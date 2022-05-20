NSAA Track: Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker wins Class C 3,200

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Class C adn D boys and girls NSAA Track and Field Meet got underway Friday morning in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker won another state title in the 3,200, as did Jordyn Arens of Crofton. Action concludes Saturday, as field events start things off at 9 a.m. and running events start with the 800-meters at 1:30 p.m.

Here are the top performers in the area, sorted by Class, starting with the Class C girls.

Girls Class C

Crofton’s Jordyn Arens is a state champion in the 3,200. Arens ran 11:28.48 to win the event by nearly 34 seconds.

Crofton’s Jayden Jordan tied for third in the pole vault competition, clearing 10-6. The 4x800 team for Crofotn took fifth in its race at 10:20.48. Ellie Tramp qualified for the finals in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, running 15.46 for fifth in the 100 prelims and 47.23 for fifth in the 300 prelims.

Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr placed fourth in the long jump at 16-7.

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol ran under a minute in the 400 meter prelims, placing fourth at 58.9 and will run in the finals Saturday. Cedar Catholic’s Sophia Reifenrath ran a 26.55, which advanced her to the finals in eighth place.

Boys Class C

Carson Noecker continued his dominance of the distance events for Hartington Cedar Catholic, as he won the 3,200 in a time of 9:16.05. He won the race by 44.25 seconds.

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s 4x800 team became state champions Friday as well, running 8:22.4 to beat South Loup (8:22.79) and Hastings St. Cecelia (8:22.93). Alex Kuehn made the finals in the 400 after running a fifth place time of 50.92 in the prelims.

For Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Deagan Puppe and Daniel Puppe advanced to the finals in the 110 hurdles. Deagan took the top seed by running 14.91 and Daniel took fifth at 15.56.

Homer’s Grant Lander took sixth in the 3,200 at 10:12.91.

Girls Class D

In the 100 prelims, Maya Dolliver of Pender advanced to the finals, running a 12.88 for seventh. Dolliver will also run in the finals of the 400 after placing seventh in the prelims at 1:02.47.

Boys Class D

Pender’s Brody Krusemark will run the finals of the 100 after taking the third fastest time in the prelims at 11.08.

The Wynot 4x800 team ran a top five time in its race, finishing fifth at 8:38.76.

