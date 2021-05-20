Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani wins second straight Class 1A shot put state title

“I didn’t have a super-specific race plan coming into the race,” Lohr said. “I was preparing myself for whatever happened. I think I ran pretty consistently. I saw Kole take off, but the main focus was staying patient.

“Really, I told myself beforehand, if I give it my all, I would be happy with the result,” Lohr said.

Lohr was also part of the Stars’ 4x800 team that placed sixth with a time of 7:58.22.

<h4>Duax breaks PR in 200

West High School junior Holly Duax crossed the finish line with a shocked look on her face.

When she looked up at the scoreboard, she saw that her time in the 200-meter preliminaries was 24.43, which was the fastest time in the round.

Duax flew across the track in the half-lap-long journey, and after she crossed the finish line, she put her hand over her mouth, bent down then removed her hand and substituted that with a smile.

That’s a personal best by two-tenths of a second, and Duax said she was happy with that performance in a downpour.