IOWA METRO TRACK NOTEBOOK: East's Kaia Downs has strong finishes to medal in distance races

DES MOINES -- East High School junior Kaia Downs had no problem with laying low on Saturday in her two championship meets at Drake Stadium.

Downs saw herself with large deficits in both the 800- and 1,500-meter races, but she kicked at the end of both races to receive medals in both.

Downs placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:13.94, then in an absolute rainy downpour, the Black Raiders junior placed third in the 1,500 with a time of 4:45.18.

Downs started off in the 800 behind a little bit, but she said she didn’t get boxed in.

She admitted that she stepped back so that she could give a little extra push at the end.

She was 11th at the halfway point in the 800, but she sprinted the final lap and received the silver medal.

“I wanted to go out in 65 seconds, and I think I hit my first split at 66 or 67,” Downs said. “It was a little bit slower than I wanted it to be. I went through the backstretch and I usually feel good at the 300. I kept going and I ended up in fifth.”

That’s when Downs knew she could kick a little harder.

With a little help from the pack, Downs did so and through it, she recorded a new personal best in the race.