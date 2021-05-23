IOWA TRACK AND FIELD: South O'Brien places second with a 41-point weekend

DES MOINES -- Willa Sickelka’s perspective epitomized how the weekend went for her and the South O’Brien High School girls track team.
The Wolverines placed second in the Class 1A team standings with 41 points during the Iowa state track and field meet, finishing behind only Madrid with 51.
“It’s taken a lot of effort to get to this point,” Sickelka said. “It feels great. We gave a lot of dedication and it paid off.”
The Wolverines had four separate runner-up finishes, as three came on the track while the other came in the long jump.
Annika Jenness placed second in the 100-meter dash finals, as she crossed the finish line in 12.81 seconds. She was the No. 2 seed heading into the finals, finishing behind Madrid sophomore Ella Santi.
Santi placed ahead of Jenness in Saturday’s final in 12.74.
Sickelka placed second in the 200, getting a 26.41 in the finals. Rachel Fehr of West Bend-Mallard was the lone runner in front of Sickelka, in 26.15 seconds.
There were two relays that also scored for the Wolverines. The Wolverines’ 4x100 relay team -- consisting of Jenness, Hannah Dau, Karlee Warnke and Sickelka -- placed second with a 52-second-flat performance.
Madrid beat the Wolverines by more than a second.
Then, the Wolverines placed sixth in the 4x200 in 1:48.36, and that added three points to the Wolverines’ total.
The Wolverines later scored six points and a third-place medal in the sprint medley relay. Jenness, Maddy Jungers, Warnke and Sickelka turned in a time of 1:52.45.
Warnke also turned in a runner-up finish in the long jump, turning in a performance of 16 feet, 4.25 inches to give her team eight points.
Both Warnke and Sickelka were thrilled that they could help her team bring home the Class 1A runner-up trophy.
“I didn’t have high expectations coming here,” Warnke said. “I was just happy to be here. I was hoping to do well, and I just went for it. I tried to keep myself calm. I was nervous that I was going to be down here by myself, and I just needed to focus on what I had to do.”
When Warnke battled those nerves, the thing that got her out of it was breathing deep and reminding herself what got her to the state meet.
Heelan’s 4x400 team places 5th
At the beginning of the season, even though they knew they were young and a little bit inexperienced, the Bishop Heelan High School 4x400 team knew it had potential.
The Crusaders closed this chapter proving they were right.
The team of Mia Conley, Grace Mahaney, Kenley Meis and Brooklyn Stanley won their heat Saturday in their final race of the season. The four turned in a time of 4:06.64.
While they won their heat, the Crusaders ended up fifth.
Mahaney and Meis each turned in splits of 60 seconds while Stanley closed out the race with a 61-second split.
“We knew we had to come out fast and give it our all,” Mahaney said.
All four of those ladies are also on the Crusaders’ soccer team. The Crusaders started out with an 0-4 start, but have won four out of their last five. Their playoff opener is Wednesday against MOC-Floyd Valley.