METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West's Michael Duax dreams of making the Drake Relays

The Wolverines look up to Duax.

He’ll start warm-ups before the coaches prompt the other runners. He’ll lead the Wolverines through the exercises, and he is the clear-cut team leader.

“He’s also come down in huge PRs in the 200 and the 400,” Strim said. “It’s just his overall strength. He dedicated himself to the weight room in the offseason, and it shows in his speed events. He talks about workouts, and he understands it being hard. He looks forward to those workouts.”

Strim was never worried about Duax during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When other runners were taking time off, Duax specifically asked Strim and others to send him workouts, just to get better.

Duax was also one of the few, according to Strim, to send his off-campus results.

“Because he kept asking us for results, I was fine with taking the summer off, but when you’re being asked for workouts, you have to stay in it,” Strim said.

Duax also competes in the long jump, and he holds the conference’s fourth-longest jump. Duax has a jump of 20 feet, one-half inch. He trails two Bishop Heelan jumpers — Aiden Kuehl (22-0 1/2) and senior Keyontre Clark (21-0).