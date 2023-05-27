Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson's Joe Cross was again among the best at the South Dakota state track and field meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

After taking second in the boys' 3,200 on Friday, Cross took fourth in the Class A boys' 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 23 seconds. Dakota Valley's Jack Brown came in 13th with a time of 4:31.89.

At the conclusion of the meet, Sioux Falls Christian was the top boys' team with a score of 153. Elk Point-Jefferson was 18th with 13 points. Dakota Valley scored four team points and Vermillion had one.

On the girls' side, Sioux Falls Christian won with a score of 126.5. Dakota Valley took eighth with 30, EP-J's 22 points came in 11th and Vermillion was 15th (15).

In the girls' shot put, Josie Curry gave Elk Point-Jefferson a fourth-place finish with a throw of 40 feet, 1 inch. Teammate Grace Peed took 22nd at 30-03 ¾.

Vermillion placed fourth in the girls' 4x200 behind the efforts of Jaymes Drake, Josie Askew, Marasia Warren and Grace Chaussee. The relay finished with a time of 1 minute, 48.04 seconds. That same quartet took sixth in the 4x100 (51.90).

In the girls' 100 hurdles finals, Elk Point-Jefferson's Lauren McDermott was eighth with a time of 16.22 seconds.

McDermott was also part of a 4x100 relay team that took fourth. Cera Schmitz, Kaitlyn VanRoekel and Alyssa Chytka joined to finish in 51.80 seconds. McDermott and Chytka were also on a fifth-place 4x200 relay with Paige Jacobs and Makinley Hammitt. That group ran a time of 1 minute, 48.60 seconds.

Dakota Valley's Alex McCullough ended 13th in the girls' 1,600 (5:24.99). Vermillion's Vallie Radigan was 15th (5:27.13), and Dakota Valley's Elle Otten took 23rd in the race (5:33.65).

EP-J's Paige Jacobs was 14th in the girls' long jump (15-05 ¼), and Dakota Valley's Julia Bernard was 20th (15-00 ½).

Two other EP-J jumpers placed 22nd and 23rd in the girls' long jump. Those being Cera Schmitz, who went 14-07, and Makinley Hammitt (13-09).