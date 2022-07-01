MALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Spirit Lake senior Jack Latham had a hunch about special season

Jack Latham knew from the beginning of the season his senior campaign would be an unforgettable one.

The Spirit Lake High School senior — and this year’s Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year — ran a fast time at an indoor meet. He saw how quickly he ran the 60-meter hurdles and later this season, he made history on track’s biggest stage.

“I knew I had to make the most of it,” Latham said. “I was feeling a little stressed before the state meet, because I knew I was going to do good. I still needed to perform my best. I put a lot of weight on myself, but in the end, it helped me.”

The “once in a lifetime” moment came at the state track and field meet last month in Des Moines.

Latham was getting ready to run in the Class 2A 110-meter hurdle preliminaries, and it was the only race Latham was running on May 20. He had a busy weekend, as Latham was also running in the 100, 200 and shuttle hurdle relays.

“I ran those other three races on Thursday, and it was a pretty good day,” Latham said. “That Thursday was hot, and it was not enjoyable. Friday was a mild, 70-degree day with no winds. I knew I had to make it a special time.”

On that Friday, though, Latham’s attention fully turned to the 110s. He knew he could go all out, and that was his strategy. He figured he could get re-energized after that afternoon race for the Saturday finals.

Latham had a strong start out of the blocks. He used that power to glide through the hurdles on the Drake Stadium frontstretch and crossed the finish line with a time of 13.74.

After public address announcer Mike Jay let the crowd know that it was an all-time best, the emotions hit Latham like a brick wall.

He knew it was a moment he’d never forget.

“I knew if there was a time to get that record, it’d have to be that day,” Latham said. “I knew I had a good race coming through the finish line. I thought I had the record, but I didn’t know I beat it by over a tenth of a second. Looking up, I’m sure people have seen the video, but it was a pretty fun moment for me.”

Latham started the season with a strong performance at the Dickinson Relays on March 8 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Latham started off the premier indoor meet of the season by running a 7.98 in the preliminaries. Then, in the finals, Latham then ran a 7.89 in the 60-meter hurdle finals, which gave him the win among runners statewide.

That time also put the future Iowa State hurdler 11th in the nation in that race, at that time.

“I knew I was going to have a really good season if I was going to keep on working,” Latham said. “We just had the same workout regiments in indoor or outdoor. The endurance part in indoor is right in the beginning of the season, if you just keep working out in practices.”

Latham then had a hot start to his season, including wins at the Sioux City Relays.

A couple weeks later, Latham had a busy Drake Relays.

His day started off by having the fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles, as he won the prelims in 14.24 seconds. Latham defended that No. 1 seed in the finals, as he won the white flag in the 110s with a time of 13.99 seconds. He won the race by .61 seconds.

Latham also placed third in the Drake 100-meter finals, with a time of 10.99 seconds. He was one of three non-Class 4A runners in the race with the other two being Harlan’s Aidan Hall and Indians senior Qai Hussey.

FEMALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sioux City West's Holly Duax ends season with four golds For the first time in a while, West High School senior Holly Duax is taking some time off from track and field. Safe to say it’s a well-deserved break for the Journal’s Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Latham was also among the Indians’ squad of the shuttle hurdle relay. He was the anchor runner behind Ethan Stecker, Jake Cornwall and Drew Alger.

Heading to Iowa State

When Latham was trying to decide where he wanted to go study and run in college, there wasn’t much of a decision, once Iowa State came into the picture.

Latham had cheered for Iowa State his whole life, so when the Cyclones came calling, the multi-state champion answered.

Latham will have the privilege to work with one of the country’s top decathletes once he arrives to the Big 12 campus.

Clinton, Iowa, native Kurtis Brondyke was one of the Cyclones coaches to have recruited Latham, and Latham said he liked the bond he built with Brondyke.

“He’s a really, cool guy and he seems like he’s younger than he actually is,” Latham said. “He gets along with everybody and he connects with everybody.”

Iowa State is going into this upcoming track campaign with some new faces, but that doesn’t faze Latham. He actually sees that as an advantage, as everyone involved will start anew.

“It made sense to go there, but the whole new coaching staff, they had a mentality I really liked,” Latham said. “The other recruits encouraged me to sign. I’m excited about it.”

Honorable mentions

Keaten Bonderson, Gehlen Catholic junior: Bonderson ended up with three medals — a gold, silver and bronze — during the state meet in May. He was the champion in the Class 1A 200 in 22.05 seconds, while finishing second in 100 (10.89) and third in the sprint medley that included Dylan Lehmann, Chance Kallsen and Aiden Spangler (1:35.51).

Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake senior: Latham’s classmate had a solid season and a state meet. Hussey was the Class 2A 400 champion in 47.83 seconds. He was also the winner at state in the 200 with a time of 21.55, well below his seed time of 22.11.

Gabe Nash, North junior: The Stars standout runner came away from state with two gold medals. First, he was the anchor of the 4x800 relay squad that included Yemane Kifle, Natnael Kifle and Will Lohr. Then, Nash won the Class 4A 800 (1:53.14).

Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic junior: Noecker was the 3,200 All-Class Gold Medal Champion, as he ran the race in Omaha in a time of 9:16.05. Then, the Cedar Catholic standout was third in the 1,600 All-Class Gold Medal, finishing third in 4:19.61.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.