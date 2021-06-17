Kiana Phelps' persistence leads her to U.S. Olympic Trials

Like a cricket that you step on, Kiana Phelps simply never gives up.

A former Kingsley-Pierson High School standout, Phelps will don the University of Oregon uniform one last time Friday at the United States track and field Olympic trials in her home stadium in Eugene.

She qualified by throwing 192 feet, 8 inches at a meet last week in Chula Vista, Calif.

She’ll be one of 24 Americans competing in the discus, hoping to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this summer. The preliminaries for those begin at 6 p.m. Iowa time.

Phelps is seeded 15th heading into the trials.

Why is she like a cricket? Phelps nearly didn’t get the chance to qualify for the trials.

Her senior season didn’t quite go as planned, and she’s one who likes to plan things. After the 2020 season was canceled during the indoor season, Phelps often wondered whether there was going to be a second shutdown this season.

Phelps didn’t like how unexpected the season was, and she admitted she never really felt nervous during a track season — until this spring.