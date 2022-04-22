PREP BOYS TRACK ROUNDUP: Sioux City North overtakes Sergeant Bluff-Luton late in 4x400

SIOUX CITY — Coming down to the last lap on Thursday, North High School junior Gabe Nash wasn’t worried about being in second place in the Bob Guhin Invitational 4x400-meter relay at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was in the lead when the official rang the bell for the final lap, as Gannon Aymar handed the baton to anchor to Nick Hinkel.

North’s Natnael Kifle, meanwhile, was right behind Aymar as he handed the stick to Nash.

Nash let Hinkel get out in front for the first 100 meters or so, and then at about the 110-meter mark, Nash made his move.

Nash extended his stride and his long legs allowed Nash to pull away and give the Stars the relay win in 3 minutes, 29.38 seconds at the end of the night.

“I just gave it all I got and that was it,” Nash said. “I kind of just stuck behind (Hinkel) and tried to let it loose after that.”

The Warriors were second in 3:32.21.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Guhin results that ended after Journal deadline:

4x200: Bishop Heelan’s quartet of Ricky Feauto, Liam Cleary, Aiden Kuehl and Sean Schaefer won the race in 1:33.03, ahead of Le Mars at 1:33.52.

110 hurdles: Le Mars senior Reece Spieler won in 15.13, ahead of teammate Konnor Calhoun in 16.19.

400 hurdles: Stars senior Lorcan Christensen (58.01) edged Spieler (59.23).

800: Le Mars sophomore Alex Allen won in 2:05.81, while Warriors senior Carlos Rodriguez placed second (2:11.55).

200: Warriors senior Kaden Smith won in 23.34, ahead of Bulldogs sophomore Beau Wadle in 23.82.

1,600: North swept the first three spots, led by Nash in 4:19.36. Will Lohr was second in 4:19.42.

4x100: Heelan took the top time in 44.09 thanks to the performances from Feauto, Kuehl, Kannon Bork and Schaefer. Le Mars was second in 44.25.

High jump: Le Mars junior Sione Fifita won by clearing the 6-foot-4 mark, beating West senior Devin Frye (6-0).

Discus: Bulldogs senior Brandon VanderSluis won with a throw of 170 feet, 8 1/2 inches. Heelan senior Caden LaFleur was second (149-2 1/2).

Shot put: VanderSluis also won this event, throwing the shot in 59 feet, 11 inches. East junior Blake Hogancamp was second in 49-11 ½.

Hinton Relays

The Gehlen Catholic boys won the event on Thursday in Hinton with 133 team points, ahead of MMCRU with 125.

The host Blackhawks were third with 93 points.

Four athletes won two medals. Two of them — Jays junior Keaten Bonderson and Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Alejandro Bernal — each won two events.

Bonderson won the 100 and 200 races. His time in the 100 was 11.43 while his time in the 200 was 22.61.

Bernal swept the 1,600 and 3,200. His time in the 1,600 was 4:57.64, while his time in the 3,200 was 10:36.34.

Beau DeRocher, Garrett Stahl, Landen Lovrien and Garrett Divis all won events for the Blackhawks.

DeRocher won the 400 in 53.28. Lovrien cleared the 6-2 mark in the high jump to take the win.

Stahl won the 110 hurdles in 17 seconds flat.

Divis won the discus with a throw of 118 feet even.

Remsen St. Mary’s senior Brody Schorg won with a time of 2:11.54 in the 800.

OABCIG Invite

IKM-Manning won the team aspect with 108 points while Ridge View had 105. The host Falcons had 102 points.

Ridge View senior Brody Deitering was the only area athlete to win three medals on Thursday in Ida Grove.

Deitering threw a personal best in the shot and won that with a 45-1.

He also won the open 100 with a time of 11.99 seconds. He got 2nd in the 400 (52.94). That was his first open 400 and his 2nd 400 of the year.

Theo Moseman won two medals, both gold. The Lawtron-Bronson junior won the 400 (50.33) and the 200 (22.96).

No team scores were recorded.

Sheldon Orab Invitational

Sioux Center senior Caden Plasier and Okoboji senior Caleb Postma each won two individual events on Thursday in Sheldon.

Plasier’s two wins were in the 100 (11.45) and 200 (23.43).

Postma swept the hurdles races, with his time in the 110s being 15.63 while his 400 time was 57.24.

South O’Brien swept the Top 2 spots in the long jump, as Hudson Oolman won at 20 feet, 1 inch. Boston Riedemann was second in 19-6.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.