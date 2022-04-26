METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City West's Lily Juhnke matures as a competitor

SIOUX CITY — Lily Juhnke knew she needed to be pushed even more if she wanted the same results in last year’s track and field season.

The West High School senior competed in four different events in the 2021 state track and field meet, and in two individual events, she placed in the Top 7, respectively.

For her senior season, Juhnke wants to move up the totem pole, and heading into this week’s Drake Relays, she’s put herself in prime position.

“I’ve been training hard and we’ve been doing harder practices,” Juhnke said. “That’s helped in the long run with my races. I feel so much stronger. I played basketball and lifted weights and it’s showing with the times.”

Juhnke is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Juhnke is ranked fifth in the 100-meter dash in the entire state with a time of 12.30 seconds, and she’s not too far behind the Nos. 3 and 5 runners. She is one of six area girls who are running in the Drake Relays 100 at approximately 2:31 p.m. Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

“I wish I had what Lily had for a work ethic when I was in high school,” said West head coach Mitch Gullickson, who went to Yankton. “It’s something I hope the kids can see. I hope our younger groups can emulate that and be someone like Lily.to where they’re showing up and putting in 110 percent. Lily is a leader.”

She’s in Lane 4 of the first heat, and has the fastest time in her heat.

The last time Juhnke ran down the blue oval backstretch, she earned seventh in the Class 4A 100-meter finals.

Juhnke will also run in the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays. The 4x100 relay is ranked third in the state with a seed time of 49.37 seconds. Juhnke is the anchor while Kellesse Heard, Holly Duax and Bella Leon will run ahead.

“We have such good chemistry (in those relays),” Juhnke said. “All of us are jelling really well. We picked up Kellesse this year, she played soccer last year. She decided to go out this year and she’s been a big difference.”

Juhnke has also been getting repetitions in the open 200 and 400. She hadn’t ran 400s up until this year, but it’s helped her build strength and endurance so when her name is called for a sprint individual or relay race, she’s ready to go.

Gullickson sees the hard work Juhnke has put in.

“Her times have just been getting better,” Gullickson said. “Her times are improving, and the drive for her to get better will help her in college. She’s going to go run track at Augustana. Lily’s work ethic is unrivaled. Lily, even without Holly, would be just fine. Lily knows what it takes to be a winner. She never misses practice. She doesn’t need anyone to push her to be successful.

“Lily gives it 100 percent and just kills it on the track,” Gullickson said. “She’s always been a fast athlete. She’s matured really well as a competitor. Lily is at practice on Saturdays, and so they’re working six days a week to get better and train.”

Honorable mentions

Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton soccer: The Warriors senior scored on all three shots he took in a 6-2 win last Tuesday against Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Ashton Pick, Dakota Valley baseball: Pick was 5-for-7 this past week for the Panthers, and he’s hitting .562 on the season.

