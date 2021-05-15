NEBRASKA TRACK AND FIELD: Crofton's Jordyn Arens goes to state with No. 1 seeds

Class C girls
4x800: Hartington Cedar Catholic is seeded 12th with a time of 10:35.41.
100 hurdles: Ponca’s Evy Krusemark will run in the first flight, with a seed time of 17.16. Crofton’s Ellie Tramp will run in the third heat (16.29).
100: HCC’s Sophia Reifenrath will run in Lane 7 in the first heat, running with a seed time of 12.98 seconds. Her teammate, Faith Christensen, has a seed time of .11 seconds behind Reifenrath, and Christensen will run on Lane 1 in heat two.
400: Laney Kathol of HCC has the No. 4 lane in the second heat (59.73) while Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler has a seed time at 59.98. Kathol has the No. 1 overall seed.
3,200: Crofton’s Jordyn Arens has the top time in the field, with a time of 11:24.64.
200: Grace Reifenrath will run in the second lane of the first heat, with a seed time of 26.77.
800: Arens also has the No. 1 seed here with a time of 2:22.34.
300 hurdles: Tramp has the fourth lane in the third heat, with a time of 47.27.
1,600: Arens has the top time here, too, with a time of 5:25.34. Cedar Catholic’s Sara Burbach is 23rd (5:59.09).
4x100: Crofton has the No. 7 lane in the first section (52.13).
4x400: Hartington Cedar Catholic will run in the first heat (4:!9.23).
Long jump: Wakefield freshman Jordan Metzler has the No. 6 lane in the first flight, with a seed mark of 15 feet, 9.5 inches.
Triple jump: Metzler made the cut with a seed mark of 3306.
Discus: Ponca senior Brooke Languis made the cut with a mark of 107-10. Wakefield’s Anna Lundhal also made it with a mark of 117-8.
Shot put: LCC”s Berniece McCorkindale will throw in the first flight at 34-4; Languis is in the third flight (39-2.25).
High jump: Erica Wolfgram of LCC (4-10), Kaley Eirem of Crofton (4-10) and Ponca’s Gracen Evans (5-0) all made the cut.
Pole vault: Ponca’s Addie McGill (7-10) and Jayden Jordan (8-4) made the cut.
Class C boys
4x800: Hartington Cedar Catholic is seeded 14th with a time of 8:39.67.
100 hurdles: Deagan Puppe and Daniel Puppe of LCC are both in the same heat. Deagan Puppe is in the fourth lane (15.07) while Daniel has a time of 15.68. Cedar Catholic’s Owen Heimes is in the third heat (16.12).
400: Wakefield’s Justin Erb has the No. 3 lane in the first heat, with a time of 51.82. Cedar Catholic’s Alex Kuehn will run in the third heat (52.78).
3,200: Cedar Catholic sophomore Carson Noecker has the No. 1 seed (9:36.56) by 42 seconds. The No. 2-seeded runner, Crofton’s Connor Arens, has a seed time of 10:18.28.
Ponca’s Brody Taylor has the sixth seed at 10:29.65.
200: Erb has a spot in the third heat (23.23).
800: BRLD’s Kole Bacon has the top time among the runners in the first heat (2:04.93). He’ll be joined by Carson Arens of Cedar Catholic (2:05.05) and Connor Arens of Crofton (2:05.47).
300 hurdles: Deagan Poppe will run in the first heat (43.66).
1,600: Noecker has about a nine-second lead as the No. 1 seed (4:35.23). Connor Arens has the 12th seed (4:51.33). Taylor has the 21st seed (4:57.76).
4x100: Wakefield has a spot in the first heat at 45.11. Wakefield and Cedar Catholic are in the second heat.
Long jump: Cedar Catholic’s Owen Heimes (20 feet, 4.5 inches) and Lamprecht are in the first heat.
Triple jump: Jaxson Bernecker of HCC made the first flight (40-7.25).
Discus: Ponca’s Matt Iogue has the top seed mark of his peers in the first heat (138-2). Bernecker is in the second flight (138-3).
Shot put: Bernecker made the first flight (45-4.5) while Iogue is in the second flight (49-3.5).