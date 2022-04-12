METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City West's Holly Duax receives wake-up call through winter injury

SIOUX CITY — Holly Duax received an important wake-up call over the summer.

The West High School senior sprinter — and this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week — won the 100-meter dash in the elite division with a time of 11.94 seconds and helped the Wolverines 4x200 meter dash with the help of Maya Augustine, Kellesse Heard and Lily Juhnke.

Juhnke also played a part in the Wolverines’ 4x100 relay win, as Heard, Kenya Harris and Juhnke also helped out.

Duax was happy to be out running on her home oval on Saturday, given what she went through late in the winter season.

Duax opted not to go out for basketball, and instead, she joined a track and field winter league.

Duax opted not to go out for basketball, and instead, she joined a track and field winter league.

In February, the University of Iowa signee suffered a stress fracture on her right foot, keeping her out for four weeks.

The West senior had been training really hard throughout the winter. She worked out seven days a week, and she didn’t give herself much time off. She was “pounding” on an inside track.

“That’s just too much on your legs,” Duax said.

She was in a boot for four weeks, and she wasn’t allowed to do any activities during that span. One of those four weeks included the opening week of West’s track and field practice.

“I’m pretty proud of where I’m at,” Duax said. “That was a pretty big setback. To be PR’d, setting records and things like that, with having a month off, that’s a really good feeling.”

Duax admitted she was nervous that it was going to put her behind for her senior season.

“I was nervous that I was going to be out of shape and I was going to be behind everybody,” Duax said. “I also didn’t want to put up a slow time, thinking I had made a mistake. It was honestly a blessing in disguise.”

Duax learned that rest — even for one of the fastest girls in the state — is OK every once in a while.

“I can’t train seven days a week. No more of that,” Duax said. “Sometimes when I get bored, I feel like I’m being lazy. But, it was my body telling me I need to stop as hard as you’re doing it for that long. I just need to listen to my body more. There’s a point where you need to push through it. I don’t want to get to that point again.”

Duax hasn’t missed a beat, despite having that unplanned four-week respite.

Entering Wednesday, Duax has the state’s fastest time in the 100 and 200. Her time of 11.94 that she earned on Saturday in the Sioux City Relays is the fastest in the state, and it broke a meet record.

She holds the 100 fastest time lead against someone she’ll likely see at the Drake Relays and in the Class 4A state meet.

By the way, there are four girls ranked in the Top 6 in the open 100. Aubree Bell of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central is third at 12.46, Juhnke is fourth (12.52) and East sophomore Elliana Harris is sixth (12.60).

In the 200, Duax has a time of 25.04 seconds, and she ran that mark at the Yankton meet last Tuesday.

She has a .45 second lead over the No. 2 time holder, Western Dubuque senior Audrey Biermann.

There are five girls in the 200-meter Top 12 statewide. Erika Kuntz of KPWC is sixth (25.89), Juhnke is ninth (26.16), Harris is 11th (26.19) and Bell is 12th (26.31).

Honorable mention

Eneyda Vazquez, West girls soccer: Vazquez has 30 saves as goalkeeper so far this season, which is second best in the Missouri River Conference.

Gabe Nash, North track and field: Nash was named co-MVP of the Sioux City Relays on Saturday.

