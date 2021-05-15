NEBRASKA TRACK AND FIELD: Crofton's Jordyn Arens goes to state with No. 1 seeds

Class C girls

100 hurdles: Ponca’s Evy Krusemark will run in the first flight, with a seed time of 17.16. Crofton’s Ellie Tramp will run in the third heat (16.29).

3,200: Crofton’s Jordyn Arens has the top time in the field, with a time of 11:24.64.

200: Grace Reifenrath will run in the second lane of the first heat, with a seed time of 26.77.

800: Arens also has the No. 1 seed here with a time of 2:22.34.

300 hurdles: Tramp has the fourth lane in the third heat, with a time of 47.27.

1,600: Arens has the top time here, too, with a time of 5:25.34. Cedar Catholic’s Sara Burbach is 23rd (5:59.09).

4x100: Crofton has the No. 7 lane in the first section (52.13).

Long jump: Wakefield freshman Jordan Metzler has the No. 6 lane in the first flight, with a seed mark of 15 feet, 9.5 inches.

Triple jump: Metzler made the cut with a seed mark of 3306.