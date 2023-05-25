Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Dakota Valley girls are tied with West Central for the Class A team lead with 11 points at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

More than half of the Panthers' points came in the triple jump, where freshman Claire Munch took third with a best jump of 34 feet, 8 inches. West Central's Molli Thornton won the event with a leap of 35-04 ¾, and Belle Fourche's Mataya Ward took second (35-00).

Munch also took 12th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.55 seconds in th preliminary rounds. Elk Point-Jefferson freshman Lauren McDermott was fifth in the 100 hurdle prelims with a time of 15.87.

In the girls' 4x800 relay finals, Dakota Valley's Alex McCullough, Ella Otten, Maylee Rose and Sophia Redler took fourth with a time of 9:55.32, just over two seconds behind Vermillion's third-place team of Taeli Barta, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland and Lydia Anderson.

Dakota Valley junior Silja Gunderson ran the 15th-fastest prelim time in the 100 (12.93) to beat her seed time, and Elk Point-Jefferson senior Alyssa Chytka checked in at 22nd (13.09).

Gunderson also ran on a 4x100 relay team that was 10th (52.09) in the prelims. Grace Meyer, Logan Miller and Sophie Tuttle were also on the relay.

Elk Point-Jefferson's 4x100 relay of McDermott, Cera Schmitz, Kaitlyn VanRoekel and Alyssa Chytka was sixth (51.65), while Vermillion was fourth overall with Jaymes Drake, Josie Askew, Grace Chaussee and Marasia Warren combining to run a time of 50.96.

Drale also ran in the 100 prelims and was 20th (13.06).

On the boys' side, Dakota Valley senior Tyler Schutte was ninth in the 110 hurdle prelims at 16.18, and sophomore Jackson Boonstra was 12th in the 100 prelims with a time of 11.33.

The Dakota Valley 4x100 team of Byrgin Gunderson, Kade Kessler, Lake Kistner and Boonstra was 12th in the prelims (45.45), and the Panthers' 4x800 of Jack Brown, Brayden Karkalik, Michael Green and Avery Bradshaw was 13th (8:42.8).

Vermilllion finished eighth in the 4x800 finals, where Henry Anderson, Kade Reuvers, Hunter Morse and Jack Freeburg ran a time of 8:27.07 to score a team point.