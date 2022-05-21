NSAA Track: Hartington Cedar Catholic shines Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. – The Class C and D NSAA track meets concluded Saturday, with Hartington Cedar Catholic’s boys and girls winning events on the track.

In team scores, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls and Crofton’s girls tied for fifth in Class C with 35 points each. The Cedar Catholic boys placed third with 44 points.

Laney Kathol won the 800 and the 4x400 team for the Cedar Catholic girls pulled out a win. Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won her second event in as many days with the 1,600 on Saturday.

Carson Noecker won the 1,600 for the Cedar Catholic boys. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Deagan Puppe won the 110 hurdles.

Here are the top finishers among area teams Saturday, sorted by class starting with the ‘C’ girls.

Class C Girls

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol is the state champion in the 800, running 2:18.27 to beat out Chase County’s Bryn McNair by .03 seconds. Kathol also placed third in the 400 at 59.63. The 4x400 team capped off the state meet with a win in its race, running 4:06.37.

The 4x100 team for Cedar Catholic placed second, running 50.64. Sophia Reifenrath took eighth in the 200 at 27.46.

Crofton’s Jordyn Arens is the state champion in the 1,600 after winning the 3,200 Friday. Arens ran 5:17.98 to win the 1,600. Ellie Tramp took fourth in the 100 hurdles, running 15.66. Tramp also placed eighth in the 300 hurdles at 51.68.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Berniece McCorkindale took sixth in the shot put Saturday, throwing 37-5.75.

Class C Boys

Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker won the 1,600 title by running 4:19.61. The 4x400 relay squad ended the meet on a high note, placing third with a time of 3:32.72.

Cedar Catholic’s Alex Kuehn took fourth in the 400 at 51.42. Jaxson Bernecker took sixth in the discus, throwing 148-1.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has a state champion in the hurdles, as Deagan Puppe ran 14.66 to take the gold in the 110.

Homer’s Grant Lander placed sixth in the 1,600 at 4:38.71. Crofton’s Mayson Ostermeyer placed seventh in the pole vault competition at 13-0.

Class D Girls

The 4x100 relay team from Wynot placed fourth and the Pender team seventh Saturday. Wynot ran 52.18 and Pender 52.79. Wynot’s 4x100 team took second place at 4:15.3.

Pender’s Maya Dolliver took sixth in the 400 finals, running 1:02.25. She also placed eighth in the 100 finals, running 13.06.

Class D Boys

Pender’s Brody Krusemark took second in the 100, running 11.14.

Wynot’s Chase Schroeder placed in the 800, running 2:05.4 to finish fifth. Tyler Nicke also finished fifth in his event, running a 4:49.25 in the 1,600. The 4x400 team took fifth, running 3:38.21.

