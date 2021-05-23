IOWA TRACK AND FIELD: South O'Brien places second with a 41-point weekend

Then, the Wolverines placed sixth in the 4x200 in 1:48.36, and that added three points to the Wolverines’ total.

The Wolverines later scored six points and a third-place medal in the sprint medley relay. Jenness, Maddy Jungers, Warnke and Sickelka turned in a time of 1:52.45.

Warnke also turned in a runner-up finish in the long jump, turning in a performance of 16 feet, 4.25 inches to give her team eight points.

Both Warnke and Sickelka were thrilled that they could help her team bring home the Class 1A runner-up trophy.

“I didn’t have high expectations coming here,” Warnke said. “I was just happy to be here. I was hoping to do well, and I just went for it. I tried to keep myself calm. I was nervous that I was going to be down here by myself, and I just needed to focus on what I had to do.”

When Warnke battled those nerves, the thing that got her out of it was breathing deep and reminding herself what got her to the state meet.

Heelan’s 4x400 team places 5th

At the beginning of the season, even though they knew they were young and a little bit inexperienced, the Bishop Heelan High School 4x400 team knew it had potential.