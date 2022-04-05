PREP TRACK ROUNDUP: Heelan boys place third at Glenwood meet

GLENWOOD, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys track team placed third on Monday at the Ram Relays, hosted by Glenwood High School.

Heelan scored 98 points, behind the host Rams (162) and Lewis Central (113).

Crusaders sophomore Sean Schaefer won the 100-meter dash in 11.55 seconds.

Aiden Kuehl was second in the 400, running it in 53.26 seconds, just behind Red Oak’s Jack Kling in 52.52.

Carter Ritz won the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:05.95.

Aiden Kuehl was the long jump champion, getting a 20 feet, 10-inch mark on Monday. He won the event by 13 inches.

Heelan took two of the Top 4 spots in the high jump. Jaron Bleeker was second at 5-foot-10, while Max Delaney was fourth at 5-8.

Keyon Fulton was the silver medalist in the shot put, as the senior’s best throw was 50-11.5.

Crusaders senior Caden LaFleur took the top throw in the discus, getting a 147-1 mark. Freshman Carson McInerney was third at 131-4.

The Crusaders also won the 4x100 relay, as they ran it in 43.83 seconds.

MMCRU Relays (boys)

The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op boys won the meet at MMCRU on Monday, gaining 180 points. MMCRU was second with 158 points.

100: KPWC senior Braden Coulter won the 100 in 11.46 seconds, ahead of George-Little Rock sophomore Isaiah Jhnson in 11.72 seconds.

200: Mustangs senior Taylor Putnam won with a time of 23.99. Carter Bleil of KPWC was second in 24.17.

400: KPWC’s Beau Goodwin won in 56.60, while Siouxland Christian’s Josh Etherington was second (57.04).

800: The Royals had the Top 2 spots, led by Owen Alesch at 2:11.42 and Brett Staab at 2:12.43.

1,600: Royals sophomore Kaden Galles won in 5:05.74, while KPWC’s Wyatt Ofert was second (5:10.01).

3,200: Galles was also the winner in 10:55,31, while MMCRU senior Brayden Dirks was second (11:20.25).

110 hurdles: KPWC’s Conner Beelner won in 16.38 seconds, while teammate Grant Schroeder was second in 16.43.

400 hurdles: Schroeder won the race in 58.35, while Beelner was second in 61.73.

Long jump: KPWC’s Damon Schmid earned the win with a jump of 19-6.25.

High jump: Goodwin earned his second gold medal of the day, winning the event with a 6-foot result.

Shot put: Akron-Westfield sophomore Ian Blowe won with a throw of 49 feet, 1 inch.

Discus: Blowe also took the win here, getting a throw of 152-10.

4x100: KPWC won with a time of 44.99 seconds, with G-LR was second at 46.80.

4x200: KPWC won in 95.63, while G-LR was second in 1:37.65.

4x400: The Mustangs won in 3:43, just a second ahead of KPWC.

4x800: The Royals won with a time of 8:54.92.

MMCRU Relays (girls)

KPWC won the overall meet with 217 points, while the Royals were second with 113 points.

100: KPWC’s Aubree Bell won with a time of 12.62 seconds, ahead of teammate of Allison Reinking in 13.78 seconds.

200: Westerners junior Lauryn Saathoff was the race champion (28.43) ahead of KPWC freshman Brooklyn Beelner (29.47).

400: Beelner won with a time of 68.48, ahead of Eagles sophomore Hope Harsma (69.42).

800: Lillian Ofert won the race in 2:42.91, while MMCRU junior Hannah Neddermeyer was the silver medalist in 2:39.69.

1,500: Ofert also had the fastest time here, winning the race in 5:47.33. MMCRU freshman Audrey Etter was second (5:56.05).

3,000: Mustangs sophomore Lexi Landis crossed the finish line first in 12:55. Etter was second (12:59.83).

