OMAHA, Neb. — Wayne High School senior Brooklyn Kruse earned a silver medal at at the Nebraska Class B state meet on Wednesday.

Kruse entered the state meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha seeded sixth, but ended up runner-up in Class B with a throw of 135 feet, 5 inches.

South Sioux City senior Jordan Kriens capped off her track and field career with a third-place finish

Kriens, a Morningside volleyball commit, jumped 16 feet, 11 ¼ inches for the top-three finish.

On the SSC boys' team, senior Mesuidi Ejerso finished third in the 3,200 with a time of 9 minutes, 52.18 seconds. Junior Ivan Morelos took 23rd in that race (10:49.47).

Junior Emily Penne is through to the final in the girls' Class B 100-meter dash at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

Penne ran a time of 12.67 seconds on Wednesday and will run again in the finals on Thursday.

Sophomore teammate Khyah Vaughn also was a state qualifier in the event, but did not make the finals after running a preliminary time of 13.02.

Lorena Valdivia and Jacqueline Salgado both competed for the SSC girls in the 3,200. Valdivia took 11th (12:17.61) and Salgado ended in 24th (13:26.25).

Penne also ran in the 200 and posted a time of 26.08 to take ninth.

Wayne freshman Elle Powicki qualified for the 100 high hurdles finals by running the seventh-fastest time in the prelims at 15.68 seconds.

For the Wayne boys, Sedjro Aguomba, a senior, took 10th in the 200 (22.67).

Kyla Krusemark was 13th in the girls' 400 (1:01.212) and Alex Phelps was 16th in the boys' 300 hurldes (42.27).

The Wayne girls also had a 4x800 relay that took 11th with a time of 10:06.11.