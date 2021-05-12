IOWA METRO TRACK AND FIELD NOTEBOOK: North boys aim for more dominance on the oval

SIOUX CITY — Will Lohr sat down in the Elwood Olsen Stadium end zone last Thursday to take a moment to reflect.

He thought about the moments after the North High School boys track and field team won the Missouri River Conference meet at Olsen.

It’s becoming common for the Stars to win cross country and track and field meets, and the Stars hope to continue that momentum at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Council Bluffs Lincoln state-qualifying meet, held at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex. West and East will also compete for spots at the state meet, which is next week.

Lohr himself set a couple of meet records at the MRAC meet. He was part of the 4x800 winning team that won with a record of 8 minutes, 6 seconds, breaking the meet record by 6 seconds.

“Some of our guys ran the best 800s that they have all year,” Lohr said of the 4x800. “For me and Gabe (Nash), we just ran our best. We wanted to get that meet record.”

Then, later on that night, the Stars junior broke the conference record in the 1,600 — running that race in 4:25.93, breaking a six-year-old record.

Lohr said he loved getting the record.