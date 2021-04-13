METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West's Michael Duax dreams of making the Drake Relays

SIOUX CITY — Michael Duax has one goal that he wants to accomplish this week: Qualify for the Drake Relays.
Duax, a West High School senior and this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, has the fastest time in the Missouri River Conference in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races, but he’s looking to become one of the top-32 runners statewide to qualify for the Drake Relays, which happen late next week in Des Moines.
Right now, Duax is just outside of that mark, as his fastest time was 11.25 on Saturday at the Brandon Valley meet in Brandon, S.D.
That mark is good for 34th in Iowa, just behind Grundy Center junior Logan Knaack and Cascade sophomore Jack Menster. Both Knaack and Menster have a .01 of a second difference ahead of Duax.
Duax is one-hundredth of a second ahead of Davenport Assumption senior Simon Weitz.
Duax has just one more meet to qualify for the Drake Relays, and that’ll come Thursday in the East Invitational, which starts at 4:30 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Duax has seen his two siblings — Amelia and Holly — compete on the blue oval, and he wants that experience for himself, too.
“It means a lot more to me than people realize,” Duax said. “It’s been a dream of mine to run at (the) Drake (Relays). I’m really close to that dream, and hopefully it’ll be a nice day on Thursday.”
Duax has been frustrated with the weather throughout the outdoor season. For example, at Monday’s meet hosted by Le Mars, Duax won the race, but he had to battle blustery conditions.
He won the 100-meter race, but with a time of 11.63. That time isn’t going to cut it for Drake qualifying.
“I need a time that ranked me to go to Drake,” Duax said. “I’d like to run at Drake.”
Even after the Drake Relays, Duax will still focus on bringing down his 100 time heading into state.
He said that his goal is to get to 11.15 or even 11.10, and then he will also focus on getting faster in the 200 and 400 races, too.
Entering Thursday’s meet at Olsen, Duax leads the MRAC in the 200 with a time of 23.45. That’s .23 seconds faster than Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ashton Verdoorn.
Duax has a similar lead in the 400, as his fastest time this season was 53.59. That’s ahead of East freshman Braden Grover (53.78).
“This is a progression thing for him,” former West coach and freelance sprint coach Eric Strim said. “As long as we keep plugging away at our incremental goals, we’ll get there.”
Duax knows what he has to do in order to see the results that he wants. He pushes his West teammates, both on and off the track.
The Wolverines look up to Duax.
He’ll start warm-ups before the coaches prompt the other runners. He’ll lead the Wolverines through the exercises, and he is the clear-cut team leader.
“He’s also come down in huge PRs in the 200 and the 400,” Strim said. “It’s just his overall strength. He dedicated himself to the weight room in the offseason, and it shows in his speed events. He talks about workouts, and he understands it being hard. He looks forward to those workouts.”
Strim was never worried about Duax during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When other runners were taking time off, Duax specifically asked Strim and others to send him workouts, just to get better.
Duax was also one of the few, according to Strim, to send his off-campus results.
“Because he kept asking us for results, I was fine with taking the summer off, but when you’re being asked for workouts, you have to stay in it,” Strim said.
Duax also competes in the long jump, and he holds the conference’s fourth-longest jump. Duax has a jump of 20 feet, one-half inch. He trails two Bishop Heelan jumpers — Aiden Kuehl (22-0 1/2) and senior Keyontre Clark (21-0).
Duax has been working with Joe Glass with his jumps, and Duax knows that he needs to work on landing correctly to get a couple more inches to his jumps.
The state leader in the 100-meter dash, by the way, belongs to Unity Christian senior Logan Francken, who ran a 10.90 last Tuesday at MOC-Floyd Valley’s meet in Orange City.
Honorable mentions
Holly Duax, West: Michael Duax’s little sister owns the fastest time in the state in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.16 seconds. She ran that time last Tuesday.
Mary Kate Fitzsimmons, Bishop Heelan girls soccer: Fitzsimmons has the second-most saves in the MRAC with 32.