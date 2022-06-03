 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Track and Field

North’s Gabe Nash sets city record

2022 Iowa High School State Track and Field

Sioux City North's Gabe Nash competes in the Boys 800 Meter Run 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – North’s Gabe Nash, fresh off a Class 4A state title in the 800 a couple of weeks ago, set a new Sioux City record in the event at the Hoka Festival of Miles in St. Louis, Missouri Friday.

Nash ran a 1:51.23 to place third in the event, but broke the Sioux City record with the time. The old mark belonged to Carter Lilly, who went to Iowa for track and field. Lilly’s city record time was 1:51.52 set in 2014. Eight years, later, Nash bests the time by .29 seconds.

The Hoka Festival of Miles is a roughly two-and-a-half hour event hosted by the Festival of Miles Foundation. The Festival of Miles Foundation gives back to athletes in need and promotes the sport of track and field.

There are events ranging from elementary school age to Olympic-level athletes who compete, and all the ticket proceeds go to an athlete, or athletes, in need.

Daniel Watcke won the Eric Fernandez High School 800-meter run at 1:50.81, followed by Nicolas Pizarro at 1:50.9. Garrett Wilmes took fourth at 1:52.31. The top four runners in the 800 cracked the top 10 in the Festival of Miles best times. 

Nash just finished his junior year for the Stars. His second lap 56.66 was the fastest time of any competitor in the event on Friday.

