LCC'S Deagan Puppe claims Nebraska 100m hurdle crown, Arens wins 800

The Nebraska Class B and C state track and field championships concluded on Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha, and a few area athletes came away with some impressive finishes.
Deagan Puppe of LCC came away with a victory in the 100 hurdles, and Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig won the 300 hurdles event. 3200 meter Class C state record holder Carson Noecker came back with a second-place finish in the 1600, and Jordan Arens of Crofton claimed the girls 800 crown.
Over in Class B, South Sioux's 3200 meter champion Mesuidi Ejerso finished runner-up in the 1600.
CLASS C
100 hurdles: 1, Deagan Puppe, LCC, 15.18; 6, Barron Buckendahl, 15.74
300 hurdles: 1, Jack Pille, Oakland-Craig, 39.75; 6, Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 41.25; 7, Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 41.36
200: 2, Jackson Clauser, Norfolk Catholic, 22.11
400: 6, Justin Erb, Wakefield, 50.94
800: 8, Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic, 2:01.32
1,600: 2, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 4:23.52
4x800 relay: 4, Cedar Catholic 8:21.37
4x100 relay: 1, Norfolk Catholic, 44.16; 2, Wakefield, 44.30
4x400 relay: 2, Wakefield, 3:25.49; 8, Oakland-Craig, 3:30.36
Pole vault: 5, Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton, 13-6
Girls
Discus: 3, Anna Lundahl, Wakefield, 125-7
800: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 2:18.21; 3, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 2:20.79; 4, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic, 2:20.84
100 hurdles: 2, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 15.31; 3, Anna Zohner, Battle, 15.66; 4, Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 15.71
300 hurdles: 2, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 46.19; 4, Jordan Metzler, Wakfield, 46.36; 5, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 47.47
400: 2, Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 58.59; 3, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic, 58.99
1,600: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 5:14.71; 6, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 5:29.85
4x400: 3, Cedar Catholic 4:08.27; 8, Tekamah-Herman, 4:12.60
CLASS B
Boys