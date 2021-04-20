METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Caitlyn Miller comes back with confidence in discus ring

“With a lot of practice and taking my time and working back through it, I caught back onto it,” Miller said. “I didn’t think I would make it (to Drake). Honestly, I was stressing quite a bit about having to re-teach myself. I was worried about whether I was going to do as well as I did during my sophomore year. I had to take my time.”

Miller remembered the end part of her throwing routine, but just needed to fine tune some things at the beginning of her process.

She needed to learn to spin into the center of the ring. She thought she was over rotating at the beginning, and that’s something she’s still working on.

“I don’t think we’ve seen her full potential,” North throws coach Mitch Mohr said. “It’s just more of a needs-to-happen kind of thing. I just think as we go along her confidence, as she keeps winning her meets, that opens up her eyes a little bit.”

But, she’s not at the beginning of her process.

Miller said that she had some bad days at the beginning of the season, but those bad days turned into some good days.

She also had some people in her corner.

One of those people was Mohr.