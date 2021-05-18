METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ashton Verdoorn builds strength in return home to Sergeant Bluff-Luton

That got Larsen to think about putting Verdoorn in the sprint medley, where he would be running the final leg of 400 meters.

He first started running a 52-second split there, so he solidified his time there.

However, Verdoorn had his own idea. He wanted to run in the open 400, too.

That idea came right before the meet at South Sioux City. Verdoorn thought that he could handle running another 400, and it wouldn’t affect his performance.

Larsen was open to the idea, and took Verdoorn along with his idea over to South Sioux to see how he would do.

“We were worried that three 400s would be too much,” Larsen said. “It’s tough to do three 400s and a 200 and he hasn’t complained once. He kept improving every time. I’m proud of where he started and where he’s come.

Verdoorn ended up winning with a time of 51.50 seconds, beating Columbus’ Caleb Mulder and West senior Michael Duax.

“We knew that we were going to transition him over to running more 400s,” Larsen said. “He just kept consistently dropping his time in that event. He’s done a good job anchoring that sprint med, running the open 4 and the 4x400.”