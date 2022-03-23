Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central track senior Aubree Bell breaks two records at USD meet

VERMILLION, S.D. — Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op senior Aubree Bell broke two records Tuesday at the Dan Lennon Invitational at the DakotaDome.

Bell’s two records were in the long jump and 60-meter dash.

Her record-breaking time in the 60 came in the semifinals, as she ran it in 7.90 seconds. She eventually won the championship race in 7.92 seconds.

Then, in the long jump, Bell won the field event in 18 feet, 4.50 inches. She got that on her first jump of the day. She edged Parker’s Janae Olson in 16-1.75.

For her two records, Bell was named the Class B girls Most Valuable Player while the boys MVP was Eli Gillett of Sioux Falls Christian.

Bell wasn’t the only Siouxland athlete to put her name in the record books on Tuesday.

Sheldon junior Maddie Olson tied the meet record in the high jump at 5-foot-8. Olson won the event by six inches, as Hinton senior Anna Coffee cleared the 5-2 mark.

Girls Area Top 3

400: Erika Kuntz of KPWC won the race in 1:02.71. She had the No. 1 seed time in 58 seconds. SIbley-Ocheyedan junior Alayna Wingate was third (1:05.39).

800: Generals junior Madison Brouwer was the champion in 2:20,77,

1,600: Brouwer was second in 5:16.32, finishing less than a second behind Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Maddox (5:15.44).

60 hurdles: Coffee was the runner-up in the finals race, crossing the line in 9.76. That was her fastest time in the three rounds.

4x200 relay: KPWC won the race in 1:50.61. The four runners were Makenna Bowman, McKenzie Goodwin, Bella and Erika Kuntz. Those four also won the IATC state indoor race earlier this month.

Okoboji (Ellsa Jorgensen, Ethnee Jorgensen, Montana Wilson and Leah Sorenson) was second in 1:52.37.

4x400 relay: KPWC (4:20.64) placed second behind SFC (4:16.21). Bowman, Goodwin, Allison Reinking and Kuntz were the four runners.

Sprint medley relay (1,600): KPWC placed third (4:36.22). Its four runners were Bowman, Goodwin, Kuntz and Lillian Ofert.

Shot put: Pierce had two in the Top 3. Senior Jozy Piper was second (41-10.75) while senior Elly Piper was third (38-7.5).

Boys Area Top 3

400: Sheldon senior Cason Johannes was second in 53.38 while Pioneers senior Caleb Postma was third (53.97).

1,600: Pioneers freshman Evan Osler was third in 5:05.41. Osler cut five seconds off his seed time.

60 hurdles: Pierce junior Addison Croghan was second in 8.62 while Postma was third in 8.70.

4x200: Pierce placed third in 1:38.78.

4x400: Pierce won the race in 3:40.35. Ben Brahmer, Croghan, Coleton Cooper and Kaden Johnson were the four racers.

Pole vault: Pierce senior Isaiah Adams was second at 11-6.

Long jump: Pierce sophomore Gavin Sullivan won by making the 20-9 mark on his final jump. Sullivan also won the triple jump (41-9.25).

Shot put: Brahmer was third in 46-8.25.

