Prep track roundup: East girls, Le Mars boys win MRAC meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The East High School girls track and field team won the Missouri River meet at Gale Wickersham Complex on Thursday with 135 points, while West wasn’t too far behind with 106 points.

Le Mars was third with 108 points, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was fourth with 106. North had 78 points, good for sixth, while Bishop Heelan finished up with 73 points, good for seventh.

On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs won the conference with 169 points, ahead of North’s 146 points.

Heelan was third (107), SB-L and East were fourth with 90 and West was eighth with 41 points.

Here’s a look at the events that finished after Journal deadline on Thursday:

Girls 100-meter hurdles: West sophomore Kyrie Olorundami won in 16.42 seconds, while Bulldogs senior Lilly McNaughton was second in 16.76.

Boys 110 hurdles: Bulldogs senior Reece Spieler won in 15.84 seconds, ahead of North’s Lorcan Christensen in 15.91.

Girls 800: East senior Kaia Downs won in 2 minutes, 30.88 seconds, while Sienna Kass of Le Mars was second in 2:35.14.

Boys 800: Will Lohr of North won in 1:58.793, and edged his teammate, Yemane Kifle, who crossed the line in 1:58.798.

Girls 200: West senior Holly Duax won her fourth event of the night by running this in 24.60, ahead of East sophomore Elliana Harris in 25.55.

Boys 200: Bulldogs junior Sione Fifita won in 22.74, ahead of Le Mars senior Cael Kass in 23.11.

Girls 400 hurdles: East sophomore Mia Rice was the runner-up in 1:09.13.

Boys 400 hurdles: Le Mars took the Top 2 spots, as Konnor Calhoun won in 56.83 ahead of Spieler in 57.81.

Girls 1,500: Downs won in 5:13.81, while North junior Elizabeth Jordan was second in 5:22.07.

Boys 1,600: North runners Gabe Nash (4:40.63) and Natnael Kifle (4:40.70) were the Top 2 runners.

Girls 4x100: East (50.54) and Le Mars (52.17) were the Top 2 teams.

Boys 4x100: The Bulldogs won in 43.39.

Girls 4x400: East (4:16.45) and SB-L (4:17.08) were Nos. 1 and 2.

Boys 4x400: The Stars (3:28.08) and Warriors (3:36.36) were the Top 2 teams.

River Cities meet

The South Sioux girls track team won with 157 points, ahead of Omaha Skutt — which hosted the meet — in 148 points.

The Cardinals’ boys were second in 113 points.

Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ Top 2 results:

Girls 100: Ashlynn Garcia won in 13.14 ahead of Emily Penne in 12.95.

Girls 200: Penne had the fastest time in the prelims at 27.01, then turned in a silver-medal time in the finals in 26.62.

Boys 200: Tony Palmer was second in 23.64.

Girls 1,600: Brooklyn Heineman placed second in 5:42.04.

Boys 1,600: Mesuidi Ejerso was the race winner in 4:32.41.

Boys 3,200: Ejerso won in 9:43.70, and his first lap was his fastest in 66.83.

Boys 4x100: South Sioux placed second in 46.41.

Girls 4x400: The Cardinals were second with a time of 4:28.36.

Girls 4x800: The Cardinals were second in 10:43.75.

Girls pole vault: Allie Lieber won in 8 feet, 6 inches, while Angelina Phothsam was second at seven feet.

Boys pole vault: The Cardinals took the Top 2 spots, as Jose Garcia won by clearing 10 feet. Kevin Rodriguez was second at 8-6.

Girls discus: Nyaluet Diew was the winner at 111 feet, 10 inches.

Boys discus: KeySean Taylor was the runner-up at 131-2.

Girls shot put: Diew then won this event at 39-6.

Boys shot put: Taylor won here, too, in 45-5 1/2.

Siouxland

MOC-Floyd Valley swept the boys and girls conference team championships, as the Dutch girls scored 130 points while the Dutch boys scored 136 points.

Each of Sioux Center’s teams placed second. The Warriors girls scored 90 while the boys had 92 points.

Girls 100: Dutch sophomore Tierney Huss won in 12.68 seconds, while Okoboji senior Ethnee Jorgensen was second in 12.91.

Boys 100: Central Lyon junior Zach Lutmer was the conference champion at 11.21, just ahead of Warriors senior Caden Plasier in 11.22.

Girls 100 hurdles: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Ellie Woelber won in 16.85 seconds, while Dutch sophomore Payton Kleinhesselink was second in 17.02.

Boys 110 hurdles: Okoboji senior Caleb Postma was the winner in 15.10, ahead of Warriors junior Aidan DeJager in 15.67.

Girls 200: Jorgensen won in 25.99 seconds, while Huss was second in 26.07.

Boys 200: Plasier won the race in 22.65, beating Lutmer by .02 seconds.

Girls 400: Generals junior Madison Brouwer won in 60.53, ahead of West Lyon freshman Kyndra Gramstad in 61.89.

Boys 400: Sheldon senior Cason Johannes won (51.29) over Nighthawks senior Vance Katzfey in 51.85.

Girls 400 hurdles: Sheldon senior Makenna Kleinhesselink was the winner in 70.35, while Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Alayna Wingate finished in 70.55.

Boys 400 hurdles: There were two runners who finished sub-60 seconds: Postma (56.18) and Wildcats senior Jackson Taylor (58.56).

Girls 800: Brouwer won in 2:21.03, ahead of MOC-FV senior Emily Haverdink in 2:24.69.

Boys 800: Dutch senior Sam May won in 2:05.38, while teammate Tyson Blom was second (2:05.80).

Girls 1,500: Brouwer and Haverdink were the Top 2 runners, with the Generals junior winning in 4:54.72. Haverdink’s time was 4:58.26.

Boys 1,600: May and Jack Huang were the Top 2 runners. May won in 4:46.23 ahead of Huang’s 4:50.94.

Girls 3,000: Haverdink got the conference title in 11:02.04, ahead of Generals junior Madison Marco (11:12.31).

Boys 3,200: Dutch freshman Trevor Mirande won in 10:21.04, while Generals junior Alejandro Bernal was second in 10:33.19.

Girls 4x100: Okoboji (51.02) and Sioux Center (52.13) were the Top 2 teams.

Boys 4x100: The Warriors (44.00) and Lions (44.79) placed first and second.

Girls 4x200: The Pioneers (1:47.22) and Warriors (1:49.39) were first and second.

Boys 4x200: The Top 2 teams were the Warriors (1:32.69) and Lions (1:33.48).

Girls 4x400: The Lions (4:15.96) and Dutch (4:18.53) placed first and second.

Boys 4x400: The Nighthawks (3:31.87) placed first ahead of the Pioneers (3:32.21).

Girls 4x800: Sioux Center won the race in 10:11.10, in front of the Dutch (10:14.65).

Boys 4x800: The Dutch (8:41.87) and Pioneers (8:48.90) were the Top 2 teams.

Girls sprint medley: MOC-Floyd Valley (1:54.97) won while the Wildcats (1:55.67) were the runner-up.

Boys sprint medley: The Orabs won in 1:36.93 ahead of MOC-FV (1:37.98).

Girls distance medley: Central Lyon won in 4:27.72, ahead of Sioux Center has at 4:30.28.

Boys distance medley: The Dutch took the top time at 3:46.98, ahead of BHRV at 3:47.27.

Girls SHR: The Orabs won in 1:11.42, ahead of West Lyon in 1:11.79.

Boys SHR: The Lions got the conference title in 63.02, ahead of the Dutch in 64.34.

Girls shot put: Wildcats sophomore Jana Ter Wee won with a throw of 41 feet and one-half inch. Sioux Center’s Jori Harskamp was second at 38-7 1/2.

Boys shot put: Nighthawks senior Bryan Zylstra won with a throw of 49 feet, 3 inches, ahead of Josiah Bundt of MOC-FV at 46-6 1/4.

Girls discus: Ter Wee won with a time of 133-2, ahead of MOC-FV’s Ashlyn Gomez in 115-4.

Boys discus: George-Little Rock senior Justin Olson won in 164-10, ahead of BHRV’s Bryan Zylstra in 161-9.

Girls long jump: Sioux Center senior Ayda Den Herder won in 17-4 ¼, while Julia Van Regenmorter of Sheldon was second in 15-10 1/2 inches.

Boys long jump: Generals senior Vance Hayenga-Johnson was first in 21-3 1/4, beating Taiten Den Besten of BHRV (20-1).

Girls high jump: Sheldon’s Maddie Olson won in 5-5, ahead of MOC-FV’s Brooklyn Leusink was second in 5-2.

Boys high jump: Jesse Van Kalsbeek of the Dutch won in 5-10, while Andrew Austin of Central Lyon was second in a jump-off.

Xander Rentschler: The Wildcats freshman won all four wheelchair races he competed in, incljuding the 100-, 200–, 400, and 800-meter races.

West Sioux girls meet

The Hinton girls won with 134 team points, ahead of Lawton-Bronson’s 102 points. Gehlen was third with 98 points.

100: Remsen St. Mary’s Claire Schroeder won with a time of 13.52 seconds, ahead of Akron-Westfield’s Jacey Myers in 13.99.

200: Lauryn Saathoff of Akron-Westfield won the meet in 27.23, ahead of West Sioux’s Serenity McMahon in 28.85.

400: Eagles junior Jolee Mesz was the race winner in 1:00.59, three seconds ahead of Gehlen Catholic senior Lauren Heying in 1:03.75.

800: The Eagles took the Top 2 spots, as Kaylee Clausen won in 2:41.16, while Sydney Brouwer was second in 2:42.22.

1,500: Mesz won the race in 5:08.45 and Hinton’s Kaci Allen was second in 5:51.81.

3,000: Hinton’s Ava Lang won the race in 12:58:95, while MMCRU’s Audrey Etter was second in 13:12.61.

100 hurdles: Hinton senior Anna Coffee had the fastest time at 15.75, while Schroeder was second in 16.52.

400 hurdles: Gehlen’s Sophie Ruden was the winner in 1:09.29, while Hannah Hageman of Lawton-Bronson was second in 1:14.45.

4x100: Remsen St. Mary’s (53.33) and Akron-Westfield (54.23) were the Top 2 teams.

4x200: The Eagles won in 1:53.92, and the Blackhawks were second in 2:02.05.

4x400: The Eagles won in 4:38.94, while Hinton was second in 4:42.12.

4x800: Hinton and Gehlen took the Top 2 spots, with the Blackhawks running it in 11:21.92 and Jays in 12:22.09.

Sprint medley relay: The Hawks won in 2:02.10, ahead of the Blackhawks in 2:04.99.

Distance medley relay: MMCRU was first in 5:01.97; the Hawks were second in 5:13.98.

Shuttle hurdle relay: The Hawks won in 1:10.80, while the Eagles were second in 1:13.20.

High jump: Coffee won by clearing the 5-foot-2 mark, edging MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman at 4-10.

Long jump: Ruden and Dreckman both jumped 15 feet and one-half inch into the pit.

Shot put: Hinton sophomore Lauren Kounkel won the event at 37 feet, 10 1/2 inches. Gehlen’s Miyah Whitehead placed second in 35-9.

Discus: Kounkel won with a throw of 105-05, ahead of Whitehead in 104-2.

West Sioux boys meet

Gehlen Catholic won the meet with 148 points, 40 points ahead of the Royals.

100: Jays junior Keaten Bonderson won in 11.15, ahead of L-B’s Louden Grimsley in 11.52.

200: Bonderson edged Eagles junior Theo Moseman, as Bonderson ran it in 22.48. Moseman’s time was 22.81.

400: Hinton’s Beau DeRocher won in 52.86, while Chance Kallsen of Gehlen was second (53.25).

800: RSM’s Brady Schorg won the race in 2:07.47, while MMCRU’s Jace Colling was second in 2:11.38.

1,600: Kaden Galles of MMCRU had the fastest time in 5:05.65, while Jays senior Carver Ruhland was second in 5:09.81.

3,200: Galles won in 10:41.88, while Ruhland was second in 11:05.

110 hurdles: Hinton’s Ty Rigeway was first in 16.75 seconds. L-B’s Kurtus Palsma was second in 16.76.

400 hurdles: Jakin Castle of L-B won the race in 60.80, while Max Stridde of MMCRU was second in 1:02.61.

4x100: West Sioux (43.54) and Lawton-Bronson (44.23) were the Top 2 teams.

4x200: West Sioux (1:31.10) and Lawton-Bronson (1:31.45) were also the Top 2 teams in this race.

4x400: The Eagles won in 3:34.23, while the Blackhawks were second in 3:41.98.

4x800: The Royals won in 8:56.22 while the Kays were second in 9:23.52.

Sprint medley: Gehlen Catholic won in 1:37.74, while the Blackhawks were second in 1:29.91.

Distance medley: The Eagles were first in 4:01.20, while the Westerners were second in 4:08.71.

Shuttle hurdle: The Falcons won in 64.21 while the Eagles were second in 66.53.

High jump: Hinton’s Landon Lovrien was first at 6-3, while Falcons junior Dylan Wiggins was second at 6-2.

Shot put: Ian Blowe of A-W won at 53-7 ½ while Hinton’s Garrett Davis was second at 44-11.

Discus: Blowe swept the throws by winning the discus in 146-8, and Mitchell Schnepf of MMCRU was second at 131-2.

