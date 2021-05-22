IOWA METRO TRACK NOTEBOOK: East's Kaia Downs has strong finishes to medal in distance races

DES MOINES -- East High School junior Kaia Downs had no problem with laying low on Saturday in her two championship meets at Drake Stadium.
Downs saw herself with large deficits in both the 800- and 1,500-meter races, but she kicked at the end of both races to receive medals in both.
Downs placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:13.94, then in an absolute rainy downpour, the Black Raiders junior placed third in the 1,500 with a time of 4:45.18.
Downs started off in the 800 behind a little bit, but she said she didn’t get boxed in.
She admitted that she stepped back so that she could give a little extra push at the end.
She was 11th at the halfway point in the 800, but she sprinted the final lap and received the silver medal.
“I wanted to go out in 65 seconds, and I think I hit my first split at 66 or 67,” Downs said. “It was a little bit slower than I wanted it to be. I went through the backstretch and I usually feel good at the 300. I kept going and I ended up in fifth.”
That’s when Downs knew she could kick a little harder.
With a little help from the pack, Downs did so and through it, she recorded a new personal best in the race.
“That’s all I really wanted,” Downs said.
Then, Downs was a little behind in the 1,500. That didn’t worry her there, either.
“I tried to get out on the backstretch, because I know that start can get rough sometimes,” Downs said. “Otherwise, I hung back.”
The Black Raiders junior scored 20 points for her team this weekend, as she also placed third in the 3,000 on Thursday.
Wells leaves satisfied
East senior Lineya Wells ended her chapter in the long jump Friday on a high note. Her final jump proved to be her best, which was 17 feet, 2.25 inches.
That jumped helped her to get third place, and she wore that medal around her neck proudly.
She wished she had done the event as a freshman or sophomore.
“I’m disappointed but I’m also happy,” Wells said. “I think I was just more in my head than anything. I am happy with third. It feels good. I think I’m just finally realizing this is it. It’s just bittersweet at this point.
“This year is definitely at the top,” Wells added. “I think this tops everything. I’ve never placed this high at state before.”
Kifle learns valuable lesson
North’s Yemane Kifle learned how to learn smarter after running the 800-meter race on Saturday.
Kifle, who is anticipated to be a key contributor to North’s cross country team in the fall, placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 1:56.50.
Kifle didn’t necessarily get trapped to start the race, but he fell behind and had to play a little bit of catch-up.
He did so by having a strong kick in his last 350 meters, and he also admitted he needs to do a better job of that next season.
“I saw they were kicking it in the last 350, and that’s when I knew I had to go,” Kifle said. “I tried to outkick in the last 150, but most of those kids kick it into another gear at 150.”
Kifle realized that there are some other smart runners in an elite field.
“They won’t let you pass very easily,” Kifle said. “I don’t need to get pushed around easily. I felt I got pushed around easily.”
Kifle’s teammates -- Gabe Nash and Will Lohr -- also had to run in hard rain like Downs did during the 1,600.
Nash came away with a medal, placing in third at 4:22.22, and Lohr was right behind him at 4:22.30.
Like Downs, both weren’t in ideal spots to start the race. Nash was 16th at the 400-meter mark while Lohr was 18th.