Le Mars boys track wins Schilling Invite

LE MARS, Iowa--The Le Mars boys track and field team came out on top Monday at the Schilling Invite, as the home team came away with a team score of 133 to beat Sioux City East by 10 points.

The Bulldogs got a victory from senior Cael Kass in the 400 meter dash, who won with a time of 51.43, which beat East junior Jacob Denker by a full two seconds.

In the 100 meter dash, East junior Brecken Schossow came out on top with a time of 11.36, while Sioux City North senior Kevin Phung came in second at 11.52. Spencer sophomore Ross Carlson won the 200 meter dash with a 25.77.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Carlos Rodgriguez took first place with a time of 2:09.20 in the 800 meter run, while North junior Beshanena Gutema took runner-up at 2:10.58.

Ryan Campbell of East won the 1600 at 4:44.26, with North senior Weldeab Hailmichael placing second with a 4:54.18.

Spencer High School took the top two spots in the 110 meter hurdles, with freshman Sam Hinkeldey placing first with a time of 17.30, while sophomore teammate Weston Johnson took second with a time of 17.90.

The home team snagged a victory in the 400 meter hurdles, as senior Konnor Calhoun and North senior Lorcan Christensen tied for the win with identical times of 59.12.

SB-L took the top two spots in the 3200 meter run, with junior Hayden Gamble running a 10:53.47, and sophomore Michael Wieseler placing second at 11:03.86.

Le Mars won three of the relay races, with the Bulldogs capturing wins in the 4x100 meter relay, the 800 medley relay, and the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay.

The Bulldogs won the 4x100 with a time of 44.22, while Sioux City North was runner-up at 44.55. Le Mars had a time of 1:35.83 to win the 800 medley, beating second-place Spencer by two seconds. Finally, the Bulldogs won the 4x110 shuttle with a time of 1:01.44, with East finishing second at 1:06.50.

In the 4x200, Spenceer's relay team took the win with a time of 1:33.00, with East second at 1:37.71. East did manage to win the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:30.22, while Spencer was the runner-up at 3:38.64.

East also captured the 1600 medley relay, beating out second place SB-L with a time of 3:44.67.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the 4x800 meter relay at 8:44.51, with Spencer second at 8:44.71.

Le Mars senior Brandon VanderSluis dominated both of his field events, winning the discus with a mark of 170-03.00 feet, which beat out second place Heelan senior Caden LaFleur by 22 feet.

VanderSluis also won the shot put with a distance of 56-05.00, with runner-up Blake Hogancamp threw the sphere 50-06.50 feet.

Heelan senior Aiden Kuehl won the long jump with a distance of 20-08.00, beating North senior Kevin Phung by three feet. In the high jump, Le Mars junior Sione Fifita came out on top with a mark of 6-01.00, while Heelan sophomore Jaron Bleeker was second at 6-00.00.

On the girls side, Spencer junior Erika Amendt won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.45, with teammate Jada Piercy placing second at 13.48.

North junior Yanelli Luna won the 200 with a time of 26.39, while Kenley Meis of Heelan took second at 27.06. In the 400, SB-L senior Dani Rodriguez took the title with a time of 1:04.15, with North sophomore Sidney Chamberlain placing second with a 1:05.44.

North senior Avery Beller won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:34.47, and SB-L's Sophia Karras was second at 2:36.90.

East senior Kaia Downs dominated the 1500 meter run with a time of 4:47.23, which beat second place Maddie Demke of Heelan by 46 seconds.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Spencer senior Maddie Morony took first place with a time 16.56, while East's Baling Tang was second at 17.68.

East sophomore Mia Rice won the 400 meter hurdles at 1:11.85, with North sophomore Anna Klein taking runner-up at 1:14.69. Gabby Ryan of SB-L won the 3000 meter run with a time of 12:11.36, and Sabrina Hazuka took second at 12:34.94.

East performed well in the relay races, winning the 4x100, the 800 medley relay, and the 1600 medley relay. Spencer placed second in the 4x100 and 800 medley, and SB-L won the silver in the 1600 medley.

The Tigers won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:46.36, beating out SB-L by eight seconds. SB-l snagged the win in the 4x400 at 4:20.99, while East was second at 4:22.69.

Heelan won the 4x800 with a time of 10:21.06, to beating SB-L by 18 seconds. East then won the 800 medley relay at 1:51.66, while Spencer was second with a time of 1:51.71.

Heelan junior Kenley Meis won the long jump with a mark of 16-10.00, while Addy Mosier of SB-L was runner-up at 16-0.00. The high jump title was won by Heelan senior Taylor Jochum, who leapt to a height of 5-06.50. SB-L's Jayden Kneifl, East's Bailing Tang, and Spencer's Maddy Morony all tied for second with a mark of 4-08.00.

In the shot put, SB-L's Julianna Massey came away with the win with a heave of 30-11.50 to beat out North's Sophia Verzani at 30-07.00, while SB-L teammate Maddie Kneifl won the discus with a toss of 85-02.00.

Panther Wildcat Relay

The KP-WC girls track team came out with a team win on Monday in the Panther Wildcat Invite, topping the team standings with a score of 185, while Hinton came in second at 112.50.

KP-WC's Aubree Bell won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.46, while Claire Schroeder of Remsen-St. Mary's was second at 13.70. Erika Kuntz of KP-WC then won the 200 meter dash at 26.34, while Cora Shull of Westwood was second at 27.84.

Kuntz and Shull were also 1-2 in the 400, as Kuntz won with a time of 58.23 and Shull was runner-up at 1:03.24.

Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson won the 800 and 1500 with time sof 2:22.76 and 5:22.55, respectively, while Kadence Peters and Kaco Allen of Hinton finished second with times of 2:36.66 and 5:44.78.

KP-WC's CJ Hannah won the 3000 w=at 12L33.99, while Ava Lang of Hinton was runner-up at 12:38.25.

Anna Coffee of Hinton won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.83, with Remsen's Claire Schroeder placing second at 16.60. In the 400 meter hurdles, Sophie Ruden came out with a victory thanks to her time of 1:11.32,with Katelyn Archer of KP-WC placing second at 1:16.52.

KP-WC dominated the relay events, winning the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 meter relays, with Lawton-Bronson finishing runner-up in all four events.

KP-WC also won the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:53.39, to beat out Newell-Fonda, who ran a 1:58.34. Hinton won the girls distance medley with a time of 4:37.54, as KP-WC finished runner-up at 4:42.90.

Addison Smith of Lawton-Bronson and Anna Coffee of Hinton finished 1-2 in the girls high-jump, with both leaping to a height of 5-04.00. In the long jump, Avery Schroeder and Lexi McElrath of KP-WC finished first and second with respective marks of 14-07.25 and 14-07.00.

Hinton's Lauren Kounkel won both the shot put and the discus throw with respective marks of 36-04.00 and 118-06, beating out Miyah Whitehead of Gehlen Catholic and Allie Schweitzberger of KP-WC.

KP-WC also won the men's side of the meet with a team score of 155, with Gehlen Catholic placing second at 136.

Gehlen's Keaten Bonderson won both the 100 meter and 200 meter dash with times of 11.08 and 22.55, with Braden Coulter of KP-WC and Louden Grimsley of Lawton-Bronson second with respective times of 11.24 and 23.06.

Lawton-Bronson snagged a win in the 400 meter dash when Theo Moseman finished with a time of 51.75, while Dustin Hoksbergen was second with a time of 55.17.

Ryan Augustin of Gehlen won the 800 with a time of 2:05.75, with Newell-Fonda's Bryan Brabec finishing runner-up at 2:08.90.

KP-WC's Tristen Jessen won the 1600 with a time of 5:07.71, while Carver Ruhland of Gehlen Catholic was second at 5:08.57. Ruhland won the 3200 with a time of 11:08.42, with Brabec placing second at 11:00.00.

Conner Beelner of KP-WC won the 110 meter hurdles at 16.25 seconds, while Garrett Stahl was the runner-up at 17.44.

KP-WC won each of the top two spots in the 400 meter hurdles, with Grant Schroeder and Beelner finishing at 57.16 and 59.50, respectively.

Lawton-Bronson won both the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x200, with KP-WC and Gehlen Catholic placing second.

The Jays took the win in the 4x400, with a time of 3:34.00, to edge out Lawton-Bronson, which ran a 3:34.61.

KP-WC also beat out Gehlen Catholic in the 4x800 and 800 sprint medley relays with times of 9:12.23 and 1:37.55, along with the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle, with a mark of 1:05.36.

Lawton-Bronson came out with a win in the distance medley after running a 4:03.11, while Newell-Fonda placed second at 4:10.11.

Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield won both the shot put and the discus throw. In the shot put, he threw the orb 50-00.00 to beat out Gehlen's Augustine Mitchell, who threw it 44-09.00.

Blowe won the discus event with a threw of 155-06, with Luke Paulsen of KP-WC finishing second at 140-05.

Beau Goodwin of KP-WC won the boys high jump with a mark of 6-00.00, to beat out runner-up Dustin Hoksbergen of Trinity Christian. In the long jump, Hinton's Gianluca Sacchitella took the win with a leap of 20-03.75, with Carter Sievers of Newell-Fonda placing second at 20-00.25.

