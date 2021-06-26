JOURNAL MALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean takes last season all in, comes away with 3 last titles

Cooper DeJean knew the spring season was going to his final one as a high school athlete.

The OABCIG senior did not disappoint.

DeJean had to leave home earlier this summer so that he could meet up with his new teammates at the University of Iowa for football, so the track and field season was going to be his last.

DeJean left OABCIG with three more state championships during the Class 2A state track and field meet and he also came away with an individual runner-up.

DeJean scored 28 points in three individual events, then he helped the Falcons’ 4x100 team win the title at Drake Stadium.

Due to his success on the oval, DeJean is this year’s Journal Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

DeJean started off his weekend by winning in the long jump.

DeJean entered with a seed of 24 feet, 2 inches. While he didn't reach that mark at the state meet, the Falcons senior still won the event in 23 feet, 7.5 inches.

He got that mark on his first jump of the day, and no one got within 17 inches of that mark.