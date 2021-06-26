JOURNAL MALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean takes last season all in, comes away with 3 last titles

Cooper DeJean knew the spring season was going to his final one as a high school athlete.
The OABCIG senior did not disappoint.
DeJean had to leave home earlier this summer so that he could meet up with his new teammates at the University of Iowa for football, so the track and field season was going to be his last.
DeJean left OABCIG with three more state championships during the Class 2A state track and field meet and he also came away with an individual runner-up.
DeJean scored 28 points in three individual events, then he helped the Falcons’ 4x100 team win the title at Drake Stadium.
Due to his success on the oval, DeJean is this year’s Journal Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
DeJean started off his weekend by winning in the long jump.
DeJean entered with a seed of 24 feet, 2 inches. While he didn't reach that mark at the state meet, the Falcons senior still won the event in 23 feet, 7.5 inches.
He got that mark on his first jump of the day, and no one got within 17 inches of that mark.
DeJean then turned to the oval to win the 100-meter dash. He was the No. 2 seed in that, but he wanted to prove he was the fastest during both the preliminaries and the title race.
In the prelims, DeJean ran in 10-.98 seconds; he ran the finals in 11.16.
DeJean didn’t necessarily celebrate that much after he won the long jump, but the sentiment of winning felt the same in both individual victories.
“I came in as the second-fastest time in the state, and I just came out and wanted to compete,” DeJean said. “We have a lot of good sprinters in Class 2A, I was going to come out and compete with these guys.”
DeJean then was the second leg in the 4x100-meter relay, and the Falcons won that race. The other three runners who ran that race were brother Beckett DeJean, Kolton Knop and Gabe Winterrowd.
The foursome made it to the finals at 42.80 seconds, which was the fastest time in the prelims.
Then, Winterrowd, Cooper DeJean, Beckett DeJean and Knop won the state title with a time of 42.59 seconds.
That was the final race for DeJean, and the celebration was apropos.
The four huddled after the win, and DeJean realized that it was the final time he’d compete for OABCIG.
Cooper DeJean celebrated this win, too, as he did a leap in the air with Knop, then shared hugs with his other two teammates.
“This was fun, being able to compete with him,” Cooper DeJean said of his younger brother. “He has a bright future ahead of him.”
The state meet wasn’t the only appearance DeJean made at Drake Stadium.
He competed in the long jump — which he won — and placed third in the 100.
DeJean’s winning leap on April 22 was 22-11.25, one quarter-inch better than Charles City junior Ian Collins.
DeJean didn’t come away with the white flag in the 100, however, as he placed third (11.05) behind Southeast Polk junior Titus Christensen (10.94) and Indianola junior Carter Erickson (11.04).
“He’s just a different athlete,” Falcons track coach Travis Chizek said. “We knew he was going to have a special spring, and we wanted to maximize that potential. At the first meet, when he jumped 22-6, broke the school record, my jaw just dropped. He goes and wins Drake, and it was incredible.
“He just continued to do jaw-dropping things,” Chizek said.
Even though DeJean knew this track season was going to be it for him, he was relaxed throughout the whole season.
He just wanted to be out on the track.
DeJean talked about that after an early season meet at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
“A bunch of us want to get down at the blue oval,” DeJean said. “There’s a little bit of pressure. I love to compete. I want to do well to end my high school career. I’m going to go out and have some fun.