrens (West Monona), 58.16
High jump--1. Gunnar Meyer (Wapsie Valley), 6-05.00; 15. Dustin Hoksbergen (Trinity Christian), 5-09.00
Class 4A
Girls
DMR--1. Prairie, 4:09.10; 20. Sioux City North, 4:30.62
4x200--1. Waukee, 1:41.24; 15. Sioux City East, 1:48.07
Shot Put--1. Riley Vice (Pleasant Valley), 40-06.75; 12. Courtney Johnson (Sioux City North), 36-01.25;
Boys
400m hurdles--1. Drew Bartels (Kennedy), 52.49; 21. Owen Hoak (Sioux City East), 59.68
Long jump--1. Drew Bartels (Kennedy), 23-06.00; 17. Michael Duax (Sioux City West), 20-05.00
More events were completed after the Journal went to press. For full results, go to siouxcityjournal.com
PHOTOS: 2021 Iowa Track & Field High School state championships - day 2
