METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ashton Verdoorn builds strength in return home to Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF — Ashton Verdoorn hasn’t slowed down since the beginning of the track and field season.
He’s just been accelerating.
Verdoorn, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior, has qualified in three events this coming week at the Iowa high school track and field meet in Des Moines, and because of that, he is The Journal Metro Athlete of the Week.
Verdoorn will be competing in the open 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as being a member of the sprint medley relay.
Verdoorn will run the 200 at 11:10 a.m. Thursday and the 400 at 1:50 p.m.
“I think it’ll be a humbling moment for me,” said Verdoorn of what it’ll be like stepping onto the Drake Stadium blue oval on Thursday.
Verdoorn is seeded ninth in the 200 with a time of 22.85, which he attained last week at the state-qualifying meet at MOC-Floyd Valley.
He’s seeded 16th in the 400, but SB-L coach Monte Larsen believes that both of his rankings in the individual races are too low.
The 400-meter race Thursday, according to Larsen, didn't run as quickly as everyone expected. Verdoorn did win that race with a time of 52.27.
At the beginning of the season, Verdoorn started running in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He was also in the 4x400 meter relay, where his splits were right around the 53-second mark.
That got Larsen to think about putting Verdoorn in the sprint medley, where he would be running the final leg of 400 meters.
He first started running a 52-second split there, so he solidified his time there.
However, Verdoorn had his own idea. He wanted to run in the open 400, too.
That idea came right before the meet at South Sioux City. Verdoorn thought that he could handle running another 400, and it wouldn’t affect his performance.
Larsen was open to the idea, and took Verdoorn along with his idea over to South Sioux to see how he would do.
“We were worried that three 400s would be too much,” Larsen said. “It’s tough to do three 400s and a 200 and he hasn’t complained once. He kept improving every time. I’m proud of where he started and where he’s come.
Verdoorn ended up winning with a time of 51.50 seconds, beating Columbus’ Caleb Mulder and West senior Michael Duax.
“We knew that we were going to transition him over to running more 400s,” Larsen said. “He just kept consistently dropping his time in that event. He’s done a good job anchoring that sprint med, running the open 4 and the 4x400.”
At first, Verdoorn had concerns about strength and stamina.
He admitted that after the Missouri River Conference meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium, he felt fatigued before the 4x400 race.
Throughout the last two weeks, Verdoorn has felt stronger and faster, and he’s capable of withstanding the workload asked of him.
“My legs have gotten stronger during all those events,” Verdoorn said. “The last two weeks, I have gotten a lot stronger and faster. Stamina has grown a bunch, but I wish we had an indoor season that helped us get ready.”
Verdoorn has a little bit of experience with state track and field meets.
As a sophomore, Verdoorn was the lead leg for Green Bay Preble High School in the 4x200 at the 2019 Wisconsin state meet.
Verdoorn helped Preble place fourth at the WIAA Division I meet with a time of 1:28.88.
Not long after that, Verdoorn moved back to Sergeant Bluff. He was born in Green Bay, then moved to the Siouxland when he was about two or three years old.
Then, as a seventh grader, Verdoorn and his family moved back to Wisconsin until his junior season.
When Verdoorn learned he was coming back to Sergeant Bluff, he was ecstatic. He was coming back to his friends, and he wanted to get to state tournaments with the friends he grew up with.
Verdoorn was bummed, however, he didn’t have a track season last year because of the pandemic.
He believed if the Warriors had a season, they would have repeated as Class 3A state champions.
Honorable mentions
Tessa Smith, SB-L girls track: Smith will return to the blue oval for the second time this season in the discus. She is seeded 17th in Class 3A.
Keyontre Clark, Heelan boys track: Clark will try to become a state champion in the long jump this week after winning it in 2019.