Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani wins second straight Class 1A shot put state title

DES MOINES -- Zach Verzani of Lawton-Bronson won the Class 1A boys shot put title on Thursday with a 58-11.75 mark, clinching Verzani's second consecutive state title.
His throw came in ahead of Lane Pryor of Woodbine, whose throw of 57-07.25 was good for a runner-up finish at Drake Stadium.
North High School junior Will Lohr added another page to his running scrapbook on Thursday: A runner-up finish at the state track and field meet.
Lohr placed second in the 3,200-meter run in the pouring rain at Drake Stadium, crossing the finish line at the 9-minute, 24.73 second mark, behind Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidesch’s time of 9:24.73.
Lohr ran at the state meet for the first time in this race, and his first appearance was a good one.
He first said that the second-place finish was “a good first step” and then later corrected himself to say he had a good first day.
“It was a really fun experience for my first state meet,” Lohr said. “This weekend, I’m going to give it my all. Coming into this, my goals were really high but my expectations were still the same.”
Either way, Lohr was right.
Lohr started out being toward the front, but he wasn’t exactly at the front of the pack. By the time he was at the 400-meter mark, Lohr was in 10th place.
He didn’t get blocked in, necessarily, but Lohr also knew that he didn’t need to lead the race right away.
Lohr knew he could be patient.
Lohr’s second lap was two-tenths of a second than his first, but that second lap allowed Lohr to bump up five spots up the pack.
His third lap was a 72-second split, and he moved up another spot.
Lohr’s teammate, Stars senior Jaysen Bouwers, actually was ahead of Lohr at the halfway point.
Still, Lohr remained steady.
Lohr was able to shave off some time in each of his last four laps, and his last two laps were 65.3 and 66.4 seconds, respectively.
He got up to second at the 2,400-meter mark, and kept it, even with Heidesch passing leader Kole Sommer of Pleasant Valley.
“I didn’t have a super-specific race plan coming into the race,” Lohr said. “I was preparing myself for whatever happened. I think I ran pretty consistently. I saw Kole take off, but the main focus was staying patient.
“Really, I told myself beforehand, if I give it my all, I would be happy with the result,” Lohr said.
Lohr was also part of the Stars’ 4x800 team that placed sixth with a time of 7:58.22.
<h4>Duax breaks PR in 200
West High School junior Holly Duax crossed the finish line with a shocked look on her face.
When she looked up at the scoreboard, she saw that her time in the 200-meter preliminaries was 24.43, which was the fastest time in the round.
Duax flew across the track in the half-lap-long journey, and after she crossed the finish line, she put her hand over her mouth, bent down then removed her hand and substituted that with a smile.
That’s a personal best by two-tenths of a second, and Duax said she was happy with that performance in a downpour.
“I’m not surprised, but I am proud of myself,” Duax said. “I knew I had it in me, I just needed to do it.”
One of the key reasons why Duax ran a good time on Thursday is because she wasn’t feeling pain in her left hip.
Now that she’s pain-free, Duax feels she can run fast on the state’s biggest stage.
“I’m not fully healed, but I’m pretty close to 100 percent,” Duax said.
Duax will have teammate Lily Juhnke join her in the 100 finals, as the West junior made the eight-person cut with a 26.33.
Juhnke was disappointed that she didn’t make the state meet two years ago, and she used that as motivation throughout the season.
“I definitely try to keep up with Holly, and run as hard as I can,” Juhnke said. “It’s very exciting for me to be here. I just worked on getting faster through COVID.”
Specifically, Juhnke said that she worked on her strategy, which entailed getting out fast in the first 30 meters then floating along for a few meters and sprinting as hard as she can in the final few meters.
East senior Lineya Wells will also be a part of the finals, as she clinched the No. 8 spot with a time of 26.39.
<h4>Downs places third in 3,000
Kaia Downs turned it on late at the end of the Class 4A 3,000-meter race.
Downs, an East junior, jumped up six spots in the final lap to clinch the bronze medal late Thursday at Drake Stadium.
According to Downs, she doesn’t believe she’s picked off that many people in a single lap, especially the last one.
“I like picking off people,” Downs said. “It’s kind of crazy. You don’t feel like you pick off that many people until after the race. Then, I realized that I moved up a lot.”
Downs’ highest placing in the first seven laps was fifth, and was behind as far as ninth in the race.
Downs found an opening in the last lap, and sprinted to a 69.87 split in the last 400 meters.
That split was easily her fastest lap split during the race.
“I tried to stay around my splits, and I wanted to put myself in a good spot,” Downs said. “It also shows me that I can run faster in the middle of the race.”
Downs’ weekend at the blue oval isn’t done, however.
She’ll run in the 1,500 and the 800, which both of those races are on Saturday.
<h4>West Monona’s 4x800 gets 4th
The West Monona girls 3,200-meter relay led for half of its race, but the Spartans settled for fourth place Thursday in the Class 1A 4x800 race.
The Spartans finished with a time of 10:05.49.
