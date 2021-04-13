PREP TRACK: East girls, North boys win at Le Mars meet

LE MARS, Iowa — The East High School girls and North boys track and field teams took victories on Monday at the Shilling Invitational, hosted by Le Mars.
The Black Raiders took four victories on the girls side, led by Kaia Downs’ two victories in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs.
Downs’ winning times were 5 minutes, 7.79 seconds in the 1,500; 10:48.21 during the 3,000.
Kyley Vondrak won in the high jump, as she cleared the 5-foot-2 mark.
The Black Raiders also won the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.08.
North placed second with 109 points and Le Mars third with 104 points, just edging Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s total of 103.
For North, Nicole Zuehl won the 800 in 2:36.58 and Ariana Speight won the 400 hurdles in 1:14.94.
Courtney Johnson won the shot put in 33 feet, 2 inches. The Stars’ 4x800 relay won in 10:39.
The Bishop Heelan girls were fifth with 70 points while West scored 54 points. Kenley Meis and Brooklyn Stanley both scored 10 points for the Crusaders.
Holly Duax led the Wolverines with 16 points.
On the boys side, the Stars scored 54 points in the distance races, taking the top-two spots in each of the 800, 1,600 and the 3,200.
Gabe Nash(2:05.57) and Beshanena Gutema went 1-2 in the 800. Jaysen Bouwers then won the 1,600 (4:36.83) and the 3,200 races. His 3,200 time was 10:23.
Yemane Kifle placed second in the mile while Will Lohr was the 3,200 runner-up behind Bouwers.
The Stars also won the 4x400 relay in 3:35.70. Lorcan Christensen won the 110 hurdles in 17.85.
Le Mars placed second with 124 points while East was third with 84 points.
Brandon VanderSluis led the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Spencer was fourth with 81 points and Heelan was fifth with 71. The Warriors were sixth (50) and West seventh (39).
Panther/Wildcat Relay
The KPWC girls track team won their home team, convincingly, with 190 points. Lawton-Bronson was second with 79.
KPWC won eight events on Monday night in Kingsley, including all three sprints.
Aubree Bell won the 100 and 200, with times of 13.45 and 28.63. Erika Kuntz won the 400 with a time of 1:02.56. Bell also won the long jump in 16-2 3/4.
KPWC also won three of the four regular relays, with Hinton’s 4x800 win breaking the streak. Hinton won that race in 11:09.12.
Gehlen won the boys competition with 151 points, ahead of KPWC’s 135 points. The Jays scored 62 of their points in the open races.
The Jays scored 18 points in the 100-meter dash. Keaten Bonderson won with a time of 11.92 seconds, and Derek Von Arb was second in 12.01.
Aiden Spangler won the 200 (25.41) while Chance Kallsen won the 400 (55.98).
The Jays also won in five relays.
2021 Russ Kraai
The Ridge View boys won with 162 points, ahead of MMCRU’s 141 and West Monona’s point total of 122 points.
The Raptors won three field events. Earnie Clayton won the long jump (19-7), Jacob Brinkman won the discus (132-10) and Connor Naberhaus won the shot put (40-3 ½).
Brinkman also won the 110 hurdles in 16.14 seconds.
Brody Deitering won the 200 in 24.45 seconds. Deiterling was also a part of the 4x100 winning team that crossed the finish line in 48.79 seconds.
Dutch sweep Unity meet
MOC-Floyd Valley swept both the boys and the girls meet on Monday. The girls won with 168 points, eight points ahead of the Knights.
There was one meet record broken during the girls’ meet, and that came from Western Christian’s Emilee Heynen with a time of 2:31 in the 800 meter run.
The Dutchmen won with 168 points, ahead of Western Christian’s 107 points.
Sam May broke a meet record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.06. The MOC-FV boys also broke the meet record in the distance medley relay (3:44.86).
The Knights broke three meet records. The Knights made history in the 4x100 (43.84) and the sprint relay (1:37.79).
Logan Franken also won the 200-meter dash in 22.79 seconds, also a meet record.
Western Christian’s Ethan Spronk broke the 800-meter record in 2:06.57.