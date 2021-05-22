LCC'S Deagan Puppe claims Nebraska 100m hurdle crown, Arens wins 800

The Nebraska Class B and C state track and field championships concluded on Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha, and a few area athletes came away with some impressive finishes.

Deagan Puppe of LCC came away with a victory in the 100 hurdles, and Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig won the 300 hurdles event. 3200 meter Class C state record holder Carson Noecker came back with a second-place finish in the 1600, and Jordan Arens of Crofton claimed the girls 800 crown.

Over in Class B, South Sioux's 3200 meter champion Mesuidi Ejerso finished runner-up in the 1600.

CLASS C

100 hurdles: 1, Deagan Puppe, LCC, 15.18; 6, Barron Buckendahl, 15.74

300 hurdles: 1, Jack Pille, Oakland-Craig, 39.75; 6, Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 41.25; 7, Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 41.36

200: 2, Jackson Clauser, Norfolk Catholic, 22.11

400: 6, Justin Erb, Wakefield, 50.94

800: 8, Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic, 2:01.32

1,600: 2, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 4:23.52