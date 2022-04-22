PREP GIRLS TRACK ROUNDUP: KPWC's Aubree Bell, Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven among two-medal winners at Streit Memorial

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls track and field team swept the Top 2 spots in the 200-meter dash on Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium in the late portion of the Bon Guhin Invitational.

Warriors senior Emma Salker won the race in 27.64 seconds while Isabelle Lenz, also an SB-L senior, was second in 27.98.

800: Generals junior Madison Brouwer won the race in 2:18.67, edging out East senior Kaia Downs (2:20.65).

1,500: Downs and Brouwer were the Top 2 runners, as Downs ran it in 4:56.40, and Brouwer in 4:59.42.

400 hurdles: East sophomore Mia Rice won in 1:11.88, ahead of MOC-Floyd Valley senior Addison Wierda in 1:14.98.

4x100: West (49.74) and East (49.99) were the Top 2 teams. The four Wolverines runners were Kellesse Heard, Holly Duax, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke.

4x400: The Warriors quartet of Dani Rodriguez, Taylor Prosser, Stalker and Jayden Kneifl won in 4:21.89. Hinton was second in 4:25.70.

Shot put: MOC-FV's Vanessa Vande Vegte won with a throw of 36 feet, 1 inch. Hinton sophomore Lauren Kounkel was second in 25-9.

Discus: Kounkel won the event wtih a throw of 134 feet, 7 inches. She beat Vande Vegte, who threw the disc at 115-7.

Streit Memorial meet

Six different girls won two medals apiece on Thursday at the West Sioux meet.

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central senior Aubree Bell earned two gold medals, one in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 11 1/2 feet. Her other win came in the 100-meter dash, running it in a time of 12.66 seconds.

Bell beat Unity Christian sophomore Anna Heynen, who also won two medals. Heynen’s time was 13.03.

Heynen took the top time in the 200, as her time was 26.59 seconds.

Gracie Schoonhoven earned two medals, one gold and silver. Schoonhoven earned her first-place medal in the 400-meter hurdles, as the Knights junior won the race in 66.94 seconds.

Schoonhoven’s second-place result came in the 400, running it in 61.82 behind KPWC’s Erika Kuntz in 60.03.

Sheldon junior Maddie Olson won a gold and bronze with the win coming in the high jump. Olson cleared the 5-foot-8 mark, one inch ahead of Knights junior Molly Zylstra (5-7).

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley freshman Elyze Zwart and KPWC junior Allie Schweitzberger won two medals, too.

KPWC won the meet with 131 points while the Knights were second with 100.

OABCIG girls meet

Ridge View won the team competition with 187 points while Lawton-Bronson was second at 128.5 points.

Three different Raptors — Gabi Mason, Jaycie Vohs and Katie Pickhinke — won two first-place medals.

Mason, who is a freshman, won the 200 in 29.23 seconds. Her other win came in the long jump at 15 feet, 6 1/4 inches.

Vohs swept the two distance races, winning the 1,500 in 5:37.83 while running the 3,000 in 11:58.25.

OABCIG sophomore Abby Winterrowd also won two medals. She won the 100 in 13.94 and placed second behind Mason in 28.35..

Pickhinke won the two throws. The Raptors senior won the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 9 1/2 inches. She won the discus in 120-11.

Estherville-Lincoln Central girls meet

Okoboji senior Ethnee Jorgensen and Spencer junior Jerra Merchant each won two events on Thursday.

Jorgensen’s two wins came in the 100 (13.18), and it was a close win. She edged GTRA junior Myla Murphy by .01 seconds. Her other victory was in the 200 with a time of 27.17.

Merchant won the two open hurdle races. She won the 100 hurdles in 16.55 while winning the 200 in 1:09.25.

Spencer’s Brenna Fisher also won the 1,500 race in 4:53.78.

Carroll Invite

Denison-Schleswig placed fourth with 74 points at the meet on Thursday.

Monarchs freshman Lola Mendlik won three medals, including two first-place medals. She won the 1,500 in 5:25.73, while she also took first in the 3,000 with a time of 12:22.69.

