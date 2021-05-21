Nebraska state track: Carson Noecker sets Class C state record in 3200

The Nebraska Class B and Class C state track and field championships kicked off on Friday, with plenty of Siouxland area athletes competing for titles at Burke Stadium.

In Class C, Cedar Catholic sophomore Carson Noecker put up a dominant performance in the 3200 meter run, with a state record time of 9:24.56, 32 seconds ahead of runner-up Payton Davis of Aquinas Catholic.

Connor Arens of Crofton placed eighth overall with a time of 10:21.74, while Ponca's Brody Taylor came in 15th at 10:44.64.

The Cedar Catholic boys 4x800 team placed fourth overall in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:21.37. The time came in 13 seconds behind the winner, Wilber-Clatonia, which ran a 8:07.55 to claim the crown. Cedar Catholic beat their seed time by 18 seconds.

In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Deagan Puppe of Laurel Concord Coleridge won his heat in the 110 meter hurdle prelims with a time of 15.05, to advance to the finals.

Teammate Daniel Puppe did not qualify, after finishing 17th with a time of 16.26 in the first heat. In the third heat, Owen Heimes of Cedar Catholic ran a 16.39, which did not advance him to the finals.