NEBRASKA STATE TRACK AND FIELD: South Sioux City's Emily Penne has No. 1 seed in 100-meter dash

South Sioux City freshman Emily Penne has the No. 1 seed in the NSAA Class B 100-meter dash this week.
Penne has the fourth lane in the third heat in the race, which will be run at 5:20 p.m. Friday at Omaha Burke High School in Omaha.
Penne’s seed time is 12.41 seconds, and she is one of two freshmen in her heat.
Penne, however, isn’t the only Cardinals runner in the 100.
Cardinals junior Ashlynn Garcia will run in the second heat, in the second lane. Her seed time is 12.79 seconds.
Here’s a look at the Class B boys and girls lineup by event:
Girls
4x800: Wayne is seeded 15th with a time of 10:17.70 out of 16 teams.
3,200: Cardinals junior Emane Ahmed is seeded 24th, with a seed time of 12:33.18.
200: South Sioux freshman Emily Penne is in the second heat of the event. Her seed time is 23.07, good for second-fastest in her heat.
4x100: The Cardinals are seeded ninth, and they’ll run in Lane No. 4 in the first heat with a seed time of 50.86.
Long jump: Cardinals senior Trista Harsma will jump in the first flight with a jump of 16 feet, 1.75 inches.
Triple jump: Wayne senior Andi Belt is jumping eighth in the first flight. Her seed mark is 33-2.
Shot put: South Sioux sophomore Nyaluet Diew has a seed mark of 39-2, and she’ll be in the third flight.
High jump: Cardinals senior Tasha Freiberg is tied for 20th with a mark of 4-foot-11.
Boys
110 hurdles: Cardinals senior Dhugomsa Mohammed will run in the first lane of the second heat, with a seed time of 16.05.
3,200: There are two area runners: South Sioux sophomore Mesuidi Ejerso, who is seeded ninth (10:11.90) while Wayne freshman Jesus Zavala is 24th at 10:35.76.
800: Cardinals senior Juan Balderas has a seed time of 2:03.58.
300 hurdles: Wayne’s Layne Eavans will run in the first flight with a seed time of 40.95; Mohammed returns to run in the second of three heats (41.57).
1,600: Ejerso and Zavala are seeded 13th (4:43.09) and 23rd (4:53.75).
4x400: Wayne will run in the first lane of the second heat, with a seed time of 3:30.93.
Shot put: Cardinals junior Keysean Taylor will be in the first flight, with a seed mark of 47 feet, 5.5 inches.