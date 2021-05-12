IOWA METRO TRACK AND FIELD NOTEBOOK: North boys aim for more dominance on the oval

SIOUX CITY — Will Lohr sat down in the Elwood Olsen Stadium end zone last Thursday to take a moment to reflect.
He thought about the moments after the North High School boys track and field team won the Missouri River Conference meet at Olsen.
It’s becoming common for the Stars to win cross country and track and field meets, and the Stars hope to continue that momentum at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Council Bluffs Lincoln state-qualifying meet, held at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex. West and East will also compete for spots at the state meet, which is next week.
Lohr himself set a couple of meet records at the MRAC meet. He was part of the 4x800 winning team that won with a record of 8 minutes, 6 seconds, breaking the meet record by 6 seconds.
“Some of our guys ran the best 800s that they have all year,” Lohr said of the 4x800. “For me and Gabe (Nash), we just ran our best. We wanted to get that meet record.”
Then, later on that night, the Stars junior broke the conference record in the 1,600 — running that race in 4:25.93, breaking a six-year-old record.
Lohr said he loved getting the record.
“Getting it today was really nice,” Lohr said. “Getting the team title is just everything for this team. I think the energy from our cross country team really spread over into the track season. Not just our distance guys, but everyone was so focused on winning this team title. We put it all together. I think you just have to show that you care, and our team does that a lot.”
The Stars distance group has several guys seeded in the top-3 in the distance races.
The Stars’ girls team, meanwhile, have just one individual seeded in the top-3. That’s senior Caitlyn Miller, who has the No. 2 seed in the discus with a throw of 123 feet, 9 inches.
Kuehl, Clark feed off each other
Bishop Heelan junior Aiden Kuehl has been making tweaks at the long jump throughout the season, and that was no different last Thursday at the MRAC meet.
Kuehl won the event with 21 feet, 1.5 inches, but the Crusaders junior kept seeming to scratch a time or two.
He didn’t let that affect him, and he kept right on jumping.
That’s the same mindset he hopes to take to Thursday’s meet in Glenwood.
He also has a teammate that helps him in the long jump: 2019 Class 3A state champion Keyontre Clark, who is now a senior.
“I ended up alright and Keyontre got second (20-0.50),” Kuehl said. “He’s a former state champion, and he’s very capable of getting a good jump in. We’re positive and we love to see when the other succeeds. He’s great to be around.”
Kuehl and Clark are second and third in terms of seeding in the long jump. Carroll Feldman of Carroll has a longer jump this season at 22-2.75.
Kuehl and Clark also have the top-seed as teammates in the 4x100. Heelan’s time of 44.20 in that race is .34 faster than Harlan in terms of seed time.
The Crusaders’ girls have some top-3 seeds.
Brooklyn Stanley has the No. 1 seed in the 400 with a time of 60.77, ahead of Atlantic senior Haley Rasmussen by .11 seconds.
Maddie Demke has the No. 3 seed in the 200 (27.43).
In the field, Heelan’s Taylor Jochum and Avery Nelson are 1-2 seeding in the high jump. Jochum’s seed is 5-3; Nelson at 5-0.
The Crusaders’ 4x400 relay is seeded second (4:09.00). Both the medley relays are seeded third.
West sprinters aim for many spots
The West sprinters group are eager to run on Thursday, as they have the potential to qualify for state in some events.
West juniors Holly Duax and Lily Juhnke own the two fastest times in the state-qualifying field. Duax enters Thursday’s meet with a time of 12.16 seconds, which is the second-quickest in the state.
Juhnke’s fastest time in the 100 is 12.40, also the eighth fastest in Iowa. It’s interesting to note four of the top-8 times belong to runners in Class 4A.
Duax also owns the fastest time in the state in the 200, with a time of 24.64. She has a third of a second lead over the next fastest girl in 4A, Des Moines Hoover freshman Jessica Kyne.
Juhnke has the No. 4 time in the race, behind Duax, East’s Lineya Wells and WDM Valley senior Danielle Socarras (26.18).
Duax also has the fastest time during the 400, as she has run it in 57.01. Duax is the only one who has run it in less than a minute.
Holly’s brother, Michael Duax, has the No. 3 time in the 100 among the field on Thursday. His time is 11.09, not far behind from two Dowling Catholic runners — Louis Brooks and Mikey McClain — who both have times of 11.06.
Duax has the No. 5 time in the field’s 200 at 22.80. He has the No. 3 time in the 400 (51.84).
East hopes for more points
After winning the MRAC title last week, the Black Raiders girls are relying on Lineya Wells and Kaia Downs to score more points and get them back to state.
Wells has the No. 2 seed in the 200, as she trails Duax. Wells’ time is 25.67.
Downs has a top-3 time in the 800, 1,500 and the 3,000. The Black Raiders junior has the No. 1 seed in the 800 with a time of 2:17.59.
She has the second seed in the 3,000 (10:14.46) and the No. 3 seed in the 1,500 (4:54.78).
East also has the No. 3 seed in the 4x100 relay at 50.99.
SB-L’s Smith hopes for successful field day
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls team has two top-two seedings heading into Thursday’s meet at MOC-Floyd Valley. The Warriors are the only metro team competing at the MOC-Floyd Valley hosted meet, as Bishop Heelan will head to Glenwood.
Warriors senior Tessa Smith holds the No. 1 seed in the discus. She holds a 20-inch advantage over Spencer sophomore Elliana Heisinger. Smith’s longest throw is 119 feet, 6 inches and she got that throw on April 12 in Le Mars.
Warriors junior Addy Mosier has the No. 2 seed in the long jump. Her jump of 16-11.25 at the Sioux City Relays got her that No. 2 seed, behind Le Mars’ Lilly McNaughton’s jump of 17-2, which she got earlier this season at the SB-L meet.
Mosier also has the second seed in the long jump. She’s cleared the 5-foot-2 mark at that home meet on April 6, but the No. 1 seed belongs to Sioux Center’s Jacie Vander Waal (5-6).
Warriors state cross country qualifier Sophia Karras holds the No. 3 seed in the 800-meter run at 2:30.82.
On the oval, SB-L’s girls 4x800 hold the top seed. The Warriors’ time is 10:09.54, ahead of 10:11.88 from Sioux Center.
The Warriors’ distance medley relay also is No. 1 heading into Thursday, with a time of 4:27.33.
SB-L’s girls 4x400 holds the No. 2 seed (4:13.97), trailing Spirit Lake Park’s 4:07.56, which happened at the Drake Relays.
On the boys’ side, Warriors senior Ashton Verdoorn has the No. 1 seed in the open 400. Verdoorn’s seed time is 51.50.
Majok Majouk is tied with Sioux Center’s Trevor Segar as the No. 1 seed in the high jump. Both seniors have a jump of six feet.