ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Le Mars schools swept the Knights Relays Monday, with Le Mars Public winning the Class A boys team title and Gehlen Catholic capturing the Class B crown.

Le Mars scored a total of 125 points to oudistance second-place Bishop Heelan, which had 105. Gehel tallied 120 points, edging second-place MMCRU, which had 124.

Sprinters helped fuel the team titles for both squads.

In a possible preview of a state final matchup, Gehlen's Keaten Bonderson edged George-Little Rock's Isaiah Johnson in the Class B 100-meter dash. Bonderson, who crossed the finish line first in a time of 11.20 Monday, placed second in the 100 at last year's Class 1A state meet. He also won the 200 at the state meet.

Johnson, who has posted the third-fastest 200 time (21.80) in all classes this season, won the 200 at the Knights Relay in a time of 22.75 Monday.

Le Mars senior Sinoe Fifita won the 200 in Class A in a time of 23.20, and also captured the gold medal in the high jump, with a leap of 6-feet-7-inches.

West Lyon's Xander Rentschler swept the wheelchair events (100, 200, 400 and 800) Unity Christian's Eli Horstman finished second in each race.

Class A boys team scores

1. LeMars. 125

2. Bishop Heelen. 105

3. Unity Christian, 85

4. MOC-Floyd Valley, 81

5. West Lyon, 58

6. Sheldon, 49

7. Sioux Center, 44

8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 40

Class B boys team scores

1. Gehlen Catholic, 130

2. MMCRU, 124

4. Central Lyon, 83

4. Hinton. 75

5. George-Little Rock, 57

6. Western Christian, 55

7. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 38

8. South O Brien, 29

800-meter sprint medley relay (Class B)

1 Gehlen, 1:38.75

2 Hinton. 1:41.03

3 Cent Lyon, 1:42.07

800-meter sprint medley relay (Class B)

1 Bishop Heelan, 1:37.51

2 LeMars, 1:38.23

3 West Lyon, 1:42.02

800-meter wheelchair (Class A)

1 Xander Rentschler, West Lyon, 2:51.28

2 Eli Horstman, Unity Christian, 3:36.54

3200-meter run (Class B)

1 Kaden Galles, MMCRU, 10:23.43

2 Alejandro Bernal, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 10:26.53

3 Lane Henrichs, Cent Lyon, 10:29.11

3200-meter run (Class A)

1 Trace Obbink, LeMars, 10:42.68

2 Caleb Huff, Sheldon, 11:07.03

3 Micah Schmidt, MOCFV, 11:13.63

4x800-meter relay (Class B)

1 MMCRU, 8:41.48

2 Gehlen, 8:49.36

3 Sibley-Ocheyedan, 8:49.91

4x800-meter relay (Class A)

1 Sioux Center, 8:46.61

2 MOCFV, 9:07.61

3 LeMars, 9:29.50

440-meter shuttle hurdle relay (Class B)

1 Cent Lyon, 1:02.27

2 Gehlen, 1:07.51

3 Hinton, 1:08.53

440-meter shuttle hurdles (Class A)

1 Bishop Heelan, 1:04.52

2 LeMars, 1:05.49

3 West Lyon, 1:05.89

100-meter dash (Class B)

1 Keaten Bonderson, Gehlen, 11.20 (NW)

2 Isaiah Johnson, George-Little Rock, 11.33 (NW)

3 Daniel Blackwell, Hinton, 11.65 (NW)

100-meter dash (Class A)

1 Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan, 11.49 (NW)

2 Tate Hawf, West Lyon, 11.55 (NW)

3 Kaleb Koerselman, MOCFV, 11.79 (NW)

100-meter wheelchair (Class A)

1 Xander Rentschler, West Lyon, Inwood, 22.99

2 Eli Horstman, Unity, 27.63

1600-meter distance medley relay (Class B)

1 Western Christian, 3:51.66

2 MMCRU, 4:02.38

3 Gehlen, 4:06.96

1600-meter distance medley relay (Class A)

1 Unity, 3:42.06

2 LeMars, 3:42.57

3 Bishop Heelan, 3:53.92

400-meter run (Class B)

1 Isaiah Johnson, George-Little Rock, 50.98

2 Chance Kallsen, Gehlen, 52.44

3 Willie Conley, South O'Brien, 54.30

400-meters (Class A)

1 Ethan Van Ginkel, Unity, 52.32

2 Blake Radke, Sheldon, 52.65

3 Dylan Obbink, Unity, 54.11

400-meter wheelchair (Class A)

1 Xander Rentschler, West Lyon, 1:20.34

2 Eli Horstman, Unity, 1:45.55

4x200-meter relay (Class B)

1 Hinton, 1:35.90

2 Gehlen, 1:36.01

3 Cent Lyon, 1:36.31

4x200m Relay (Class A)

1 Bishop Heelan, 1:33.56

2 West Lyon, 1:34.85

3 LeMars, 1:35.22

110-meter hurdles (Class B)

1 Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon, 15.74 (NW)

2 Gable Van Beek, Central Lyon, 15.85 (NW)

3 Cole McCarty, Gehlen, 16.38 (NW)

110-meter hurdles (Class A)

1 Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan, 15.92

2 Aidan Dejager, Sioux Center, 16.75

3 Martin Moser, West Lyon, 16.81

800-meter run (Class B)

1 Owen Alesch, MMCRU, 2:07.19

2 Ryan Augustine, Gehlen, 2:08.08

3 Lane Henrichs, Central Lyon, 2:09.25

800-meter run (Class A)

1 Trace Obbink, LeMars, 2:06.46

2 Daylen Mulder, Unity, 2:07.62

3 Easton Kroese, Sioux Center, 2:14.09

200-meter run (Class B)

1 Isaiah Johnson, George-Little Rock, 22.75 (NW)

2 Chance Kallsen, Gehlen, 23.88 (NW)

3 Brayson Mulder, MMCRU, 24.62 (NW)

200-meter run (Class A)

1 Sione Fifita, LeMars, 23.20 (NW)

2 Blake Radke, Sheldon, 23.75 (NW)

3 Ethan Van Ginkel, Unity, 23.76 (NW)

200-meter wheelchair (Class A)

1 Xander Rentschler, West Lyon, 43.59

2 Eli Horstman, Unity Chrst, OC, 54.11

400-meter hurdles (Class B)

1 Jace Colling, MMCRU, 1:01.26

2 Ethan Nuebel, Gehlen, 1:01.58

3 Gage Johnson, MMCRU, 1:02.49

400-meter hurdles (Class A)

1 Isaac Wenthe, Sheldon, 56.74

2 James Arlt, Bishop Heelan, 59.79

3 Martin Moser, West Lyon, 1:01.52

1600-meter relays (Class B)

1 Ben Byers, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4:39.16

2 Kaden Galles, MMCRU, 4:53.60

3 Lane Henrichs, Cent Lyon, 5:01.82

1600-meter run (Class A)

1 Jonathan Breems, Unity, 4:45.27

2 Easton Van Den Berg, Sioux Center, 4:45.30

3 Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan, 4:50.33

4x100-meter relay (Class B)

1 Central Lyon, 46.11

2 MMCRU, 46.15

3 George-Little Rock, 46.49

4x100-meter relay (Class A)

1 Bishop Heelan, 43.98

2 LeMars, 44.47

3 MOCFV, 44.78

4x400-meter relay (Class A)

1 LeMars, 3:33.56

2 Unity, 3:34.37

3 Sheldon, 3:45.29

Long Jump (Class A)

1 Cody Feikema, Unity, 21-0-1/2 (NW)

2 Dylan Maasdam, MOCFV, 20-7-1/2 (NW)

3 Taiten Den Besten, BHRV, 20-0-3/4 (NW)

Long jump (Class B)

1 Beau Derocher, Hinton, 21-9-1/2 (NW)

2 Cole McCarty, Gehlen, 20-7-1/4 (NW)

3 Lucas Braun, MMCRU, 19-11-3/4 (NW)

High jump (Class A)

1 Sione Fifita, LeMars, 6-7

2 Wanding Hosnyang, LeMars, 6-5

3 Jesse Van Kalsbeek, MOCFV, 6-1

High Jump (Class B)

1 Willie Conley, South O'Brien, 6-0

2 Lucas Braun, MMCRU, 5-8

3 Jackson Gulker, Western Christian, 5-6

Shot put (Class A)

1 Brett Van Gelder, MOCFV, 45-1-1/2

2 Lathan Van Voorst, BHRV, 42-11

3 Tyler Kock, West Lyon, 42-6

Shot put (Class B)

1 Derek Heynen, Western Christian, 45-6

2 Evan Steeg, Gehlen, 43-11-3/4

3 Garrett Divis, Hinton, 43-11-1/2

Discus (Class A)

1 Carson Mclnerney, Bishop Heelan, 141-11

2 Evan Jalas, LeMars, 139-6

3 Brett Van Gelder, MOC-FV, 132-3

Discus (Class B)

1 Derek Heynen, Western Christian, 151-6

2 Mitchell Schnepf, MMCRU, 142-7

3 Evan Kruger, George-Little Rock, 127-3