Iowa Track Roundup: Area teams conclude state meet Saturday

DES MOINES – All four classes concluded action at the state track and field meet Saturday at Drake Stadium.

Siouxland athletes competed on the track, fighting for the chance of a state title, both individual and as a team.

In the 4A girls team standings, Sioux City West tied for third with 46 points. Sioux City East had 16 points and Sioux City North scored one.

In the 3A girls team standings, Spencer finished sixth with 33 points. In 2A, KPWC placed third with 48 team points.

In the boys 4A team standings, Sioux City North tallied 40 points to place fifth. In 2A, West Sioux tied for 10th with 21 points and in 1A, Lawton-Bronson placed sixth (32 points) and Gehlen Catholic 10th (24 points).

Here are the individual results from Saturday, divided by class, starting with the 4A girls.

4A Girls

Sioux City East’s Elliana Harris took fifth in the 200 at 25.25. Sioux City West took seventh in the sprint medley at 1:51.6.

East’s 4x100 team took sixth in its race Saturday, running 49.92.

3A Girls

Spencer’s Jerra Merchant placed fifth in the 100 hurdles at 15.39. Spencer’s sprint medley team took sixth in the first 3A race of the day Saturday morning, running a 1:51.14. The shuttle hurdle took fifth at 1:06.43.

Spencer’s Brenna Fisher added a seventh place finish in the 800 at 2:22.01 and a seventh place in the 1,500 at 4:54.03. The Spencer 4x100 team took seventh at 49.92.

MOC-Floyd Valley’s Emily Haverdink took fifth in the 1,500, running 4:51.48. Spirit Lake’s Kackenzie Kauffman placed seventh at 25.97 in the 200.

3A Boys

The top two 3A runners in the 100 went at or under the state record, but Sioux Center’s Caden Plasier took third in the event at 10.86.

Bishop Heelan’s 4x100 team placed third, running 43.14.

MOC-Floyd Valley’s Sam May took seventh in the 800 at 1:58.29.

Le Mars’ first medal of Saturday’s competition came in the sprint medley, placing eighth at 1:36.41. The shuttle hurdle team took seventh in its finals race Saturday at 1:03.73.

2A Girls

Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central’s Aubree Bell took second in the 100 at 12.26. The winner of the race, Jaidyn Sellers of Panorama set the state record at 12.13 in the race. Okoboji’s Ethnee Jorgensen took fifth at 12.71.

Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer ran 4:40.79 for second in the 1,500 and 2:18.15 to place third in the 800.

In the 100 hurdles, Hinton senior Anna Coffee took third and Ridge View’s Rowan Jensen took seventh. Coffee ran 15.46 and Jensen 15.88.

KPWC’s Erika Kuntz took fifth in the 200 at 25.74 and Unity Christian’s Annah Heynen took eighth at 26.19.

Sioux Central’s shuttle hurdle team took second in its race by running 1:08.03. Okoboji’s 4x100 team placed second as well, running 50.3.

2A Boys

While Latham’s all-time state record run in the 100 hurdles won the event, West Monona’s Brad Bellis took third at 14.78. Sheldon’s Cason Johannes took seventh in the 200 at 22.74.

West Sioux’s 4x100 team placed third Saturday afternoon, running 43.32.

KPWC’s sprint medley group took sixth Saturday morning, running 1:36.25. Western Christian’s Tage Hulstein took sixth in the 1,600 at 4:30.85.

West Lyon’s Xander Rentschler took fourth in the all class 100 wheelchair at 22.9. Unity Christian’s Eli Horstman took seventh at 27.7 in the same race. Rentschler took third in the 200 at 40.64 and Horstman seventh at 54.44. In the 400, Rentschler took third (1:21.92) and Horstman sixth (2:00.36).

1A Girls

Remsen St. Mary’s Claire Schroeder took third in the 100 hurdles Saturday, running 15.22.

South O’Brien’s Willa Sickelka took fourth in the 100 finals, running 12.72. Sickelka also took fifth in the 200 at 26.68.

Alta-Aurelia’s Nora Peterson placed sixth and Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz seventh in the 800 Saturday. Peterson ran 2:21.65 and Mesz 2:22.51. Peterson also took eighth in the 1,600 at 4:55.47.

Lawton-Bronson’s sprint medley team placed fifth at 1:53.92. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn took seventh in the event at 1:54.37.

South O’Brien’s 4x100 team took sixth in the finals, running 51.62.

1A Boys

Keaton Bonderson of Gehlen Catholic took second in the 100 along with his win in the 200 Saturday, running 10.89 in the 100 and 22.05 in the 200. George-Little Rock’s Isaiah Johnson took sixth in the 200 at 23.0.

In the 4x400, Lawton-Bronson took second at 3:27.76 and Newell-Fonda took sixth at 3:30.57.

Gehlen Catholic’s sprint medley team took third Saturday morning at 1:35.51. Lawton-Bronson’s 4x100 team ran a 43.56 for third and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn ran 43.99 for fifth.

South O’Brien’s shuttle hurdle team took sixth in 1:03.5.

