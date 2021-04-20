METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Caitlyn Miller comes back with confidence in discus ring

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Caitlyn Miller is putting it together in the ring this season.
Miller’s confidence is continuing to build, and she’ll get to celebrate that success by throwing at the Drake Relays, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Miller is ranked 13th in the state with a throw of 121 feet, 11 inches. She got that throw on Saturday at the Sioux City Relays.
The Stars senior is one of 24 girls who qualified in the field, which includes a field of statewide throwers. The Relays is an event where Iowa high school students will get to compete against people they may not necessarily compete against.
Miller will throw 10th in the first flight of the event.
Miller didn’t think she would make it. She had some reservations coming into the season.
Just as everyone else went through, Miller didn’t have a 2020 track season. She wasn’t able to compete in the discus ring, and she wasn’t able to capitalize off of her successful sophomore season.
The beginning of the season worried Miller a little bit.
She had to re-teach herself the footwork and working through the mechanics of throwing a discus. At first, Miller had to work slowly so that her muscle memory could get back what she had learned as a freshman and sophomore.
“With a lot of practice and taking my time and working back through it, I caught back onto it,” Miller said. “I didn’t think I would make it (to Drake). Honestly, I was stressing quite a bit about having to re-teach myself. I was worried about whether I was going to do as well as I did during my sophomore year. I had to take my time.”
Miller remembered the end part of her throwing routine, but just needed to fine tune some things at the beginning of her process.
She needed to learn to spin into the center of the ring. She thought she was over rotating at the beginning, and that’s something she’s still working on.
“I don’t think we’ve seen her full potential,” North throws coach Mitch Mohr said. “It’s just more of a needs-to-happen kind of thing. I just think as we go along her confidence, as she keeps winning her meets, that opens up her eyes a little bit.”
But, she’s not at the beginning of her process.
Miller said that she had some bad days at the beginning of the season, but those bad days turned into some good days.
She also had some people in her corner.
One of those people was Mohr.
Mohr knew that Miller had the tools to be one of the best throwers in the state. She just needed that confidence.
“Her work ethic this whole school year has just been next level,” Mohr said. “We had talked about going into her junior season about how great of an improvement. We were into an unknown. We talked about her being committed, and she’s done that.”
Mohr provided verbal confidence with Miller, letting her know when she did something right.
Miller was happy to hear that confidence, and it just kept on building.
Miller said that everything started to click at the second meet of the season. She said that once things started to click at the beginning of the season, she could move onto other things.
“I felt like I was putting a lot of pressure on myself,” Miller said. “I wanted to come out strong since it’s my senior year. (Coach Mohr) being there to say, ‘You’re doing a good job’ helped me take a deep breath and relax and not stress as much.”
Honorable mentions
Gunnar Gunderson, Dakota Valley: Gunderson won the 110-hurdle elite race with a time of 15.75 seconds. The Panthers senior also won the Class B 110s, running four hundredths of a second faster.
Kaia Downs, East: The Black Raiders junior completed the clean sweep of the distance trifecta, winning the 800-, 1,500, and 3,000-meter runs.