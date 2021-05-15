NEBRASKA TRACK AND FIELD: Crofton's Jordyn Arens goes to state with No. 1 seeds

Class C girls

4x800: Hartington Cedar Catholic is seeded 12th with a time of 10:35.41.

100 hurdles: Ponca’s Evy Krusemark will run in the first flight, with a seed time of 17.16. Crofton’s Ellie Tramp will run in the third heat (16.29).

100: HCC’s Sophia Reifenrath will run in Lane 7 in the first heat, running with a seed time of 12.98 seconds. Her teammate, Faith Christensen, has a seed time of .11 seconds behind Reifenrath, and Christensen will run on Lane 1 in heat two.

400: Laney Kathol of HCC has the No. 4 lane in the second heat (59.73) while Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler has a seed time at 59.98. Kathol has the No. 1 overall seed.

3,200: Crofton’s Jordyn Arens has the top time in the field, with a time of 11:24.64.

200: Grace Reifenrath will run in the second lane of the first heat, with a seed time of 26.77.

800: Arens also has the No. 1 seed here with a time of 2:22.34.

300 hurdles: Tramp has the fourth lane in the third heat, with a time of 47.27.

1,600: Arens has the top time here, too, with a time of 5:25.34. Cedar Catholic’s Sara Burbach is 23rd (5:59.09).