Iowa Track Roundup: Okoboji’s Caleb Postma takes top spot in 400 meter hurdles

Day two of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships were Friday, and there was plenty of action to go around.

Saturday concludes the state meet in Des Moines with running events starting at 9 a.m. and the final event of the day, the 4x400 starting at approximately 4 p.m.

Siouxland athletes continued to shine on day two. Here is a list of the top performers from the second day of action sorted by class, starting with the 1A girls.

1A Girls

From Thursday, Cora Shull placed eighth in the 400 for Westwood, running 1:00.54.

Friday morning, Claire Schroeder of Remsen St. Mary’s placed sixth in the 100-hurdles preliminaries. Schroeder ran a 15.68 to advance to Saturday’s finals. In the 400 hurdles, Sophie Ruden of Gehlen Catholic took sixth in a time of 1:07.73.

Lawton-Bronson’s distance medley team took third, at 4:21.24. Addison Smith took fourth in the high jump for Lawton-Bronson at 5-3. Lindsey Wolf of Newell-Fonda took seventh at 4-11.

South O’Brien took fourth in the 4x200 at 1:48.57, with Newell-Fonda taking seventh at 1:49.24. South O’Brien also advanced to the finals in the 4x100, running 51.6 for eighth.

1A Boys

Ian Blowe took third in the discus at 152-6 for Akron-Westfield.

Lawton-Bronson and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn advanced to the finals in the 4x100. Lawton-Bronson took second in the prelims at 43.47 and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn sixth at 44.04.

In the 4x400 relay, Lawton-Bronson and Newell-Fonda placed top eight in the prelims, running times of 3:29.47 and 3:32.04 respectively. Lawton-Bronson had the third fastest time and Newell-Fonda seventh.

Newell-Fonda’s distance medley team took sixth in a time of 3:40.93.

2A Girls

Okoboji’s 4x200 team took second to Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central Friday. KPWC ran 1:44.36 and Okoboji 1:45.78. The Okoboji 4x100 team took second in the preliminaries, running a 50.01.

Unity Christian’s Gracie Schoonhoven took sixth in the 400 hurdles at 1:05.54 and Preslie Peterson took eighth for Sioux Central at 1:06.88.

Molly Zylstra took seventh in the high jump competition for Unity Christian at 5-2.

2A Boys

Okoboji’s Caleb Postma bested Sioux Central’s Greg Peterson in the 400-hurdles. Postma won the event in 54.44 with Peterson taking second at 55.1. Grant Schroeder took seventh in the event for KPWC at 55.82.

West Sioux’s 4x200 team took second in its race Friday afternoon, running 1:31.3. Spirit Lake took fourth at 1:31.83. Spirit Lake’s distance medley team took fourth place, running a 3:38.42.

Dylan Stecker took sixth in the boys high jump for Spirit Lake at 6-4. West Sioux’s Dylan Wiggins took eighth in the high jump at 6-2.

West Sioux 4x100 team took second in the prelims, running a 43.43. Roland-Story also ran a 43.43.

KPWC’s Luke Paulsen finished seventh in the discus throw at 148-7.

West Lyon’s Xander Rentschler placed second in the wheelchair 800 at 2:43.28.

3A Girls

Jori Harskamp took sixth in the girls shot put for Sioux Center. Harskamp set a new personal best by throwing 40-0.75. Ayda Den Herder took fourth in the long jump, flying 17-6.5 on her third jump of the day.

Spencer’s 4x200 took fourth at 1:44.55 and Jerra Merchant took fourth in the 400 hurdles at 1:04.92. The Spencer 4x100 team took seventh in the prelims, running 49.78.

3A Boys

Le Mars thrower Brandon VanderSluis took second in the shot put competition Friday, heaving 59-3.75.

Three area schools placed in the 4x200 Friday evening. Le Mars (1:30.63) took third, Spencer (1:30.9) fourth and Bishop Heelan (1:31.13) seventh.

The Bishop Heelan boys 4x100 ran the top time in prelims Friday, advancing with a time of 42.82.

