PREP TRACK: East girls, North boys win at Le Mars meet

Gabe Nash(2:05.57) and Beshanena Gutema went 1-2 in the 800. Jaysen Bouwers then won the 1,600 (4:36.83) and the 3,200 races. His 3,200 time was 10:23.

Yemane Kifle placed second in the mile while Will Lohr was the 3,200 runner-up behind Bouwers.

The Stars also won the 4x400 relay in 3:35.70. Lorcan Christensen won the 110 hurdles in 17.85.

Le Mars placed second with 124 points while East was third with 84 points.

Brandon VanderSluis led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Spencer was fourth with 81 points and Heelan was fifth with 71. The Warriors were sixth (50) and West seventh (39).

Panther/Wildcat Relay

The KPWC girls track team won their home team, convincingly, with 190 points. Lawton-Bronson was second with 79.

KPWC won eight events on Monday night in Kingsley, including all three sprints.

Aubree Bell won the 100 and 200, with times of 13.45 and 28.63. Erika Kuntz won the 400 with a time of 1:02.56. Bell also won the long jump in 16-2 3/4.

KPWC also won three of the four regular relays, with Hinton’s 4x800 win breaking the streak. Hinton won that race in 11:09.12.