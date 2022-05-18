 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NSAA Track and Field Championships kick-off Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. – The Class A and B Nebraska Track and Field State Championships got underway Wednesday, with South Sioux City and Wayne finding first day successes.

On the boys side, South Sioux’s Mesuidi Ejerso placed runner-up in the 3,200-meters at 9:38.15. The winner, Ian Salazar-Molina of Lexington, ran a 9:36.15. KeySean Taylor threw 45-8.75 to place 21st in the shot put. 

For the South Sioux girls, Nyaluet Diew won the second flight and placed eighth overall in the discus with a throw of 119-11. This is Diew’s first state medal by placing eighth.

In the girls 100-meter dash prelims, South Sioux’s Emily Penne took the fifth fastest time at 12.44 to advance to the finals. Her time was the second fastest time that didn’t win a heat and will run in the 100-meter finals Thursday. Penne also advanced to the finals in the 200, where she ran a 26.25. Her time was eighth, .06 seconds ahead of the ninth place runner.

For Wayne’ Brooklyn Kruse placed 12th in the discus with a throw of 112-5. Kyla Krusemark took 16th in the 3,200-meters at 12:42.81. 

On the boys side, Sedjro Agoumba placed 10th in the boys 400 at 51.7. Agoumba was .92 seconds from making the finals in the event. Jacob Phelps finished 22nd in the 300 hurdles at 43.34.

