Kiana Phelps' persistence leads her to U.S. Olympic Trials discus competition

Like a cricket that you step on, Kiana Phelps simply never gives up.
A former Kingsley-Pierson High School standout, Phelps will don the University of Oregon uniform one last time Friday at the United States track and field Olympic trials in her home stadium in Eugene.
She qualified by throwing 192 feet, 8 inches at a meet last week in Chula Vista, Calif.
She’ll be one of 24 Americans competing in the discus, hoping to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this summer. The preliminaries for those begin at 6 p.m. Iowa time.
Phelps is seeded 15th heading into the trials.
Why is she like a cricket? Phelps nearly didn’t get the chance to qualify for the trials.
Her senior season didn’t quite go as planned, and she’s one who likes to plan things. After the 2020 season was canceled during the indoor season, Phelps often wondered whether there was going to be a second shutdown this season.
Phelps didn’t like how unexpected the season was, and she admitted she never really felt nervous during a track season — until this spring.
“I don't usually have anxiety, but I was anxious all the time,” said Phelps during a phone interview Tuesday. “I never knew what was happening the next day or even the next week. I didn't know where my needs were. I've never had a year quite like this one because it just seemed like I had to fight through obstacle after obstacle after obstacle after obstacle.”
Through the anxiety, Phelps won three straight events — the Oregon Relays, the Oregon State High Performance meet and the Oregon Twilight. Her longest throw among those three meets was 183-2.
She then placed fourth at the Pacific-12 meet in the discus, and that gave her the realization that the West Regional meet at Texas A&M was going to have some elite competition.
All Phelps needed to do was finish in the Top 12.
She fell one place and one foot short.
Phelps’ best throw in College Station was 178-2 and, just like that, Phelps’ dream of making the national meet — and the Olympic Trials — was gone.
“I didn't make it to nationals after I put my life on hold (after getting accepted to Arizona’s nursing school),” Phelps said “It was like, rip my heart out and stomp on it, you know? Everything was like a painful reminder to me that I came so close to reaching my goals. It sucked texting people back and telling them that I didn’t make it to the trials. That was my big goal.”
How big of a goal was it?
It’s something she’s dreamed of even when she was competing for the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op track team.
Phelps dominated the high school ranks and, even when she was winning state titles, the big dream was making it to the Olympic Trials.
“I was just left with this one question that kept circling back to me,” Phelps said. “And that question was, ‘How could it have ended like this?’ Something about it just didn't feel right.”
While sleeping one night, an idea popped in her head. She remembered there were last-chance meets that she could compete in.
She called her parents to see whether that idea would work, and Phelps heard nothing but affirmation.
So, she went for it.
Oregon’s coaching staff helped Phelps find some last-second meets.
The first one happened in San Diego, and Phelps threw well (183-4), but still fell short of what the USATF was looking for.
So, she went back to feeling blue, until a friend told her about a detail in the rulebook: Pay the entry fee by a certain date and become eligible to enter any qualifying meet.
Phelps reviewed her friend’s tip, and it turned out he was right.
The Ducks redshirt senior then went down to Chula Vista, California by herself to see if a second time was the charm.
That’s where she threw 192-8, which not only is a personal best, but it also set the goal of beating her father in his PR.
That throw automatically clinched a spot in Friday’s prelims.
“I jumped up and I screamed,” Phelps said. “As soon as I let that one go, I knew it was a good one. I knew that one was the one. The funny thing is, I was by myself. I was celebrating by myself.”
Of course, she called back home to share the good news. She cried happy tears.
“In the end I still reached all my goals, which is just insane,” Phelps said. “Yeah. it's crazy how it works like that. And it's like another thing that I've been thinking about a lot is just the way it happened. There were so many times that I could have just given up and hung it up.
“It pays off. I am persistent.”
Not unlike a cricket.
Other local flavor
Phelps is one of 21 Trial athletes who have Iowa ties this week.
There’s also one with a Sioux City connection.
Former North runner Ababiya Simbassa will run in the men’s 5,000 and 10,000 runs. Simbassa has a Top 100 world ranking in the 5,000. He’ll run that race next Thursday night. He’ll run the 10K at 9:25 local time on Friday. He is running unattached.
South Dakota will send a handful of athletes, but none will compete Friday. The first two Coyotes who will compete are Chris Nilsen and Ethan Bray in Saturday’s pole vault. Nilsen makes his second career appearance in the pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He initially qualified for the 2016 trials out of high school.