NEBRASKA STATE TRACK AND FIELD: South Sioux City's Emily Penne has No. 1 seed in 100-meter dash

South Sioux City freshman Emily Penne has the No. 1 seed in the NSAA Class B 100-meter dash this week.

Penne has the fourth lane in the third heat in the race, which will be run at 5:20 p.m. Friday at Omaha Burke High School in Omaha.

Penne’s seed time is 12.41 seconds, and she is one of two freshmen in her heat.

Penne, however, isn’t the only Cardinals runner in the 100.

Cardinals junior Ashlynn Garcia will run in the second heat, in the second lane. Her seed time is 12.79 seconds.

Here’s a look at the Class B boys and girls lineup by event:

Girls

4x800: Wayne is seeded 15th with a time of 10:17.70 out of 16 teams.

3,200: Cardinals junior Emane Ahmed is seeded 24th, with a seed time of 12:33.18.

200: South Sioux freshman Emily Penne is in the second heat of the event. Her seed time is 23.07, good for second-fastest in her heat.

4x100: The Cardinals are seeded ninth, and they’ll run in Lane No. 4 in the first heat with a seed time of 50.86.